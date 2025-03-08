Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Grandma calls them “role models.” Politicians call them “DEI hires.” We call them “rebel archetypes” — rogue, defiant and unstoppable pioneers revolutionizing systems, defining power and building the queendom for all.

In the mind’s eye of these entrepreneurs, investors and leaders, every month is a celebration of Black history; every day is a fresh opportunity to elevate the voices of powerful women around the world. Below are 10 wild and unruly tips from global legends to challenge all rebels, underdogs and allies to flip traditional business narratives and make every day International Women’s Day.

Wild and unruly way #1: Embrace the hot mess

Entrepreneurs who embrace imperfections and remain flexible are better equipped to navigate an ever-changing business landscape. By accepting that not everything will be flawless from the outset, you can focus on iterative improvements and adapt more quickly to market feedback. This mindset allows for greater creativity, resilience and, ultimately, sustainable growth.

One rebel archetype I personally admire, Máirín Murray, CEO of TechFoundHer, says that her team is championing a new way of innovating. “One of the biggest shifts we’ve embraced is the bold call to ‘F*ck Perfection.’ Instead of getting trapped in impossible standards, we encourage women to jump in, create something real and learn on the fly — setting their own rules as tech entrepreneurs.”

Wild and unruly way #2: Follow the path of the unicorn

As an entrepreneur building the empire, you must spend time with rebel archetypes who have already been where you are going. Seasoned mentors can offer firsthand perspectives on navigating challenges and reducing potentially expensive errors. With this invaluable support, you’ll receive advice, networking opportunities and resources to effectively manage the intricacies of developing a prosperous enterprise.

Another rebel archetype I admire is Shelin David, CEO of Shebacks.me, who says, “Find mentors who are already where you want to be. Experience is an underestimated asset, and learning from those who have walked the path before you — whether in business, career transitions or navigating complex challenges — can accelerate your own journey.”

Wild and unruly way #3: Sleep your way to the top

We’re talking about REM here, so get your mind out of the gutter. Entrepreneurs must prioritize self-care activities, particularly sleep, to sustain the energy, focus and resilience required to succeed. Research consistently shows that adequate sleep enhances cognitive function, decision-making and creativity — critical skills for navigating the complexities of running a business. By making self-care a non-negotiable part of your routine, you will avoid burnout, maintain peak performance and ensure you are physically and mentally equipped to lead your ventures effectively over the long term.

Flossie Hall, CEO of Stella Foundation, is another rebel archetype I admire. Hall says that strategic rest is a leadership skill, not a weakness. “I used to glorify burnout, believing that constant hustle equated to success. Now, I fiercely protect time for activities that reset my mind — whether it’s playing golf, stepping away for a walk or unplugging for deep thinking. Ironically, stepping away often leads to my biggest breakthroughs.”

Wild and unruly way #4: Strategically hob-nob

First, do your research. Then, only accept meetings and participate in educational programs with investors and partners who have shown a proven interest in companies like yours (e.g., the stage of the company, the geographical location and, very importantly, the gender and race of the founder matches well with what the investor or partner historically supports). Next, interact daily on LinkedIn. Virtual networking will open doors and help you build long-lasting relationships vital to your entrepreneurial success.

Another rebel archetype I admire, Joy Fairbanks, the founder and Managing Principal at Fairbanks Venture Advisors, says she has seen tech serve as an equalizer for diverse founders and investors. “Technology may be leveraged to boost what you know, who you know and increase the chance of success for people who have been on the fringes of tightly knit relationship networks.”

Wild and unruly way #5: Become a serial entrepreneur

By engaging in a dynamic cycle of starting, scaling, exiting and recreating multiple ventures, you can build business empires on your own terms. Statistics show that serial entrepreneurs have a higher likelihood of success in subsequent ventures. With this approach, you’ll leverage your accumulated experience, network and resources to forge a golden path to financial freedom.

I also admire Mirela Sula, another rebel archetype who’s the founder and CEO of Global Woman Club. Sula says they are witnessing a powerful shift — more and more women are starting their own businesses, scaling them, exiting and then creating and recreating again — building empires on their own terms. “We are living in a time of massive transformation, and women everywhere are stepping up, taking control of their financial futures and making bold, strategic moves. By embracing equity, we are building a future where women don’t just participate in the economy; they lead it.”

Wild and unruly way #6: Manifest winning

Dwelling on issues and constraints can lead to a self-fulfilling prophecy of failure. Smart business owners spot problems and quickly focus on solutions, leveraging their resources to build the queendom for all. Stay focused, constantly learn, and remain flexible, and you will unlock your full potential to achieve incredible success despite all odds.

One rebel archetype I personally admire, Amy Wagner, CEO of American Financial Partners, says the next generation of leaders — women and men — are shifting the conversation from barriers to results. “True success comes from surrounding yourself with people who share your relentless drive. You don’t break barriers by seeing them — you break them by charging past them, again and again, together.”

Wild and unruly way #7: Talk incessantly about cash

As a kid who grew up in a small town in Pennsylvania, I met people who viewed wealth as inherently bad. It was as if they were proud of their self-imposed lack, judging and complaining about anyone who dared to express a commitment to financial freedom. This is a backward and limiting approach. The most successful business minds talk openly about finances and frequently discuss investment opportunities to build wealth.

Silvia Mah, PhD, the founder of Stella and CEO of SheInvests! is another rebel archetype I admire. Mah says that many people who become accredited investors, for example, after successfully exiting a startup, “have not had the opportunity to ‘sit around the dinner table’ and openly discuss finances — let alone portfolios, exits and failures. One of the most valuable ways investors can support each other is by intentionally carving out time to share experiences and lessons learned.” In other words, talk straight and talk often about money!

Wild and unruly way #8: Wear the blindfold

As a female founder, I’ve been advised that my red jacket makes me look unapproachable, my T-shirt, jacket and jeans are too informal for a pitch day and I look “cute” in my lawyer suit. Brilliant ecosystem builders focused on profitability should employ creative strategies to eliminate bias so that businesses are evaluated based on factors other than how a female founder looks.

Another rebel archetype I personally admire, Naseem Sayani, Venture Partner at How Women Invest, says adjustments can be made to directly affect unconscious bias and expand discussions so that deep-seated pattern recognition doesn’t drive decision-making. She suggests “removing team pages from pitch decks before kicking off a screening process so that bias can’t interfere with assessing quality of the business idea, setting up red team/green team exercises on deal flow so that reviews are forced to take sides to fully test the merits from two points of view before making decisions and bringing diverse Limited Partners into deal reviews to expand the range of experience looking at deal opportunities.”

Wild and unruly way #9: Shout, “Eureka!” when spotting a gold mine

A significant portion of high-net-worth individuals are not actively engaged in startup investing due to a lack of awareness. By sharing investment opportunities with friends, you can potentially secure funding for your new venture while helping people learn to diversify their investment portfolios by supporting the growth of innovative businesses, creating a win-win for everyone building the queendom.

Julie Castro Abrams, Managing Partner at How Women Invest and CEO at How Women Lead, is another rebel archetype I admire. She says she hears, “No one ever invited me,” on a regular basis. “Women themselves, fully occupied in their own powerful operational roles, aren’t always aware of the huge opportunities available to them in the early-stage sector. Our community members are excited to learn about the ways they can change the trajectory of a company as investors, advisors and strategic connectors, so we never stop telling them what a difference it makes for them to join in.”

Wild and unruly way #10: Aggressively build the queendom

Business leaders must stop waiting for traditional systems to change and start building new ecosystems, bypassing the old guard entirely. Take charge and begin raising capital on your own terms.

Another rebel archetype I admire, Kelly Ann Winget, the founder and CEO of Alternative Wealth Partners, says we have to stop playing defense. Women, LGBTQ+ founders and diverse entrepreneurs often feel like they have to prove why they deserve capital when some of the worst business ideas in history have been funded without question — just because the founder looked the part. “So instead of trying to justify our existence, we should be thinking bigger and being more aggressive in where we raise capital from and how we structure deals. Embrace the reality that the money isn’t going to move itself. If we want change, we have to build it ourselves. And that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

Wild card tip: If you want to change the world, make a movie

Creating movies, even short films, is a powerful way for entrepreneurs to connect with audiences, build brand loyalty and share deep insights into a company’s values and mission beyond products and services. You can hone your storytelling skills, improve your ability to communicate complex ideas and develop a memorable brand identity through filmmaking that sets you apart in a crowded marketplace, ultimately driving engagement and fostering business growth.

Another rebel archetype I admire, Catherine Gray, General Partner at Silicon Valley Women Founders Fund and Producer on the International award-winning documentary film, Show Her the Money, says she leverages filmmaking to create a positive impact in both entrepreneurship and investing. “It encourages more women to invest in venture capital and encourages more men to invest in women.”

Gray’s film shares a powerful message on a global scale: Women tend to be more profitable and thus make a good investment, and having women build wealth through venture capital helps the economy at large, positively impacting future generations.