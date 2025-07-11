Is AI coming for your job?

Goldman Sachs predicted in a 2023 report that AI could replace 300 million full-time jobs. McKinsey wrote in the same year that 375 million workers may be displaced by AI by 2030.

As workers increasingly face the threat of automation, researchers at the career resources platform Resume Genius looked at the top professions with the lowest risk of being replaced by AI. In a new report released Thursday, the researchers found 10 roles that met the criteria: high pay (at least $49,500), high job growth (above 10% for 2023 to 2033), and a low automation risk (below 50%).

The researchers evaluated various professions using pay data and projected job growth rates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. They also assessed automation risk using a probability calculator.

All of the careers that met the challenge are in the healthcare and applied science industries.

“AI can write code and crunch numbers, but it can’t comfort a patient or make a call in a crisis,” said Resume Genius lead career expert Eva Chan. “The safest jobs right now are the most human ones. The fastest-growing work today depends on care, judgment, and presence, which are all things AI still can’t do.”

The median annual salaries for these jobs range from $62,580 to $149,910.

AI industry experts have been sounding the alarm about AI replacing jobs for months. Geoffrey Hinton, called the “Godfather of AI” for his pioneering AI research, stated in an interview last month that “AI is just going to replace everybody” in white-collar jobs. The Nobel Prize winner said on an episode of the podcast “Diary of a CEO” that “a person and an AI assistant” would be able to replace the jobs that “10 people did previously.”

Meanwhile, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said in May that within the next five years, AI could cause unemployment to rise 20% as the technology wipes out half of all entry-level, white-collar jobs.

To avoid the impending job cuts, here are 10 AI-proof jobs, according to Resume Genius.

1. Computer and information research scientist

Median salary: $149,910

Estimated job growth: 26%

AI job takeover risk: 31%

2. Physician assistant

Median salary: $133,260

Estimated job growth: 28%

AI job takeover risk: 0%

3. Nurse practitioner

Median salary: $132,050

Estimated job growth: 40%

AI job takeover risk: 0%

4. Veterinarian

Median salary: $125,510

Estimated job growth: 19%

AI job takeover risk: 7%

5. Medical and health services manager

Median salary: $117,960

Estimated job growth: 29%

AI job takeover risk: 16%

6. Speech-language pathologist

Median salary: $95,410

Estimated job growth: 18%

AI job takeover risk: 9%

7. Operations research analyst

Median salary: $91,290

Estimated job growth: 23%

AI job takeover risk: 42%

8. Epidemiologist

Median salary: $83,980

Estimated job growth: 19%

AI job takeover risk: 7%

9. Logistician

Median salary: $80,880

Estimated job growth: 19%

AI job takeover risk: 38%

10. Wind turbine technician

Median salary: $62,580

Estimated job growth: 60%

AI job takeover risk: 39%

