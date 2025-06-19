The majority of Americans want eco-friendly products, and some are even willing to pay more for items that are “green.” Enter eco-conscious branding, which has exploded in recent years and relies heavily on muted tones, nature images and, of course, the color green.
Several companies have made meaningful changes to their products. Some have committed to local sourcing or recycled packaging materials; others have taken steps to reduce emissions across their supply chains. But many others, unfortunately, have done little more than greenwash their existing product line.
How can you know whether a product is actually eco-friendly or is just masquerading as such? Here are 10 things to look for:
How do I know if a product is eco-friendly?
- The company should have a plan, not a pledge.
You can learn an awful lot about a company’s commitment to sustainability (or lack thereof) on their website. As you peruse, ask yourself:
- Does the company follow a robust sustainability plan? Or a mere pledge?
Pledges don’t mean much, but plans do. Be wary when a company says it will achieve something in the future without offering information as to how it will get there. Of course, if a company doesn’t mention sustainability at all it likely isn’t their priority.
- How detailed is their plan?
A comprehensive sustainability plan is informative and easy to follow, with explanations for exactly how the company is working toward its science-based targets.
- Does the company offer one eco-friendly item? Or many?
It’s a red flag if there’s only one eco-friendly item for sale across their entire product line. But if most—or, even better, all—items are thoughtfully designed and manufactured, sustainability is likely weaved into their mission.
- Look for evidence of greenwashing.
Greenwashing occurs when a company spends more time and money claiming to be green than implementing practices that minimize their environmental impact.
Spot greenwashing by avoiding products that overuse both the color green and nature images like trees, leaves, pastures, animals and other elements that evoke the natural world. Although there are exceptions, companies dedicated to minimizing their environmental impact aren’t grossly overt in their green messaging.
- Avoid meaningless labels.
Did a savvy marketer slap multiple adjectives on their product for attention? Overusing unregulated adjectives is another telltale sign an item has been greenwashed.
These 14 terms have no standard, agreed-upon definition and are misused without legal recourse:
- Eco-friendly
- Natural
- Reef-safe
- Non-toxic
- Green
- Sustainable
- Biodegradable
- Certified
- Pure
- Earth-friendly
- Recyclable
- Compostable (Certified compostable is another story)
- Fat-free
- Cruelty-free
Unsure whether a label is legitimate? Look for supporting information that explains exactly how the product adheres to its claims. If there isn’t any, consider it greenwashed.
- Opt for items with less packaging.
While many companies are developing ways of cutting down on their plastics use by cutting down on packaging, others are asking: Instead of rethinking the packaging, why not rethink the product itself? Though they’re still a relative rarity in mainstream stores, solid versions of traditionally liquid products – particularly cosmetics and toiletries, such as shampoo bars – are becoming increasingly easy to find.
- Know your Resin Identification Codes.
Speaking of plastic, it pays to know your Resin Identification Codes. Although there are 7 different types of recyclable plastics, only Nos. 1 and 2 are dependably recycled in the U.S.
And while numbers 3 through 7 are recyclable in theory, it’s unlikely your municipality accepts them.
Many types of plastics can’t be recycled at all, and others can only be recycled 2-3 times because the quality degrades every time the material gets recycled. Typically, pre-used plastic is more often “downcycled,” that is, turned into a product that is not recyclable or not as recyclable as the product from which it came.
Critics argue that Resin Identification Codes lead consumers to assume that any product with the symbol will be recycled. Environment America is urging the Federal Trade Commission to crack down on plastic recycling misinformation so the chasing arrows symbol appears only on items that can actually be recycled. Add your name here.
- Look for post-consumer recycled packaging.
Recycled plastic repurposes plastic that is already in the environment; it reduces the amount of waste in landfills and reduces reliance on virgin fossil fuels, too. Despite these benefits, only a handful of states have passed laws requiring post-consumer recycled content in plastic packaging.
Opt for products with packaging that contains a high percentage of post-consumer recycled content. The higher the percentage, the better.
- Keep an eye out for third-party certifications.
Third-party certifications distinguish the best from the rest. The presence of an established logo should give you confidence that strict health, environmental or social guidelines have been met.
There are dozens of credible third-party certifications to look for. Here are four with robust standards:
Certified B Corporation certifies companies and corporations and is the only certification that measures both social performance and environmental practices.
MADE SAFE® identifies personal care and beauty products that have passed ingredient screenings for known behavioral toxins, carcinogens, endocrine disruptors, high-risk pesticides and more.
Global Organic Textile Standard: The GOTS certification certifies textile products and signals that carrying products contain a minimum of 70% certified organic fibers.
Fair Trade: A Fair Trade certification relies on rigorous social, environmental, and economic standards and works to keep the planet healthy for future generations by prohibiting the usage of the most harmful chemicals.
Items manufactured to last may have smaller environmental impacts than items designed to break. To determine whether a product can reasonably be considered durable, ask yourself:
Companies often convey their commitment to sustainability with recycling, reuse or resell programs to manage the end-of-life concerns of their products. Whereas some have in-house repair programs, others may encourage you to trade in your item for store credit. Still others will have established recycling programs. Can you reasonably assume the product will have an end-of-life fate that’s not the landfill?
We won’t buy our way to a more sustainable future. The truly “green” habits are those age-old skills of reducing, reusing, borrowing and repairing whenever possible, not buying new.
While being a conscious consumer can sometimes feel like a full-time job, enacting just a few of the above tips will go a long way in ensuring the items you purchase aren’t greenwashed.
Consumers have the power to shape the market, and the explosion of organic, local and energy efficient products over the past decade is a direct result of rising consumer demand.
While it’s fantastic that corporations are responding to what consumers want, we can do even more to stop companies from getting away with greenwashing.