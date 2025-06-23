Your guide to what Trump’s second term means for Washington, business and the world

Spain’s opt-out from a Nato pledge for its members to spend 5 per cent of GDP on defence has blown up efforts to show unity ahead of a leaders’ summit that was aimed at placating US President Donald Trump.

Poland on Monday warned that Spain’s special treatment was “unjustified” and “detrimental to the unity of the alliance”, while Belgium said it planned to request a similar exemption — increasing the likelihood for the gathering starting on Tuesday in The Hague to descend into acrimony.

Trump had asked all Nato members to spend 5 per cent of GDP on defence or else risk losing US security guarantees. Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte spent months securing unanimous support for that pledge, even as he split the overall target into 3.5 per cent of GDP for core military expenditure and 1.5 per cent for adjacent investment in infrastructure and cyber security by 2030.

But Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Sunday announced he had secured a deal with Nato that allowed Madrid to opt out from the new target, which Sánchez said “safeguards Spain’s sovereignty while ensuring the success of the Nato summit”.

Sánchez’s opt-out rests on a change to the Nato statement from “we” to “allies” in the sentence referring to the pledge to spend 5 per cent of GDP on defence by 2035, two officials involved in the negotiations said.

Sánchez has committed to spending only 2.1 per cent of Spain’s GDP on defence, which makes Spain Nato’s main European spending laggard, even as countries like Italy, Belgium and Portugal are also likely to struggle to meet a new 5 per cent target.

Polish defence minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, who is also deputy prime minister, told the Financial Times that “any derogation for Spain is unjustified”.

“All states should jointly bear the burden on the alliance,” the Polish minister said, adding: “Making any exceptions is detrimental to the unity of the alliance and I am in favour of reaching 5 per cent as soon as possible.”

Poland is now proportionally the biggest defence spender in Nato, with the equivalent of 4.7 per cent of GDP allocated to military expenditure this year.

Officials from other Nato countries also told the Financial Times that Sánchez’s exemption threatened to derail the summit given that other countries could request similar treatment.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever will ask for such carve-outs at the summit, said a person familiar with the matter.

“It is still quite unclear what this exemption means, but there is clarity needed because [the] same rules apply to all,” the person added.

One member of Spain’s conservative opposition suggested Sánchez was

looking for a “[Volodymyr] Zelenskyy moment”, in reference to the Ukrainian president’s public clash with Trump in the Oval Office earlier this year.

The Spanish premier is seeking conflict to boost his domestic political standing as he faces a swirl of corruption allegations against his inner circle and family, the opposition member added.