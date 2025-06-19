The majority of Americans want eco-friendly products, and some are even willing to pay more for items that are “green.” Enter eco-conscious branding, which has exploded in recent years and relies heavily on muted tones, nature images and, of course, the color green.

Several companies have made meaningful changes to their products. Some have committed to local sourcing or recycled packaging materials; others have taken steps to reduce emissions across their supply chains. But many others, unfortunately, have done little more than greenwash their existing product line.

How can you know whether a product is actually eco-friendly or is just masquerading as such? Here are 10 things to look for:

How do I know if a product is eco-friendly?

The company should have a plan, not a pledge.

You can learn an awful lot about a company’s commitment to sustainability (or lack thereof) on their website. As you peruse, ask yourself:

Does the company follow a robust sustainability plan? Or a mere pledge?

Pledges don’t mean much, but plans do. Be wary when a company says it will achieve something in the future without offering information as to how it will get there. Of course, if a company doesn’t mention sustainability at all it likely isn’t their priority.

How detailed is their plan?

A comprehensive sustainability plan is informative and easy to follow, with explanations for exactly how the company is working toward its science-based targets.

Does the company offer one eco-friendly item? Or many?

It’s a red flag if there’s only one eco-friendly item for sale across their entire product line. But if most—or, even better, all—items are thoughtfully designed and manufactured, sustainability is likely weaved into their mission.

Look for evidence of greenwashing.

Greenwashing occurs when a company spends more time and money claiming to be green than implementing practices that minimize their environmental impact.

Spot greenwashing by avoiding products that overuse both the color green and nature images like trees, leaves, pastures, animals and other elements that evoke the natural world. Although there are exceptions, companies dedicated to minimizing their environmental impact aren’t grossly overt in their green messaging.

Avoid meaningless labels.

Did a savvy marketer slap multiple adjectives on their product for attention? Overusing unregulated adjectives is another telltale sign an item has been greenwashed.

These 14 terms have no standard, agreed-upon definition and are misused without legal recourse:

Eco-friendly

Natural

Reef-safe

Non-toxic

Green

Sustainable

Biodegradable

Certified

Pure

Earth-friendly

Recyclable

Compostable ( Certified compostable is another story)

compostable is another story) Fat-free

Cruelty-free

Unsure whether a label is legitimate? Look for supporting information that explains exactly how the product adheres to its claims. If there isn’t any, consider it greenwashed.

Opt for items with less packaging.

While many companies are developing ways of cutting down on their plastics use by cutting down on packaging, others are asking: Instead of rethinking the packaging, why not rethink the product itself? Though they’re still a relative rarity in mainstream stores, solid versions of traditionally liquid products – particularly cosmetics and toiletries, such as shampoo bars – are becoming increasingly easy to find.