If we ran the world, we’d give teacher discounts on every single thing. Fortunately, lots of businesses and organizations agree with us! Teachers can save on school supplies, clothing and shoes, tech like laptops and printers, and more if they know where to look. This list is always growing and changing, so bookmark it and check back frequently.

Tip: Sign up at ID.me and verify your teacher status to earn discounts from a huge variety of stores.

Bonus tip: Love Amazon? They’ve got tons of perks and programs that benefit teachers. Check them all out here.

Technology Teacher Discounts

Save over 60% off a monthly Creative Cloud subscription.

Apple Education pricing is available for select devices.

Exclusive teacher discounts are available on Unlimited plans.

Teachers can get six months of Babbel lessons for $36, a 60% discount.

Free access for teachers and students at eligible schools.

Get 40% off select software purchases.

Up to a 20% discount on most products.

Check the Google for Education site for promotional discounts and offers.

Register to get exclusive teacher discounts in the HP Education Store.

Save 5% off purchases every day.

Loom’s Education Plan is 100% free for verified teachers.

Educators receive Office 365 Education and Microsoft Teams for Education for free, plus 10% off Windows devices.

Samsung offers an education discount of up to 30% when you buy directly from their site.

Save up to $25 per month on Unlimited wireless plans for teachers.

Vooks is always free for teachers to use on one device in their classrooms.

Classroom Supplies Teacher Discounts

Join Costco as a new member and receive a $40 Costco Shop Card, exclusively for teachers. Plus check out our other Costco teacher discounts.

For just $2.99 a year, the Teacher Club Card allows you to download up to five teacher resources like worksheets and other materials each week.

Sign up for the Preferred Customer program to save 10% on full-price art supplies.

Sign up for the Educators Extra Credit Program for 10% off your purchases.

Save 10% with enrollment in the Print Preferred program.

Register with ID.me to qualify for exclusive teacher discounts.

Save 15% on every purchase.

Earn points for Lakeshore Bucks when you join the Lakeshore Rewards program.

Save 15% on every purchase.

Join the Star Teacher program for 10% back in rewards on ink, toner, and paper; 1% back in rewards on nearly everything else; and a 15% instant discount from the Design, Print & Ship Depot.

Register to receive 10% to 20% discounts on all purchases.

Sign up to receive a 10% discount.

Get an 8% rebate for music teachers and college music students.

Teachers can earn a free book for every four they purchase.

Clothing, Shoes, and Accessories Teacher Discounts

Get 30% off online and in-store, 20% off at factory outlets.

Present your teacher ID for 15% off full-price purchases.

Teachers get 20% off all purchases.

Get 10% off at Champion.com.

Teachers get a 15% discount on every order.

Verify your teacher status for a 20% discount.

Teachers get 20% off full-price styles.

Register to receive 20% off purchases.

Receive 20% off your purchase when you verify with ID.me.

Verify your teacher status at ID.me for a 20% discount.

Verify your teacher status to save 10% on purchases.

Verify your eligibility to save 20%.

Register with your school email to receive a 20% discount.

Teachers receive 15% off their purchases.

Get 10% off purchases for teachers and students.

Save 15% when you verify your teacher status.

Receive 15% off full-price purchases.

Verify your status with ID.me to get 25% off any purchase.

Save 10% off purchases when you verify your teacher status.

Take 10% off when you verify with ID.me.

Get a 15% discount on your purchase.

Up to 50% discounts, online only.

20% discount for verified teachers.

Teachers save 40% on every purchase when you verify your status.

Receive 15% off all full-price items.

Receive 15% off using ID.me.

Save 20% on all purchases when you verify your status with ID.me.

Get 25% off your entire order when you use ID.me.

Teachers get a 15% discount when they order online and verify their status.

Teachers receive 15% off everything when they verify their status.

Home Teacher Discounts

Use your ID.me verification for 36% off purchases.

Get 40% off Bear products with ID.me.

65% off your first box plus free shipping on your first order.

Get 35% off your order and free shipping with ID.me verification.

Special discounts available for qualified teachers.

Get 25% off online purchases.

Teachers receive 50% off your first box and 10% off recurring boxes when you verify with ID.me.

Get up to 15% off with ID.me.

Teachers get 15% off most products.

Use code TEACH10 to receive 10% off all purchases.

Get 10% off your purchase when you verify your teacher status.

Educators and school staff get $225 off a purchase of $1,000.

Register with ID.me to qualify for exclusive discounts.

Newspapers, Books, and Magazines Teacher Discounts

Get 20% off all purchases.

Get 20% off purchases for the classroom with a BAM Educator’s Card.

Get 10% off purchases when you sign up for the Educator Discount Card.

Try digital access for three months for just $1.

Get $48 annual digital or $170 annual print/digital subscriptions.

Teachers are eligible for Academic Rates on subscriptions.

Get a one-year subscription for just $5.

Health and Insurance Teacher Discounts

Headspace offers free access to all K-12 teachers, school administrators, and supporting staff in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

Get a $0 deductible when driving a car for school business or if vandalized on school grounds; $2,500 coverage for teaching materials or school-owned property stolen from your vehicle.

Verify through Sheer ID for 16% off purchases.

20% off when you verify your status through ID.me.

Get the Peloton app free for 30 days, then receive a discounted rate of $9.99 a month.

Verify with ID.me for 20% off.

Get 10% off select Therabody products.

Cars and Trucks Teacher Discounts

Get 20% off local moves, 15% off one-way moves.

Special discounted prices on select new models.

Up to 25% discount on U.S. car rentals.

Regional Teacher Discounts

Register to receive a voucher for complimentary admission for current Illinois educators, including pre-K through grade 12 teachers and teaching artists working in schools.

New England public and private school teachers can join the Teacher Partner Program to learn about discounts and teacher programs.

Up to 30% off with ID.me verification.

Free annual pass for educators with current teaching certificate and photo ID.

Illinois pre-K through grade 12 teachers receive complimentary basic admission with employee ID.

Get a 15% discount on room accommodations.

U.S., Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Island educators are eligible to receive a 12-month Educator Pass, which offers free admission to Kennedy Space Center.

Individual Wisconsin K–12 teachers who present a valid school ID or pay stub receive free admission to the museum.

Illinois K–12 teachers receive free admission when they preregister.

Florida teachers receive free admission and discounted family memberships.

Free admission for New York City teachers with valid ID.

Free general admission for Florida pre-K through grade 12 educators who present a school ID with photo or a pay stub with photo ID at Guest Services.

Free admission for K–12 educators in Texas and its bordering states with advance verification.

Florida teachers receive discounted admission.

Missouri and Kansas educators receive free admission with membership in the Union Station Kansas City Educator Program.

Florida teachers get unlimited admission with free Florida Teacher Card after ID.me verification.

Educators from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin can register to receive a voucher for a complimentary Shedd Pass ticket.

California educators receive a discounted price on membership.

Teachers get deeply discounted theater tickets to shows in New York City.

Get 10% off the best available rate.

Special room rates at the Dolphin and the Swan for teachers only.

Get a 10% discount on best available rates.

Check out our Deals & Shopping page for recommendations, savings, and more.