Nearly one in three people in the UK have fallen victim to mobile phone theft, sparking anxiety over digital security standards.

A study from UK fintech start-up, Nuke From Orbit, found 29 per cent of adults were victims of the crime in their latest survey in March, up from 17 per cent in 2023, as trust in the police and tech providers drops.

In response, consumers have stepped up efforts to protect phones and sensitive data stored on them, including two-factor authentication and biometrics.

However, despite nearly 50 per cent saying they are most concerned about unauthorised access to bank accounts in the event of theft, many are still failing to use security to keep their accounts and digital wallets safe.

“Thefts are rising, personal security is lacking and users are stuck in risky habits,” said James O’Sullivan, chief executive of Nuke From Orbit.

“It’s unacceptable that nearly one in three people have had their phone stolen. The current solutions — and the police response — simply do not match the scale of the problem.”

O’Sullivan started Nuke From Orbit after his own phone was stolen. The company is testing software to improve phone security with plans to launch its product this year.

The software will allow users to remotely disable all linked apps on their mobile through a “kill switch” that freezes all accounts after they have logged into the Nuke From Orbit app from a different device.

Lax digital protection has created opportunities for thieves, particularly in urban areas and on public transport, according to Nuke From Orbit.

Nearly 35 per cent of the 1,000 people surveyed admitted using the same or similar PINs for multiple apps as well as for access to their devices, with more than 10 per cent choosing not to change their PIN.

While failure to protect online accounts makes commuters more vulnerable to financial losses, using a phone in public multiple times a day also increases the chance of becoming a victim.

Young people are easy prey for opportunistic phone snatchers, with 71 per cent using their mobile in public multiple times a day, according to Nuke From Orbit’s research.

Only 24 per cent of those who had phones stolen reported thefts to the police immediately, instead choosing to contact their banks and mobile carriers. In contrast, 61 per cent who had not been victims said contacting the police would be their first task.

O’Sullivan said many people prioritise contacting a bank to freeze accounts to prevent money being wiped. Those with multiple cards or business accounts are particularly vulnerable because it takes longer to call around all the banks.

“The only reason people go to the police is if it’s required for getting their money back from the bank. Being proactive, where you’re reducing the window to potential fraud is much better than trying to get back the ultimately quite replaceable device,” he concluded.