Best kitchen gadgets for easy veg prep to try in 2023

OXO Good Grips cherry and olive pitter

Best for cherries

If you’ve got your hands on a glut of British cherries while they are in season, a cherry pitter is the tool you need to save you plenty of time when prepping them. This sturdy pitter (which can also be used for olives) removes the pit while leaving the fruit whole and has a handy splatter guard to prevent cherry juices splashing. Then you’re ready to take your pick of cherry recipes – from a classic cherry pie to a batch of cherry jam.

Available from:

John Lewis (£15)

Amazon (£15)

KitchenAid mini chopper

Best investment gadget

A top-quality mini chopper, such as this KitchenAid model rated 5/5 by our testers, can perform a highly versatile number of kitchen tasks when it comes to prepping veg. Whether whizzing cauliflower into cauliflower rice, quickly chopping onions, blitzing herbs into pesto or blending a homemade curry paste, it makes quick work of food prep.

Available from:

Harts of Stur (£69.95), Amazon (£89)

ProCook apple divider

Best for apples

If you’re always chopping up apples for kids or lunchtime snacks, you’ll love this nifty gadget. Small enough to be simply stored in a drawer, the sharp blade evenly cores and slices an apple into eight wedges in one fluid motion.

Available from:

ProCook (£6.95)

OXO Good Grips little salad and herb spinner

OXO

Best for salad

If your herb garden is overflowing or you’ve simply got a small batch of salad to wash, this sturdy salad spinner makes quick work of cleaning your produce. It’s designed with herbs in mind but can take salad, too, and has a compact size so won’t take up too much room to store. Check out our full review of the best salad spinners here.

Available from:

Kilner spiralizer

Best for courgettes

Got too many courgettes in summer? Spiralizing is a great way of prepping them and is attractive for entertaining. This clever spiralizer jar from Kilner means it’s easy to store extra, too. Check out our collection of spiralizer recipes for inspiration, including carrot bhajis, crispy potato nests or a Greek courgetti salad.

Available from:

Amazon (£11.95)

Nisbets (£11.98)

TKMARS watermelon cutter

Best for watermelon

This clever watermelon cutter aims to make prepping a whole watermelon a bit less intimidating. When pulled through a watermelon, the simple cutter slices the melon into cubes that can then be tipped out. Blend your fruit into our refreshing watermelon lemonade recipe or show off your neat cubes in this griddled halloumi & watermelon salad.

Available from:

Amazon (£10.99)

Zyliss folding mandoline

Best for slicing

For the most professional looking potato dauphinoise, vegetable gratin or even homemade crisps, a mandoline is the tool you need. A good mandoline can evenly and thinly slice veg, and this versatile Zyliss model has extra features, too, enabling you to julienne veg and vary your thickness from 0.5-6mm.

Available from:

Amazon (£28.79)

Krisk bean stringer and slicer

Best for beans

This nifty gadget saves you from lots of chopping. There is a sharp blade at one end that can be used for topping and tailing beans, then the destringer cutter in the middle makes both destringing and slicing beans easy, great for tougher runner beans. Use your sliced beans in a runner bean cacio e pepe or creamy Sri Lankan runner bean curry for simple veggie dinners.

Available from:

Amazon (£9.99)

Fybida tomato sauce maker

Best for tomatoes

Preserve a summer glut of tomatoes by turning them into passata that will see you through the winter months. If you’ve got tomato plants producing plenty of fruit, this is the ideal way to use up a glut. This tomato juicer purées your tomatoes in minutes – add whole fruit to the top, twist the handle and smooth passata comes out one side while the skins and pips come out a separate chute.

Available from:

Amazon (£55)

Healthy Living pineapple corer

Best for pineapples

Prepping a pineapple has never been simpler with this tool that cores and slices it in one go. At under £10, it’s a great bargain buy that saves you buying expensive tubs of chopped pineapple. Use your fruit in anything from a tangy pineapple fried rice to a retro pineapple upside down cake.

Available from:

Dunelm (£8)