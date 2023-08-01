For Inman Ambassador and new contributor Karen Stone, these tips have been the secret sauce for conference success. Get ready to make your mark in the real estate world.

Real estate conference season is upon us once again — the time when professionals from all corners of the industry gather to network, learn and grow. Having attended numerous conferences myself, I’ve picked up some invaluable tips that can help you make the most of these events. So, buckle up, fellow real estate agents, and get ready to ace your conference game with these 10 proven tips.

Tip 1: Prioritize rest and health

Conferences can be exhilarating, but they can also be physically and mentally draining. Treat it like a marathon, not a sprint. Get enough sleep, maintain a balanced diet and watch your alcohol intake. A clear mind and a healthy body will ensure you’re on top of your game throughout the event.

Tip 2: Connect with speakers and attendees ahead of time

Research the speakers and attendees before the event. If you’re eager to meet specific individuals, reach out to them via email or social media beforehand. Let them know that you’d love to connect during the conference. This ensures you’re not awkwardly hovering around them while they’re busy with others.

And remember, never assume that speakers or attendees are above you, even if they hold high positions. Many of them are excited to meet new and ambitious attendees. If the opportunity presents itself to sit at their table for a meal or chat over a drink, be thankful and seize the chance graciously — just avoid being creepy.

Tip 3: Make meals count