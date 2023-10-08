Minecraft is a worldwide phenomenon that most gamers around the world have tried at least once, but what if it didn’t quite click with you? Or what if you can’t get enough Minecraft and are looking for something in a similar vein? Never fear, as we’ve collated some of the best games similar to Minecraft that you can play right now!

All 10 of these games like Minecraft have some sort of element that relates directly to Minecraft gameplay. Whether you’re looking to build worlds and survive or just enjoy a relaxing crafting experience, there’s something here for everyone.

Roblox

Roblox is an incredibly popular game platform and game creation system, and whilst it doesn’t have the standard crafting and survival experience of Minecraft at a baseline, you have the ability to create your own game experiences or play those that others have created. If you love the multiplayer component to Minecraft – playing special game modes and minigames with friends and strangers alike – then you can’t go far wrong with Roblox!

Platforms: Windows, iOS, Android, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4/5, Meta Quest

Slime Rancher 1 and 2

If you like the farming and cultivating aspect of Minecraft, and prefer to play on Peaceful where there is little (if any) dangers, then Slime Rancher 1 (and/or Slime Rancher 2) might just be the game for you. This RPG has you building a farm centered around collecting and breeding different types of adorable slimy blobs. With a flowing in-game economy and a puzzle-like element to the possible slime combinations, you can easily lose hours to this adorable indie title.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows, Linux, Mac

Satisfactory

Satisfactory scratches the itch of those within Minecraft that love to harvest resources above and below ground, and enjoy creating large warehouses and factories to store and process those materials. Though more sophisticated with its systems than anything in Minecraft (and therefore not the best choice for those that like to keep things simple), building up an automated resource farm hits just as good in Satisfactory as automated farming does in Minecraft.

Platforms: Windows

Terraria

One of the true OG’s when it comes to Minecraft comparisons, Terraria is identical in many ways to its blocky brethren, though Terraria is a 2D side-scroller. Each world you spawn into houses innumerable possibilities, and you can dig down to hell, or build a base to the skies. With bosses to defeat, NPCs to recruit, and special items and biomes to discover, you’ll be aching to explore just those few blocks more!

Platforms: Everywhere

Stardew Valley

For those looking for a more tailored life-sim experience with crafting and mining as core tenets, Stardew Valley places you as a new owner of a rundown home in a quaint country village. Establish relationships with the other residents of the town, engage in various activities, and rebuild your home alone or with friends.

Not only is this one of the best Nintend Switch games, it is also a great mobile title that is consistently one of the most popular iPhone games.

Platforms: Windows, PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android

Don’t Starve

If the spooky horror elements of Minecraft’s Survival mode are one of the main draws, then Don’t Starve is an easy recommendation. As the name suggests, the most important element is finding food and staving off starvation. But you’ll also want to build a shelter (however crude), and construct a fire to keep warm and sane in the dark of night. Death is permanent so the stakes are high, but so are the rewards!

There’s also a multiplayer expansion called Don’t Starve Together where you can play with friends.

Platforms: iOS, Android, Windows, PS3/4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

Starbound

Similar in style to Terraria, this 2D title has you exploring multiple alien planets with your starship as a hub, so any structures act less as homes and more as temporary outposts to keep you alive during your expeditions. Your equipment will determine the class of character that you play, so Starbound provides a little more structure amongst its openness in comparison to its counterparts.

Platforms: Windows, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, macOS, Linux

No Man’s Sky

Speaking of sci-fi, No Man’s Sky had a rocky start but since its launch in 2018 the developers have continually added huge expansions with free content to make it a sandbox unlike any other. Survive and scrape together resources to get from one planet to another, or sit back and relax in a Creative-esque mode with no limitations – the choice is yours! This title also doubles as a game like Starfield if you’re looking for a bit of that as well.

Platforms: PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows, macOS, iPadOS

Dragon Quest Builders 2

This spinoff from the legendary Dragon Quest franchise has introduced up to four player co-op within this sandbox world. Hack and slash, build fortresses, and engage in various management sim activities, all wrapped up in a gorgeous and adorable art style. Dragon Quest Builders 2 is a building RPG that is absolutely worth your time.

Platforms: PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows, Nintendo Switch

Lego Worlds

Unlike many other LEGO games in recent years, LEGO Worlds is a full sandbox completely made out of LEGO bricks. Collect various items and decorations scattered across the procedurally-generated map and use them to make a space your own. Modify the landscape with terraforming tools, or construct your own builds and designs with the “brick by brick editor”.

Platforms: Windows, PS4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch

