Around 150 students from all over the Southeast descended on Eckerd College campus Saturday for the first ever Tampa Bay Youth Ocean Summit. The event brought together more than 30 professionals from careers that connect to the health of our oceans, waterways and estuaries. Some had current research about the greatest threats to manatees, right whales, shore birds and coral along Florida’s coast. Others presented tools and ideas for communicating the science and data we are collecting about our warming ocean temperatures and plastic pollution through journalism and social media.

Environment Florida and Student PIRG organizers helped students turn their ocean concerns into action with opportunities to support protective measures, write legislators and organize for change within the community. Over 100+ student actions were taken for the ocean at the summit, about 70 pounds of trash was collected during a living shoreline cleanup and more than 25 vertical oyster gardens were constructed. Vertical oyster gardens (VOGs) provide a home for oyster spat to attach to and grow. Oysters filter roughly 50 gallons of water a day and play a pivotal role in restoring Tampa Bay water quality.









The energy of the day focused on the positive message of education and connection. It was felt among students and speakers. “What a well organized, effective, and positive event and reminder that even though things look bleak right now in Washington D.C., there are lots of good people doing valuable work in every corner of this amazing country of ours.” said Joe Murphy of the National Wildlife Federation. He shared the latest update on rules to be implemented in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary and our marine protected areas with students.









The day started with an energetic keynote from USF Vice President Joe Dituri, a.k.a. Dr. Deep Sea. Dituri broke a world record last summer when he spent 100 days underwater in the Florida Keys. Throughout the day students attended sessions, panels and workshops held in the indoor and outdoor classrooms at Gailbraith Marine Science Laboratory, which sits right on the Gulf of Mexico. “So far today I’ve attended the Plastic Threats to our Oceans panel, it was great! And I’m looking forward to doing the Deep Dive into Environmental Journalism (session).” said Jamie Carr, a University of South Florida student in the college’s Global Sustainability Bachelor’s Program. Autumn Buckner, a senior at the University of Tampa said her favorite program was the “Advocacy 101” workshop, “We got to talk about how we would approach the public with our views.” Thanks to generous sponsors Restore America’s Estuaries, Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Tampa Bay Watch and Eckerd College, the event was free for students to attend. And transportation was provided for students from as far away as Georgia State College. There was even an opportunity to learn about water quality in Tampa Bay during a workshop aboard the Tampa Bay Watch Eco-Vessel.









Students were encouraged to extend what they learned on Saturday beyond the weekend, by organizing for the environment within their own communities. Access to a plastic alternatives toolkit was provided with resources students can use to approach their favorite restaurants and ask them to switch an item from single-use plastic to something that is reusable or home compostable. They could also sign up for training on how to lead an event during Youth Earth Week hosted by the Student PIRGs in April.

