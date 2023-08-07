Choosing a yoga name for your dog isn’t just unique and meaningful; it’s a conversation starter, a story waiting to be told. It’s about imbuing the philosophies of yoga in your everyday life, starting with your new best friend.

Yoga, an ancient practice that emphasizes mind-body harmony, is not just about flexibility or strength, it’s also a lifestyle rooted in tranquility, mindfulness, and well-being. These principles are something we all wish to instill in our lives, and there’s no better guide than a dog.

Let’s explore some popular yoga terms and their meanings to inspire a unique and beautiful name for your new furry family member.

Yoga Dog Names Inspired by Concepts

Ahimsa – Principle of non-violence or harmlessness.

– Principle of non-violence or harmlessness. Ananda – Bliss.

– Bliss. Asana – Pose.

– Pose. Ashtanga – A rigorous style of yoga emphasizing a set sequence of postures.

– A rigorous style of yoga emphasizing a set sequence of postures. Bandha – Internal locks that help to direct and control prana (energy); also Lock, binding.

– Internal locks that help to direct and control prana (energy); also Lock, binding. Bhakti – Devotion.

– Devotion. Bodhi – Enlightenment. One of the most popular yoga dog names.

– Enlightenment. One of the most popular yoga dog names. Chakra – Energy centers located throughout the body; also Energy center.

– Energy centers located throughout the body; also Energy center. Chandra – Moon.

– Moon. Doga – Yoga with a dog.

– Yoga with a dog. Dogi – A practitoner of doga.

– A practitoner of doga. Dharana – Concentration.

– Concentration. Dharma – Duty, morality.

– Duty, morality. Drishti – Focused gaze used during practice.

– Focused gaze used during practice. Hatha – A style of yoga that focuses on the alignment of postures; also a form of yoga focusing on physical postures.

– A style of yoga that focuses on the alignment of postures; also a form of yoga focusing on physical postures. Iyengar – A style of yoga known for its use of props and focus on alignment.

– A style of yoga known for its use of props and focus on alignment. Japa – Mantra repetition.

– Mantra repetition. Jnana – Path of knowledge or wisdom; also Wisdom, knowledge.

– Path of knowledge or wisdom; also Wisdom, knowledge. Karma – Law of action and consequence term, fitting for a dog who is always on the move or causing a bit of mischief.

– Law of action and consequence term, fitting for a dog who is always on the move or causing a bit of mischief. Kirtan – Call-and-response chanting.

– Call-and-response chanting. Kosha – Layer or sheath.

– Layer or sheath. Kundalini – Coiled energy; a fun name for your future agility dog!

– Coiled energy; a fun name for your future agility dog! Loka – World or universe.

– World or universe. Mala – Meditation beads.

– Meditation beads. Mantra – Sound or phrase chanted as a part of meditation or ritual; also Chant.

– Sound or phrase chanted as a part of meditation or ritual; also Chant. Mudra – Symbolic hand gestures; also Hand gesture.

– Symbolic hand gestures; also Hand gesture. Nadi – Energy channels in the body; also Energy channel.

Namaste – A respectful greeting.

– A respectful greeting. Nidra – Sleep.

– Sleep. Nirvana – Liberation, freedom from suffering.

– Liberation, freedom from suffering. Om – Primordial sound of the universe.

– Primordial sound of the universe. Prana – Life force, breath.

– Life force, breath. Raja – The “royal” path of yoga, emphasizing meditation; also Royal, king.

– The “royal” path of yoga, emphasizing meditation; also Royal, king. Samsara – Cycle of rebirth.

– Cycle of rebirth. Santosha – Contentment.

– Contentment. Satya – Truthfulness.

– Truthfulness. Shakti – Power, energy.

– Power, energy. Shanti – Peace.

– Peace. Shiva – A Hindu deity, destroyer of the universe.

– A Hindu deity, destroyer of the universe. Sutra : Meaning thread or teaching, it could be an appropriate name for a dog from whom you learn life’s simple joys.

: Meaning thread or teaching, it could be an appropriate name for a dog from whom you learn life’s simple joys. Swadhyaya – Self-study.

– Self-study. Tantra – A branch of yoga that uses rituals to experience the sacred.

– A branch of yoga that uses rituals to experience the sacred. Tapas – Discipline or austerity; also Discipline, heat.

– Discipline or austerity; also Discipline, heat. Ujjayi – Victorious breath.

– Victorious breath. Veda – Knowledge.

– Knowledge. Vinyasa – Sequence of postures synchronized with the breath; also Flowing sequence of poses.

– Sequence of postures synchronized with the breath; also Flowing sequence of poses. Yama – Ethical standards or moral disciplines; also Ethical discipline.

– Ethical standards or moral disciplines; also Ethical discipline. Yantra – Geometric designs used as meditation aids; also Mystical diagram.

– Geometric designs used as meditation aids; also Mystical diagram. Yogi – A practitioner of yoga.

– A practitioner of yoga. Yogini – A female practitioner of yoga.

Names based on Yoga Poses

Ananda (from Ananda Balasana – Happy Baby Pose)

(from Ananda Balasana – Happy Baby Pose) Ardha (from Ardha Chandrasana – Half Moon Pose)

(from Ardha Chandrasana – Half Moon Pose) Chakra (from Chakrasana – Wheel Pose)

(from Chakrasana – Wheel Pose) Dhanu (from Dhanurasana – Bow Pose)

(from Dhanurasana – Bow Pose) Garuda (from Garudasana – Eagle Pose)

(from Garudasana – Eagle Pose) Hala (from Halasana – Plow Pose)

(from Halasana – Plow Pose) Hanu (from Hanumanasana – Monkey Pose or Split Pose)

(from Hanumanasana – Monkey Pose or Split Pose) Janu (from Janu Sirsasana – Head-to-Knee Forward Bend)

(from Janu Sirsasana – Head-to-Knee Forward Bend) Kapota (from Kapotasana – Pigeon Pose)

(from Kapotasana – Pigeon Pose) Makara (from Makarasana – Crocodile Pose)

(from Makarasana – Crocodile Pose) Matsya (from Matsyasana – Fish Pose)

(from Matsyasana – Fish Pose) Mayura (from Mayurasana – Peacock Pose)

(from Mayurasana – Peacock Pose) Nava (from Navasana – Boat Pose)

(from Navasana – Boat Pose) Padma (from Padmasana – Lotus Pose)

(from Padmasana – Lotus Pose) Paschim (from Paschimottanasana – Seated Forward Bend)

(from Paschimottanasana – Seated Forward Bend) Sava (from Savasana. This is the Corpse pose, symbolizing ultimate relaxation – a great pick for a lazy, laid-back pup.)

(from Savasana. This is the Corpse pose, symbolizing ultimate relaxation – a great pick for a lazy, laid-back pup.) Setu (from Setu Bandha Sarvangasana – Bridge Pose)

(from Setu Bandha Sarvangasana – Bridge Pose) Simha (from Simhasana – Lion Pose)

(from Simhasana – Lion Pose) Sirsa (from Sirsasana – Headstand)

(from Sirsasana – Headstand) Sukha (from Sukhasana – Easy Pose)

(from Sukhasana – Easy Pose) Surya (from Surya Namaskar – Sun Salutation)

(from Surya Namaskar – Sun Salutation) Tada (from Tadasana. Named after the Mountain pose, it symbolizes stability and strength – perfect for a sturdy, reliable dog.)

(from Tadasana. Named after the Mountain pose, it symbolizes stability and strength – perfect for a sturdy, reliable dog.) Triko (from Trikonasana – Triangle Pose)

(from Trikonasana – Triangle Pose) Utkata (from Utkatasana – Chair Pose)

(from Utkatasana – Chair Pose) Ustra (from Ustrasana – Camel Pose)

(from Ustrasana – Camel Pose) Vajra (from Vajrasana – Thunderbolt Pose)

(from Vajrasana – Thunderbolt Pose) Vira (from Virasana – Hero Pose)

(from Virasana – Hero Pose) Vriksha (from Vrikshasana – Tree Pose)

(from Vrikshasana – Tree Pose) Warrior (from Virabhadrasana – Warrior Pose)

Zen Names for Your Dog

Zen commonly refers to a state of calm attentiveness in which one’s actions are guided by intuition rather than by conscious effort, often associated with simplicity, clarity, and mindfulness in daily living.

Zen is a school of Mahayana Buddhism that originated in China during the Tang dynasty, known as Chan Buddhism. It was later transmitted to Japan, Korea, and other parts of East Asia.

The term “Zen” is derived from the Japanese pronunciation of the Chinese word “Chan” (禪), which in turn is derived from the Sanskrit word “dhyāna,” which can be roughly translated as “meditation” or “meditative state.”

Both Zen and Yoga emphasize living in the present moment–a practice at which our dogs are masters.

Anjin – “Peaceful mind”

– “Peaceful mind” Bodhi – Refers to the understanding possessed by a Buddha regarding the nature of things; also signifies “awakening” or “enlightenment.”

– Refers to the understanding possessed by a Buddha regarding the nature of things; also signifies “awakening” or “enlightenment.” Chikara – “Power” or “strength”; symbolizes inner strength.

– “Power” or “strength”; symbolizes inner strength. Dai – “Great”

– “Great” Enso – The Zen circle, symbolizing enlightenment, strength, the universe, and the void.

– The Zen circle, symbolizing enlightenment, strength, the universe, and the void. Fudo – Named after Fudo Myo-o, a protector in Japanese Buddhism, symbolizing immovability and determination.

– Named after Fudo Myo-o, a protector in Japanese Buddhism, symbolizing immovability and determination. Gen – “Source” or “origin”

– “Source” or “origin” Haru – “Spring,” symbolizing rebirth and new beginnings.

– “Spring,” symbolizing rebirth and new beginnings. Ikigai – A Japanese concept that means “a reason for being” or “a reason to wake up in the morning.”

– A Japanese concept that means “a reason for being” or “a reason to wake up in the morning.” Jizo – A deity in Japanese Buddhism, known as a protector of children and travelers.

– A deity in Japanese Buddhism, known as a protector of children and travelers. Kai – “Open” or “beginning”

– “Open” or “beginning” Lotus – A symbol of purity, enlightenment, and rebirth in Buddhism.

– A symbol of purity, enlightenment, and rebirth in Buddhism. Nirvana – The ultimate state of enlightenment in Buddhism.

– The ultimate state of enlightenment in Buddhism. Om – A sacred sound and spiritual icon in Indian religions. It denotes the essence of the ultimate reality or consciousness.

– A sacred sound and spiritual icon in Indian religions. It denotes the essence of the ultimate reality or consciousness. Pax – Latin for “peace.”

– Latin for “peace.” Qi (or Chi ) – The natural energy or life force that flows through all living things.

(or ) – The natural energy or life force that flows through all living things. Rin – “Dignified” or “cold”

– “Dignified” or “cold” Satori – A Japanese Buddhist term for sudden enlightenment or understanding.

– A Japanese Buddhist term for sudden enlightenment or understanding. Tea – Inspired by the Zen tea ceremony, which emphasizes mindfulness and presence.

– Inspired by the Zen tea ceremony, which emphasizes mindfulness and presence. Umi – “Sea” or “ocean”, symbolizing vastness and depth.

– “Sea” or “ocean”, symbolizing vastness and depth. Wabi – A concept that celebrates the beauty in imperfection and the natural cycle of growth and decay.

– A concept that celebrates the beauty in imperfection and the natural cycle of growth and decay. Xin – “Heart” or “mind.”

– “Heart” or “mind.” Yugen – A Japanese aesthetic concept that means “mysterious” or “deep” beauty, especially the beauty of the universe and the emotion it evokes.

– A Japanese aesthetic concept that means “mysterious” or “deep” beauty, especially the beauty of the universe and the emotion it evokes. Zen – Denotes meditation, intuition, and insight in Buddhism.

Tips on Choosing the Right Yoga-Inspired Name

Naming your dog after yoga concepts doesn’t have to be complex. Start by considering your dog’s personality, behavior, or appearance, and see if any yoga terms align.

Is your dog peaceful like a meditative session, or full of energy like a dynamic flow class? Ensure the name is easy to say, and you feel comfortable calling it out loud!

