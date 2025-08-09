



QUEBEC — A new public opinion poll shows a significant increase in support for Quebec independence among youth.

A total of 56 per cent of Quebec youth aged 18 to 34 now favour sovereignty, a

CROP poll obtained by La Presse

Friday reveals.

The poll is based on the opinions of 1,000 Quebecers who were questioned in July and August. It reflects a similar finding of

another poll, this one by Léger, conducted for the Journal de Montréal

June. Léger poll pegged support for independence in the 18 to 34 bracket at 48 per cent.

That was a 20 percentage point increase from a year earlier.

Reached Friday, CROP president Alain Giguère, said his firm conducted the poll purely out of curiosity after various indicators showed a shift in the opinions of youth on the independence question.

In recent years, Quebec youth have shown little interest in the question. But the issue roared back to life this summer, particularly on social media and stimulated by the

Oui Québec

group, which is trying to unite pro-independence youth regardless of their political stripes.

The group organized a parallel Fête nationale event June 23, which drew 5,000 youth to La Fontaine Park in Montreal.

On Friday, Oui Québec welcomed the poll with a few words on X social media: “The wave continues.”

Giguère attributed the surge of support among youth to a generalized drop in their attachment to a Canadian identity and the lack of evidence the federal government is doing anything to help them.

“They are a little bit sovereignist by default,” Giguère said in an interview. “They are looking who can best help them in the current context. Life is not easy for youth these days. There is unemployment, housing issues.”

The CROP emerged at the same time as the

pro-independence Parti Québécois continues to dominate polls

generally.

“The PQ tells them everything will improve in an independent Quebec,” Giguère said. “So they say, ‘why not?’

“This is also why the PQ is leading in the polls. And I would theorize it will stay this way.”

Giguère, however, said that while youth say they are in favour of independence they are also the category of voter the least inclined to actually go and vote, which has been a hampering factor in the independence movement in the past.

Support for independence among older Quebecers is not as strong. While support is at 44 per cent in the 35 to 54 age group, it slips to 37 per cent for people age 55 and up.

Overall, the CROP poll shows 44 per cent of Quebecers support independence and 56 are against. Among francophones alone, 50 per cent are in favour but only 22 per cent of non-francophones believe in the idea.

In the greater Montreal region, 38 per cent support independence compared to 45 per cent in the Quebec City region. Support for independence in the regions alone stands at 49 per cent.

CROP asked two questions in its poll. The first question was: “Personally, are you very in favour, somewhat in favour, very unfavourable or somewhat unfavourable of Quebec sovereignty?”

The 44 per cent number merges the very favourable and somewhat favourable totals.

The second question was: “If there was a referendum today on Quebec sovereignty, would you vote or be tempted to vote Yes or No?”

The undecided number did not appear in the data provided by CROP.





