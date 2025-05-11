One person died and 32 were hospitalized on Mother’s Day morning after a fiery crash between a tour bus and an SUV on the 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene at 5:07 a.m. Sunday. When they got there, the SUV was already engulfed in flames, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The driver of the SUV was trapped inside and did not survive the crash.

Flames did not spread to the bus, which had 63 people on board, including the driver, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Thirty-two people were taken to the hospital, with at least two in critical condition. The other 31 passengers were cleared to go home.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated. Photos from the scene show the windshield of the bus completely shattered and the front bumper smashed in.

MAJOR CRASH

SR-60 WB, west of Azusa Ave. the HOV, #1 and #2 lanes closed for unknown duration as investigation continues. Updates will be posted here. pic.twitter.com/jZhOrdvtFF — CHP Santa Fe Springs (@CHP_SFS) May 11, 2025

The westbound 60 Freeway between Azusa Avenue and Hacienda Boulevard was shut down for more than two hours as firefighters attended to the passengers and CHP officers investigated the crash.

A few lanes were reopened to traffic by mid-morning.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the California Highway Patrol at 1-800-TELL-CHP (1-800-835-5247).