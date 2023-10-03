We looked to toffee apples for inspiration with this autumnal bake – the sharp apple flavour contrasts beautifully with the sweetness of caramel and a tangy soft cheese icing.

2. Cinnamon roll pancakes

Turn a sweet bake into a decadent stack of pancakes for your next brunch, drizzled with an indulgent caramel yogurt and maple syrup. They make an inspired dessert for Pancake Day, too.

3. Giant cinnamon bun

Take your love of cinnamon buns to literal new heights with this giant version. It takes a little more effort but the results are well worth it, especially if you’re hosting a party.

4. Puff pastry cinnamon rolls

This recipe cuts corners with ready-made puff pastry, so you can quickly and easily make cinnamon rolls when you’re in the mood. An all-butter pastry will give the best flavour.

5. Sourdough cinnamon buns

This sourdough twist provides a contrasting tang to the classic sweet and sticky flavours. Drizzle with a thick soft cheese icing, if you like.

6. Really easy cinnamon rolls

We’ve made cinnamon roll-making extra easy with the use of ready-made croissant dough. We’ve also topped with a thick caramel for a boost of decadence.

7. Cinnamon twists

A sugar-coated cinnamon twist truly is a wonderful breakfast. Make sure you toss the buns in the sugar while still warm and eat straightaway.

8. Hot cross cinnamon buns

If you cross a hot cross bun with a cinnamon swirl, what do you get? You get these delectably squidgy hot cross cinnamon buns. Topped with a soft cheese icing, these might just become your new favourite thing to bake.

9. Cinnamon pecan sticky buns

We’ve added pecans into the filling and topping to create an extra-autumnal, nutty bake. Perfect for a lazy Sunday morning or taking out on long autumn walks.

10. Pumpkin cinnamon rolls

We’ve added seasonal pumpkin purée into the dough mixture to create a warm and sticky autumnal treat, perfect for a treat-yourself breakfast or afternoon pick me up.

