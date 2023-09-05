Revitalizing a menu of weeknight dinners is easier said than done. After all, your favorite meals are called staples for a reason. They’re tried and true, and you know the recipes like the back of your hand. Maybe they produce leftovers or satisfy even the pickiest eater in the room! The only issue? Eating beefless bolognese or falafel tacos week after week can get a little repetitive. Enter: Trader Joe’s.

Over the last decade, Trader Joe’s has put obvious effort into expanding its meatless products as well as its dairy-free and gluten-free alternatives. The retailer even has an online database of vegetarian recipes to alleviate the headache of planning a week’s worth of meals. They’re actually really good, too!

This TJ’s recipe guide will shepherd your stomach and taste buds to flavor heaven. You’ll find a little bit of everything, from creative takes on grain-free bowls to hearty hashes and meat(less) pies. You can whip up most of these meals in 35 minutes or less! However, a small sprinkling of recipes with lengthier steps and longer cook times is also included. Before you get started, do a double-take at the directions if time is of the essence.

When you’re ready, find your new favorite meatless recipe below.

Squash Tacos

Inside these veggie tacos, you’ll find squash (duh), cabbage mix, fat-free refried beans, freshly squeezed lime juice, cilantro, and in an unexpected yet delightful twist, pineapple salsa. I recommend warming up a box of TJ’s Spanish rice on the side.

Veggie Chickpea Hash

Ask any busy mama: Having a folder of quick and easy meals in your back pocket is essential. This veggie hash recipe isn’t only a healthy option but packs a ton of flavor. All you’ll need is a can of TJ’s Greek Chickpeas with Parsley & Cumin, an onion, pepper, and four eggs. Within minutes, you’ll have lunch set for the whole fam!

Soy Chorizo & Grilled Avocado Tostadas

Fire up the skillet for fiesta night! This 35-minute tostadas recipe feeds six and is both vegetarian and dairy-free. If you prefer a bit of heat, then you’ll enjoy TJ’s soy chorizo and spicy Mexican Blend, a cheese alternative inundated with cayenne, cumin, and dried jalapeno peppers.

Dutch Oven Veggie Enchiladas

A 30-minute recipe, TJ’s Dutch Oven Veggie Enchiladas taste as delicious as they look. The Mexican dish is labeled medium-spicy, but that’s nothing a refreshing margarita can’t quench.

Spaghetti Squash Crostini

Elevate your appetizer spread with a homemade Spaghetti Squash Crostini recipe. What is crostini you may be asking? It’s basically a fancy way of saying small slices of toasted bread with yummy toppings. In this case, you’ll be topping your crostinis with spaghetti squash, caramelized onions, roasted tomatoes, and cheese.

Meatless Umami Shepherd’s Pie

While it takes over an hour to make, TJ’s Meatless Umami Shepherd’s Pie won’t leave you or your taste buds unsatisfied. The filling is made from a hearty combo of meatless beef and a medley of mushrooms, which you then top with a heaping pile of mashed potatoes. It’s the perfect comfort meal.

Fish-ish Tacos with Spicy Dill Slaw

After one big, juicy bite of these plant-based fish tacos, your taste buds will have the kitchen confused for the boardwalk. They’re caked in a flaky, gluten-free batter and paired with creamy dill slaw, cheese, and fresh cilantro. For sides, look no further than the power duo that is white rice and black beans.

Delightfully Fiery Tofu Sheet Pan

Sheet pan recipes are the best because they typically require very little work and don’t make a mess. For this tofu version, add chopped tofu, eggplants, onion, and mushrooms (and any other veggies you wish) to a large sheet pan. In a separate bowl, whisk gochujang, honey, rice vinegar, and sesame oil. Combine the two mixtures and violà!

Lemon Garlic Cauliflower Rice

I love this Lemon Garlic Cauliflower Rice recipe because it’s so versatile. You can eat it as is, include it as a side dish, or use it as the base for a burrito bowl. It takes all of about 15 minutes to make and calls for a small handful of ingredients, many of which you probably already have on hand.

Lentil Fajita Tacos with Zhoug Crema

Similar to cauliflower rice, lentils are a great kitchen staple. You can throw them into pretty much anything, and they are an excellent source of protein, fiber, and potassium. The taco filling for this flavorful recipe can be whatever you crave, though TJ’s suggests pairing the lentils with sauteed onion and bell peppers. The crema, however, is made from Greek yogurt, Zhoug sauce, lime juice, and salt.