JACKSON, N.J. — A lightning strike at an archery range in New Jersey killed a man and injured 13 others Wednesday evening, according to police.

Around 7:15 p.m., police were notified that multiple people were struck by lightning at the Black Knight Bowbenders archery range and that CPR was being administered to one person, Jackson Township Police Chief Matthew Kunz said in a statement.

A 61-year-old man died of his injuries while another person was temporarily unconscious, the statement said. The others hurt had burns and nonspecific complaints about not feeling well. The youngest person hurt was 7.

Those injured were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not released.

Scattered showers and storms had been forecast for Wednesday evening, with one severe thunderstorm warning issued in that area at the time, according to the National Weather Service.