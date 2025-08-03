Following the broadcast of the Channel 4 documentary 1000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story, showing Bonnie Blue being intimate with more than 1,000 men, the new pornography task force is set to propose legislation aimed at banning a type of “barely legal” content, according to The Guardian.

The documentary is produced by the porn star Bonnie Blue. The independent pornography task force was launched in July 2025 by the Conservative peer Baroness Gabby Bertin. The proposed action from the agency is in response to the broadcast of the Channel 4 documentary. It followed the performer as she filmed herself having sex with 1,057 clients in 12 hours.

Visa and Smirnoff are among the businesses that have pulled online advertisements from the streaming of the documentary following the review of the content. The film was condemned by the children’s commissioner for England, Dame Rachel de Souza, for “glamorizing and normalizing” extreme pornography.

In the footage of the documentary, Bonnie Blue, also known as Tia Billinger, is also seen in a classroom gearing up to film an orgy with a group of models dressed in school uniforms. The performers acknowledge that they have been selected because they look very young.

Documentary content pushing boundaries, says Baroness Bertin



Baroness Bertin said she intends to propose amendments to the crime and policing bill to make it illegal for online platforms to host any content that could promote child sexual abuse, including pornography featuring adults dressed as children. “This content is pushing at the boundaries. We will be trying to address the ‘barely legal’ aspect legislatively,” she said, as quoted by The Guardian.

The Online Safety Act charged the regulator Ofcom with monitoring whether pornography sites are protecting UK viewers from encountering illegal material involving child sexual abuse and extreme content, such as portrayals of rape, bestiality, and necrophilia.

The Online Safety Act gave the task to the regulator Ofcom and charged it to ensure that pornography websites protect UK viewers from illegal material, including child sexual abuse and extreme content like depictions of rape, bestiality, and necrophilia.

The other forms of pornography that are regulated offline, like cinemas, for instance, are not subject to the same restrictions online. This regulatory gap allows adults to role-play as children in pornography that closely resembles child sexual abuse imagery, without it being banned online.

Content showing Bonnie Blue getting intimate was pixelated



In the Channel 4 documentary, only preparations for the classroom scene and not the footage itself. In the clips that show Bonnie Blue having sex with more than 1,000 men, the visuals were pixelated. The program, however, is still facing massive criticism for promoting her brand and for failing to adequately challenge her assertion that her activity is harmless.

Documentary on task force’s agenda, says Bertin



Bertin said the documentary would be on the agenda at the task force’s next meeting. “She has become extremely successful; she is an adult, and it is consensual, so it may not be harming her, but it has potentially harmful effects on people who think that this is a normal way to behave,” she said. “We should be asking more about the men who arrive with balaclavas on their heads to have sex with her,” she added.

Ofcom and Channel spokespersons react



An Ofcom spokesperson said the regulator was assessing the documentary and would decide whether to launch a formal investigation. A Channel 4 spokesperson said the observational film was designed to provoke debate.

“The film looks at how Bonnie Blue has gained worldwide attention and earned millions of pounds in the last year, exploring changing attitudes to sex, success, porn, and feminism in an ever-evolving online world. Director Victoria Silver puts several challenges to Bonnie throughout the documentary on the example she sets and how she is perceived, and the film clearly lays bare the tactics and strategies she uses, with the audience purposefully left to form their own opinions,” the spokesperson was quoted by The Guardian as saying.

