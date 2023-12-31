ELECTRIC motors are set to cause a buzz in 2024 with several top car makers ready to release a wide selection of tasty new models.

And with the new year upon us, social media star Abigayle Andre, known as SheTalksCars on TikTok, has listed ten exciting EVs that will be coming your way in the next 12 months.

4 Volvo is gearing up to release the stylish EX30 Credit: Getty

4 The UK has been waiting for what feels like for ever for the release of the Fisker Ocean Credit: Getty

Dacia Spring

The Dacia Spring, dubbed “Europe’s most affordable electric car”, is coming to the UK in 2024 – with price tag set to be under £20,000.

While it’s already on sale in France, the UK will launch an all-new version, enhanced by several significant improvements in design and equipment, all while boasting a range of 143 miles.

Smart #3

Designed by Mercedes, the Smart #3 will cost around £37,000 – according to sources in Germany.

With a 30-minute charging time boasted by “athletic curves to improve aerodynamics, reduce drag, and increase range”, Abigayle even claims a “Brabus edition” will be released with 422bhp.

Volvo EX30

Eargerly anticipated, fully electric and set to boast 428bhp, Volvo’s “smallest ever SUV” is set to bring “big electric performance in a small package”.

Prices for the EX30 have been earmarked to start at £33,795.

Fisker Ocean

The UK has been waiting “an age” for the release of the Fisker Ocean, says Abigayle.

Seemingly “available to buy everywhere else”, it will be coming to UK in 2024 with prices for this EV to start at under £36,000.

Hyundai IONIQ 7

Abigayle says this super-cool looking EV give her “Jetsons vibes” with its unusual look.

However, Hyundai’s upcoming electric SUV takes inspiration from the SEVEN concept and will have a range of a predicted 300 miles, but will set new buyers back at least £50,000.

Mini Countryman Electric

Mini have gone electric, with the Countryman set to be released next year.

The range-topping small SUV is now “bigger than ever” and will be priced at £42,080.

Fiat 600e

The gorgeous Fiat 600e oozes Italian flair, but it won’t come cheap with a predicted starting price with the 600e Red coming in at £32,995, while a La Prima will set you back £36,995.

Cupra Tavascan

Cupra’s second pure EV will go on sale in the UK in 2024, with a “unique design philosophy inspiring a sleek, streamlined exterior with progressive interior elements”.

However, it’s rumoured price is expected to start at £55,000 – but this hasn’t been confirmed.

Renault Scenic

Renault have got an impressive catalogue of EVs coming out with the re-imagined Scenic perhaps the most exciting of the lot.

Anyone who remembers the original Scenic will certainly appreciate the upcoming model’s stunning glow up!

Chery Omoda 5

A new brand to the UK, the Omoda 5 is a compact crossover SUV that promises “many advanced feature”.

The Chinese maker first revealed the electric version of its first UK car at Qatar motor show earlier in 2023, and they say it will have 204bhp and 280 miles of range.

4 The cool new Renault Scenic is a far-cry from the Scenic MPV of old Credit: Getty