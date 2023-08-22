1. Bramble

A bramble is perhaps the most well-known blackberry cocktail recipe. A classic bramble uses blackberry liqueur, but we’ve included a fresh fruit twist that adds muddled fresh berries for an extra boost of colour and flavour.

2. Blackberry gin

Blackberry gin is a great starting point for infusing your own alcohol. Bottle the taste of late summer by simply mixing blackberries, gin and sugar together in a sterilised jar and leaving to infuse before straining. You could even use your finished blackberry gin in the bramble recipe above.

3. Zingy blackberry lemonade

This zingy blackberry lemonade is the ultimate refresher for a late summer day. Blackberries are mixed with mint and lemon for a perfect balance of sweet and sour – pack a bottle for a picnic and top up with sparkling water.

4. Blackberry liqueur (crème de mure)

Syrupy blackberry liqueur requires only three ingredients to make at home and lasts up to a year, so it’s great for gifting. Add a splash to champagne for a subtle twist on a kir royale.

5. Frozen blackberry smoothie

For hot summer mornings or a chilled mocktail option, this frozen blackberry smoothie recipe is one you’ll always come back to. Blackberries, banana, stem ginger and pomegranate juice are a clever combination that are simply blended together for a drink that can be ready in under 10 minutes.

6. Blackberry gin fizz

If you’ve made the blackberry gin above, try using it in this blackberry gin fizz cocktail. This elegant sparkling drink has a signature frothy top and is mixed with sparkling water. Garnish with a fresh berry.

7. Blackberry vodka

If vodka is your chosen tipple instead of gin, try this easy blackberry vodka recipe. Another great way to use a pile of berries, it takes just 5 minutes to mix everything together before infusing for a couple of weeks.

8. Blackberry & beetroot smoothie

This bold blackberry smoothie recipe is sure to brighten up your morning. It’s packed with fruit and veg, including kale, beetroot and pear, so it’s a great way to start the day with some of your five-a-day.

9. Mock mulled wine

This non-alcoholic ‘mulled wine’ is a great mocktail the whole family can enjoy. Pomegranate juice and blackberries are simmered with sugar, spices and apple juice for a fruity, warming drink that is ideal for cold evenings.

10. Beastly blackberry & bay lemonade mocktail

If you still have blackberries around Halloween (or have frozen a summer stash), their bold purple colour makes them ideal for a Halloween cocktail or mocktail. This beastly blackberry mocktail has added depth from an aromatic bay sugar syrup, and is garnished with a lychee for a spooky touch.

