Russia has launched dozens of drones as well as several ballistic and cruise missiles on four Ukrainian cities, killing at least 14 people in Kyiv.

The cities of Kyiv, Odesa, Chernihiv as well as Zaporizhzhia were hit during the night. Several residential buildings were hit in the Ukrainian capital and parts of one high-rise entirely destroyed, footage from rescue services showed. City officials said rescue units had been deployed to 27 locations.

The death toll is the worst in the Ukrainian capital since July 2024, when a Russian missile attack had hit a children’s hospital and killed 33 people across the city. Thirteen people also died in Kyiv in a similar attack in April this year.

Russia has in recent weeks intensified the pace of its attacks, involving a mix of strike and decoy drones launched in waves as well as ballistic and cruise missiles to overwhelm Ukraine’s weakened air defences.

Ukrainian fire teams, attempting to shoot down Russian drones from truck-mounted machine guns, have also reportedly struggled to deal with more complex drones now flying at higher altitudes.

This is a developing story.