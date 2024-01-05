If we ran the world, we’d give teacher discounts on every single thing. Fortunately, lots of businesses and organizations agree with us! Teachers can save on school supplies, clothing and shoes, tech like laptops and printers, and more if they know where to look. This list is always growing and changing, so bookmark it and check back frequently.
Tip: Sign up at ID.me and verify your teacher status to earn discounts from a huge variety of stores.
Bonus tip: Love Amazon? They’ve got tons of perks and programs that benefit teachers. Check them all out here.
Technology Teacher Discounts
Adobe Creative Cloud
Save over 60% off a monthly Creative Cloud subscription.
Apple
Apple Education pricing is available for select devices.
AT&T
Exclusive teacher discounts are available on Unlimited plans.
Babbel
Teachers can get six months of Babbel lessons for $36, a 60% discount.
Canva
Free access for teachers and students at eligible schools.
CyberLink
Get 40% off select software purchases.
Eduporium
Up to a 20% discount on most products.
Check the Google for Education site for promotional discounts and offers.
HP
Register to get exclusive teacher discounts in the HP Education Store.
Lenovo
Save 5% off purchases every day.
Loom
Loom’s Education Plan is 100% free for verified teachers.
Microsoft
Educators receive Office 365 Education and Microsoft Teams for Education for free, plus 10% off Windows devices.
Samsung
Samsung offers an education discount of up to 30% when you buy directly from their site.
Verizon
Save up to $25 per month on Unlimited wireless plans for teachers.
Vooks
Vooks is always free for teachers to use on one device in their classrooms.
Classroom Supplies Teacher Discounts
Costco
Join Costco as a new member and receive a $40 Costco Shop Card, exclusively for teachers. Plus check out our other Costco teacher discounts.
Creative Fabrica
For just $2.99 a year, the Teacher Club Card allows you to download up to five teacher resources like worksheets and other materials each week.
Dick Blick Art Supplies
Sign up for the Preferred Customer program to save 10% on full-price art supplies.
Fat Brain Toys
Sign up for the Educators Extra Credit Program for 10% off your purchases.
FedEx Office
Save 10% with enrollment in the Print Preferred program.
Happy Planner
Register with ID.me to qualify for exclusive teacher discounts.
Joann
Save 15% on every purchase.
Lakeshore Learning
Earn points for Lakeshore Bucks when you join the Lakeshore Rewards program.
Michaels
Save 15% on every purchase.
Office Depot
Join the Star Teacher program for 10% back in rewards on ink, toner, and paper; 1% back in rewards on nearly everything else; and a 15% instant discount from the Design, Print & Ship Depot.
Party City
Register to receive 10% to 20% discounts on all purchases.
Pencils.com
Sign up to receive a 10% discount.
Sheet Music Plus
Get an 8% rebate for music teachers and college music students.
ThriftBooks
Teachers can earn a free book for every four they purchase.
Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories Teacher Discounts
Adidas
Get 30% off online and in-store, 20% off at factory outlets.
Ann Taylor LOFT
Present your teacher ID for 15% off full-price purchases.
Bonobos
Teachers get 20% off all purchases.
Champion
Get 10% off at Champion.com.
Colorescience
Teachers get a 15% discount on every order.
Columbia
Verify your teacher status for a 20% discount.
Crocs
Teachers get 20% off full-price styles.
Dagne Dover
Register to receive 20% off purchases.
Girlfriend Collective
Receive 20% off your purchase when you verify with ID.me.
Handful
Verify your teacher status at ID.me for a 20% discount.
Hanes
Verify your teacher status to save 10% on purchases.
J.Crew
Verify your eligibility to save 20%.
Karen Kane
Register with your school email to receive a 20% discount.
Levi’s
Teachers receive 15% off their purchases.
L.L. Bean
Get 10% off purchases for teachers and students.
Madewell
Save 15% when you verify your teacher status.
New Balance
Receive 15% off full-price purchases.
NYDJ
Verify your status with ID.me to get 25% off any purchase.
One Hanes Place
Save 10% off purchases when you verify your teacher status.
PUMA
Take 10% off when you verify with ID.me.
Ray-Ban
Get a 15% discount on your purchase.
Reebok
Up to 50% discounts, online only.
Rothy’s
20% discount for verified teachers.
Tarte
Teachers save 40% on every purchase when you verify your status.
Third Love
Receive 15% off all full-price items.
Tommy Hilfiger
Receive 15% off using ID.me.
Under Armour
Save 20% on all purchases when you verify your status with ID.me.
UNTUCKit
Get 25% off your entire order when you use ID.me.
Vera Bradley
Teachers get a 15% discount when they order online and verify their status.
Vineyard Vines
Teachers receive 15% off everything when they verify their status.
Home Teacher Discounts
360 Cookware
Use your ID.me verification for 36% off purchases.
Bear Mattresses
Get 40% off Bear products with ID.me.
Blue Apron
65% off your first box plus free shipping on your first order.
Brooklyn Bedding
Get 35% off your order and free shipping with ID.me verification.
Curious Chef
Special discounts available for qualified teachers.
GelPro Comfort Floor Mats
Get 25% off online purchases.
Home Chef
Teachers receive 50% off your first box and 10% off recurring boxes when you verify with ID.me.
iRobot
Get up to 15% off with ID.me.
KitchenAid
Teachers get 15% off most products.
Meble Furniture
Use code TEACH10 to receive 10% off all purchases.
Purple Mattress
Get 10% off your purchase when you verify your teacher status.
Saatva
Educators and school staff get $225 off a purchase of $1,000.
Stanley
Register with ID.me to qualify for exclusive discounts.
Newspapers, Books, and Magazines Teacher Discounts
Bookmans
Get 20% off all purchases.
Books-a-Million
Get 20% off purchases for the classroom with a BAM Educator’s Card.
HPB (Half Price Books)
Get 10% off purchases when you sign up for the Educator Discount Card.
USA Today
Try digital access for three months for just $1.
Wall Street Journal
Get $48 annual digital or $170 annual print/digital subscriptions.
Washington Post
Teachers are eligible for Academic Rates on subscriptions.
Wired
Get a one-year subscription for just $5.
Health and Insurance Teacher Discounts
Headspace
Headspace offers free access to all K-12 teachers, school administrators, and supporting staff in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.
Liberty Mutual Auto Insurance
Get a $0 deductible when driving a car for school business or if vandalized on school grounds; $2,500 coverage for teaching materials or school-owned property stolen from your vehicle.
Loop Earplugs
Verify through Sheer ID for 16% off purchases.
Origins
20% off when you verify your status through ID.me.
Peloton
Get the Peloton app free for 30 days, then receive a discounted rate of $9.99 a month.
R+Co
Verify with ID.me for 20% off.
Therabody
Get 10% off select Therabody products.
Cars and Trucks Teacher Discounts
Budget Truck Rental
Get 20% off local moves, 15% off one-way moves.
GM Educator Discount
Special discounted prices on select new models.
SIXT Rent a Car
Up to 25% discount on U.S. car rentals.
Regional Teacher Discounts
The Art Institute of Chicago
Register to receive a voucher for complimentary admission for current Illinois educators, including pre-K through grade 12 teachers and teaching artists working in schools.
Boston Museum of Science
New England public and private school teachers can join the Teacher Partner Program to learn about discounts and teacher programs.
Caesars Entertainment
Up to 30% off with ID.me verification.
The Crayola Experience
Free annual pass for educators with current teaching certificate and photo ID.
The Field Museum
Illinois pre-K through grade 12 teachers receive complimentary basic admission with employee ID.
Galleria Palms Hotel (Orlando)
Get a 15% discount on room accommodations.
Kennedy Space Center
U.S., Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Island educators are eligible to receive a 12-month Educator Pass, which offers free admission to Kennedy Space Center.
Milwaukee Art Museum
Individual Wisconsin K–12 teachers who present a valid school ID or pay stub receive free admission to the museum.
Museum of Science + Industry, Chicago
Illinois K–12 teachers receive free admission when they preregister.
Museum of Science & Industry, Tampa
Florida teachers receive free admission and discounted family memberships.
Museum of the Moving Image
Free admission for New York City teachers with valid ID.
Orlando Science Center
Free general admission for Florida pre-K through grade 12 educators who present a school ID with photo or a pay stub with photo ID at Guest Services.
Perot Museum of Nature and Science
Free admission for K–12 educators in Texas and its bordering states with advance verification.
The Ringling Art Museum
Florida teachers receive discounted admission.
Science City, Kansas City
Missouri and Kansas educators receive free admission with membership in the Union Station Kansas City Educator Program.
SeaWorld Orlando
Florida teachers get unlimited admission with free Florida Teacher Card after ID.me verification.
Shedd Aquarium
Educators from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin can register to receive a voucher for a complimentary Shedd Pass ticket.
The Tech Museum of Innovation
California educators receive a discounted price on membership.
Theater Development Fund
Teachers get deeply discounted theater tickets to shows in New York City.
Tradewinds Resorts
Get 10% off the best available rate.
Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resorts
Special room rates at the Dolphin and the Swan for teachers only.
Westgate Resorts
Get a 10% discount on best available rates.