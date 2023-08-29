10 autumn lunch ideas

1. Creamy mushroom soup

We love an autumn soup recipe and this one is perfect for a warming lunch. This light yet filling creamy mushroom soup uses porcini and wild mushrooms for a beautifully rich taste. Grab some crusty white bread and enjoy a bowlful.

2. Spicy pumpkin soup

Make the most of seasonal squash in the early autumn and try a spicy pumpkin soup, that’s topped with toasted pumpkin seeds for a contrasting crunch. Have a look at some of our favourite pumpkin recipes for more autumnal ideas.

3. Fig, burrata & prosciutto tartine

Use large slices of sourdough for our fig, burrata & prosciutto tartines for an impressive-looking lunch that’s deceptively easy. This would be a great indulgent yet easy autumn lunch option you’re working from home as it takes less than 10 minutes to put together.

4. Salsify crumpets

Salsify, a lesser known root vegetable, is in season from October to February. Our salsify crumpets are complete with a poached egg and mustardy crème fraîche that would make for a filling weekend lunch. Have a look at our seasonal calendar to find out what other produce is perfect for this time of year.

5. Hearty pasta soup

This filling soup is full of fibre and veg, plus it’s low in fat, making it a great healthy autumn recipe. This hearty pasta recipe makes enough for four, so either enjoy as a warming family lunch at the weekend, or portion the soup up and eat throughout the week for a quick hot lunch.

6. Seeded bagel tuna melt

Switch up a standard tuna and cheese toastie with our seeded bagel tuna melt. We add spring onion and tomatoes for some extra crunch and flavour. This would make a great packed lunch idea for work.

7. Roast parsnip, quince & caramelised onion salad with preserved lemon

Our roast parsnip, quince & caramelised onion salad is a hearty vegan autumn dinner or lunch recipe. Boil quinces before roasting to give a tender, creamy texture, then add to this pretty salad with giant couscous and a punchy ginger dressing. Discover more of our dinners that make great lunches and get some new dishes in your rotation.

8. Kimchi double cheese toasties

The Korean fermented cabbage is a favourite ingredient of ours – it’s especially good in this kimchi double cheese toastie and adds a spicy sour tang. Our cheese toastie recipes are the ideal comfort food, and this is a great one to warm up with on colder autumn lunch breaks.

9. Bombay potato frittata

Pack in all the flavour for your next lunchtime, with our Bombay potato fritter. Perfect for a healthy lunch, it’s low in calories and fat and full of nutrients. Serve with mango chutney and yogurt on the side.

10. Sausage pasta

For a delicious and filling autumn pasta recipe, make our saucy sausage pasta with just a few storecupboard ingredients and half an hour of your time. It’s a great recipe for meal prepping so that you’ve got delicious lunches ready for the busy week ahead.

