Below, we’ve highlighted foods with impressive benefits to your gut, from fibre-rich fruits to anti-inflammatory fermented condiments. Add them to your basket, get cooking and enjoy.

Best foods for gut health

1. Kiwi

Not only are they rich in fibre, kiwis also contain an enzyme called actinidin which facilitates the breakdown of protein, helping us to digest meat, fish and other protein foods. Blend them into this super-green smoothie for a perfect gut-healthy start to the day.

2. Miso

This traditional Japanese ingredient is made from fermented soybeans and contains millions of beneficial bacteria, which support a healthy gut and good digestion. In this dish, we’ve combined it with gochujang, another condiment made with fermented soya beans, to make a nutritious chicken noodle soup.

3. Sweet potato

Starchy sweet potatoes are packed with fibre, plus they contain high levels of protective plant sterols. Combine with lentils – another fibre-rich food – and anti-inflammatory turmeric to make this warming vegan curry.

4. Mushrooms

Mushrooms are generally cheap, easy to use and good for you, plus they contain compounds including beta glucan, which appear to act as prebiotics, fuelling the beneficial bacteria in the gut. Stuff them with garlic and halloumi for a light, gluten-free meal.

5. Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut is made from fermented cabbage, which means it’s easy to digest, and is a good source of probiotics. It’s best to make your own as pre-packaged sauerkraut may be pasteurised to extend the shelf-life, killing the beneficial bacteria. If you are buying it ready-made, look for ‘unpasteurised’ products, which should be kept chilled.

6. Broccoli

Broccoli contains sulphur, which contributes to a healthy balance in the gut and, as a result, supports your immune system. Here we’ve combined it with soba noodles, edamame beans and peanuts to make a fresh and healthy dinner.

7. Chickpeas

If you’re looking to increase your fibre intake, look no further than your kitchen cupboard. Chickpeas are packed with the stuff, meaning they contribute to a healthy digestive system and relieve gut issues. Combine with tikka paste, paneer and yogurt – another gut-friendly food, as it contains probiotics – to make this delicious chickpea curry.

8. Figs

Due to their high fibre content, figs act as a natural laxative. This fibre also has prebiotic properties, feeding the good bacteria in the gut and improving digestive wellness. When they’re in season, enjoy them in a range of dishes, from porridge to a light and peppery salad.

9. Kimchi

We’re huge fans of kimchi – it’s a flavour bomb of sour, spicy and tangy. As with other fermented foods, it’s believed to improve intestinal health and may also reduce inflammation. Turn it into an easy tray bake with tofu, broccoli, baby corn and rice.

10. Sourdough

Sourdough is one of the healthier bread options – especially for our guts, thanks to its unique fermentation process. Don’t be afraid of making your own loaf – try our step-by-step starter recipe.