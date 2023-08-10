Top 10 quick after-school suppers

1. Noodle stir-fry with crunchy peanuts

Looking for a speedy veggie supper the kids will get excited about? Try our noodle stir-fry with peanuts. You can leave out the sweet chilli sauce for kids who don’t like spice. It takes just 20 minutes to throw together and there’s no chopping, slicing or dicing involved. Stir-fries are perfect for fridge-raiding and adding in whichever veggies you have available. The ultimate adaptable dinner.Find more speedy sizzling stir-fries.

2. Pick & mix omelette with crunchy croutons

The egg is our favourite no-fuss, versatile ingredient that can be made into myriad simple dinners; a dippy egg with buttery soldiers, a hash, scramble or fluffy omelette. You could also use up any leftover sandwich fillings and create customisable omelettes that kids will love. A grating of melty cheddar and scattering of crunchy croutons makes this dish a tempting supper with plenty of flavours and textures. Or why not go a step further and serve your omelette in warm bread rolls for a more substantial dinner.Discover even more exciting dinner ideas in our omelette recipe collection.

3. Tomato & pasta soup

Make our simple, budget-friendly tomato, pasta and chickpea soup in just 30 minutes. This easy, vegetarian family meal is healthy and even low fat. Serve with your favourite bread, shop bought works great but if you want to entertain the kids with some baking try our easy bread rolls or easy white bread.

4. Pasta with salmon & peas

Our simple salmon supper is one the kids will be requesting again and again. Grab a pack of pasta, frozen peas and salmon fillets, stir in a couple of spoonfuls of smooth crème fraîche and you’ll have a filling, creamy bowlful of after-school comfort. This recipe is rich in omega-3, too.You can rely on these classic family pasta recipes for a midweek meal saver.

5. Creamy lentil & veggie curry

Stir up a super satisfying lentil & veggie curry for a flavour-packed family dinner you can serve with rice and a fluffy naan. Make the most of those cans and jars languishing at the back of the cupboard and add in chopped tomatoes, red lentils, green beans, sweet potatoes and any other veg to taste. A few dollops of Greek yogurt give the sauce a luxuriously creamy quality without being too heavy, as well as balancing the spices. Finish with a fresh, crunchy garnish of cucumber and a sprinkling of coriander.Our super-speedy red pepper chana masala makes another comforting veg-packed dish, which you can have on the table in 20 minutes flat.

Find more family-sized recipes in our curry collection.

6. Super-versatile meatballs

Kids are sure to wolf down these scrumptious Swedish-style meatballs, which are covered in a light yet deliciously creamy sauce. Made with lean pork and turkey mince, they’re lighter than beef meatballs and are delicately flavoured with a hint of nutmeg and parsley. Serve them with new potatoes, pasta or steamed rice and a pot of tart lingonberry jam for a truly Scandinavian accompaniment. You can also make a bigger batch and pack any leftovers in a wide-necked thermos with pasta for kids to take to school the next day.

Enjoy more of our mouthwatering meatball recipes.

7. Sausage, kale & gnocchi one-pot

Plate up this delicious one-pot of sausage, kale and gnocchi in just 20 minutes, with just five minutes prep. You only need a handful of ingredients to make this: mix gnocchi with kale, stir in the parmesan, then season with black pepper and scatter the crisp sausagemeat over the top. This will become a go-to weeknight dish in no time… midweek suppers never got so easy – or tasty!

Discover more of our mouthwatering gnocchi recipes and gnocchi bakes.

8. Teriyaki salmon

Sweet chilli, honey, sesame oil, mirin and soy combine to make a punchy sauce for this teriyaki salmon. Serve with sesame pak choi and your choice of rice or noodles for a quick midweek meal that can be on your table in only 20 minutes. It serves two, but the recipe can be easily doubled.

Discover more delicious teriyaki salmon recipes.

9. Caponata pasta

Make our easy vegetarian caponata pasta in just 20 minutes. This recipe is made for simplicity and affordability, while also giving you three of your daily vegetable servings in one tasty meal. The salty and tangy capers go wonderfully with the naturally sweet raisins, giving this dish an extra delicious flavor.

Find more of our kid-friendly pasta bakes for a fuss-free dinner.

10. Chicken & veg bowl

Make this colourful chicken, brown rice and vegetable dish for the whole family. With avocado, edamame beans, sweetcorn and carrots, it’s not only tasty, but healthy too. Show your kids the fun of cooking by putting your topping ingredients into bowls so that they can decorate their dish how they wish.

