

It’s a tough job, but somebody has to do it. That is the rationale driving upwards of 10,000 climate doomers jetting to the French Riviera [city of Nice] next week for what the United Nations has deemed the latest global “climate emergency” meeting. [emphasis, links added]

A stern declaration is expected at the end of the gathering titled the Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3), telling the world that it must do much, much more and donate billions of dollars to save the planet as part of the anticipated Nice Action Plan for the Ocean.

Conference Secretary-General Li Junhua told reporters on Tuesday he hopes it will not be another routine meeting but “the pivotal opportunity” to accelerate action and mobilize people in all sectors and across the world, AP reports.

The conference, co-sponsored by France and Costa Rica, takes place in Nice on the French Riviera from June 7 to June 13, with golden beaches and luxury hotels providing the backdrop.

It is expected to bring together more than 60 world leaders, dozens of ministers, about 4,000 government officials, and 6,000 members of civil society, Li told The Associated Press.

The meeting program includes 10 plenary meetings, 10 thematic roundtables, a blue zone reserved for official delegations, and a series of parallel forums during five days of negotiations.

Organizers expect attendees to make commitments totaling $100 billion in new funding to address climate concerns.

Conference participants are expected to adopt a stern declaration that says action is not advancing fast enough to address the impact of “the triple planetary crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.”

“We underscore the central role of a healthy and resilient ocean in sustaining life on Earth, ensuring global food security, and supporting billions of lives,” the final draft says.

Top photo by Meizhi Lang on Unsplash

