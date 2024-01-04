Florida Proud Boy Christopher Worrell was sentenced to ten years in prison on Thursday after being convicted of assaulting police on January 6, 2021 during the Trump-incited insurrection.

“A member of the far-right Proud Boys group who was convicted on charges that included assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and later cut off his ankle monitor in an attempt to flee from law enforcement was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday,” CBS reported Thursday.

A bench warrant was issued by Judge Royce Lamberth for Worrell after he failed to appear for sentencing in August of 2023.

“Judge sentences Jan 6 defendant Christopher Worrell, who absconded before prior sentencing hearing and was a fugitive in late 2023, to TEN YEARS PRISON,” CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane wrote.

“Sentencing today in high-profile Capitol riot case of Christopher Worrell, who absconded before his previously-scheduled sentencing last year Feds say he ‘cut off his GPS ankle monitor in a Walmart parking lot & fled his residence in August, faked drug overdose when captured’.”

Yes, the Proud Boy actually faked a drug overdose after inciting an FBI manhunt.

Days ago, MacFarlane shared:

Justice Dept asks court to increase planned prison sentence in Jan 6 case of Chris Worrell, arguing he fled before prior sentencing hearing They say “Worrell cut off his GPS ankle monitor in a Walmart parking lot & fled his residence” in August, faked drug overdose when captured pic.twitter.com/rjtlFsXtcH — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) December 31, 2023

Worrell is going to prison for a ten year sentence, while the man who incited the insurrection is running for president and claiming to be above the law in election interference trials.

In other words, the regular Joe supporters are going to prison, while the elites like Donald Trump have an army of supporter-funded lawyers arguing to protect them from the consequences of their actions.