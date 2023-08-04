At press time, 53,351,246 SHMU tokens had been sold raising over $1,612,597.

SHMU price which rises every few hours had just risen from 0.017875 USDT to 0.018100 USDT.

Shiba Memu has today announced the listing of its SHMU token on the BitMart crypto exchange.

Shiba Memu, a bustling new AI-powered cryptocurrency meme coin, has announced the listing of its native token SHMU on BirtMart. The project is currently conducting a presale of the SHMU token which has already surpassed $1.6 million one month after the presale started.

The meme coin project has attracted quite a sensation among crypto investors as it rides the artificial intelligence (AI) and meme coin hype.

SHMU listing on BitMart

BitMart has been a significant player in the cryptocurrency industry since 2017. It provides over 1500 cryptocurrency trading pairs.

The choice of BitMart as its first centralized cryptocurrency exchange where SHMU will be listed has certainly caused a sensation among SHMU holders who will now be able to trade the new meme coin after purchasing it in the presale. In addition, more investors will certainly flock to the Shiba Memu presale for fear of being left out when the presale comes to an end.

The realistic idea and endearing Shiba Memu mascot have sparked a wave of interest from investors and cryptocurrency enthusiasts who understand the project’s long-term potential.

In addition, the team behind the project expertly developed a smart contract that ensures that the scheduled SHMU price increase every 24 hours. This alluring mechanism is especially alluring to fans of presales because it ensures that the token purchase price will always be less than the final listing price on the exchange. Better still, investors are optimistic that the token price will see a considerable price surge once it list on the crypto exchange.

Should you invest in Shiba Memu today?

While making an investment move is a preserve of an investor, investing in a cryptocurrency project carries significant risks owing to the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market. Nevertheless, many people have reaped big from new crypto projects, especially meme coin projects which are known to go viral immediately after they are launched.

That said, Shiba Memu is a unique meme coin project that leverages the power of AI and blockchain technology to create an unstoppable, entirely self-sufficient marketing powerhouse. The project sets itself apart from the like of Shiba Inu, PEPE, Dogecoin, and KEKE, which became popular purely because of their community engagements without any real-world use case apart from acceptance as payment options in several retail outlets.

The listing on BitMart is also quite a good proposition seeing that it adds to the credibility of the project which is barely a month old since its presale went live. If interested in the Shiba Memu project, you can purchase the SHMU tokens here.