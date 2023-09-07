Soli Cayetano makes over $10K per month in passive income at age twenty-five by buying the rental properties that most investors actively avoid. These properties are often in overlooked markets that aren’t as attractive as San Diego, Miami, Austin, or Seattle, but they make her as much, if not more, money. The houses Soli buys are often $100K or less, meaning almost any investor reading this could come close to buying one.

In three years, Soli turned $50K into a $5M real estate portfolio, enough passive income to support her for life, and an online following constantly finding and funding deals for her. She started building her real estate portfolio right after college when lockdowns took away her chance to make any active income. After reading David Greene’s Long-Distance Real Estate Investing and listening to the Real Estate Rookie podcast, Soli scraped together every dollar she had and bought a Midwest rental that needed serious rehab.

Now, a few years later, she and her partners own dozens of rentals across multiple markets. As a result, Soli was able to quit her job, focus entirely on real estate, and achieve ultimate time freedom. But will her cash-flow-first model work out in the long run? David goes head to head with Soli in this episode to debate whether or not these “cheap” markets are a mistake to invest in.

This is the BiggerPockets Podcast, show 815.

The homes that we’ve been buying are primarily $100,000 and less. I started investing in 2020. Interest rates were about three and a half percent, and buyers flooded the market. Nowadays with seven, 8% interest rates, I think a lot of people have told themselves that deals just won’t work. Because of that, we’ve been able to make a lot more aggressive offers, less buyers in market, more deals for us.

What’s going on, everyone? This is David Greene, your host of the BiggerPockets podcast, coming to you from Downtown LA at Spotify Studios where I’m joined by Rob Abasolo and Soli Cayetano doing a real estate podcast. If you didn’t know, we are the biggest, the best, and the baddest real estate podcasts on the planet, and I’m joined today by some talented real estate investors. Today, we interview Soli and we get into how she built a portfolio of properties all across the country using long distance investing techniques and got her start with cheaper price properties that made it easier to scale at scale. Rob, bring us to today’s quick tip.

Today’s quick tip, find a way to keep yourself accountable. If you want to get into real estate, document the journey. You can do that so many different ways, but in today’s story, we talk about how if you document it on Instagram and you put it out there for the world to see, then you sort of have to stick to it or else people are going to ask you questions and you’re going to have to report back to them that you never actually did the thing that you said you were going to start to do. So go out there, start an Instagram account, document the journey, and let other people follow along and it’ll keep you on track.

I like Rob being under a time crunch because he made a mistake on the quick tip, but he just kept rolling.

Kept going, baby.

For the first time, he got it in one take, everyone, leave a comment-

The show must go on.

… on YouTube and let Rob know how proud of him you are for not needing to be perfect. And since you did so great on that quick tip, Rob, I’m going to throw you another one. What’s something of value that people can pay attention to that will help them in their career?

I think that’s a very good story in starting small. You don’t have to go out there and buy these mega, crazy expensive houses. You can go out, buy a more affordable house, get your reps in, and scale your way up accordingly, so that you don’t necessarily have to get into a big, scary purchase. I think getting into a purchase takes confidence, it takes courage, and it doesn’t mean that it has to cost $1 million. It can be a $100,000 house.

Thank you very much. We’re going to get to the show shortly here, but before we do, make sure you listen all the way to the end because you do not want to miss the blood battle between Soli and I as we go head-to-head in a brutal fashion with Rob refereeing. Really in a terrible way, you should have stopped the fight many times. You just let it get out of hand.

She annihilated you, that’s why.

There you go, so listen all the way the end to hear how that goes. Let’s get into it. Today’s guest, Soli Cayetano has been investing for three years. She has 40 units across Ohio, Georgia, and South Carolina. Her strategy include BRRRRing, flipping, and affordable housing.

Fun fact, Soli, I hear you’re going to write the foreword to David Greene’s book if he ever publishes an update to Long-Distance Real Estate investing, is that true?

Soli:

Is there one coming out soon?

At some point, I am going to update it. It was the first book I ever wrote, so I’m sure it could have been written much better.

I think the story is that I kept on tagging David in way too many posts and he got annoyed and finally said, “You can write the forward,” and I have a DM to prove it.

Can confirm, Soli likes tag. She likes tag, she’s good at tag.

We’re going to show it in the show notes, the screenshot, which is a legally binding, David-

Legally binding.

… Agreement. I don’t know if you know this.

Every man loves this, the thought of having his screenshot shared for everybody to see. This is a very popular thing to get into.

Well, before we get into your story, can you tell us in just a few quick points, what’s working for you in your current market?

So, I’m primarily investing in Augusta, Georgia and it’s a lot more affordable market. It’s about two hours outside of Atlanta. I do have properties in Cincinnati and Aiken, South Carolina, which is right outside of Augusta. The homes that we’ve been buying are primarily $100,000 and less, so very affordable market. The one thing about high interest rates, a lot of people are sitting on the sidelines right now. So, I started investing in 2020. Interest rates were about three and a half percent, and buyers flooded the market. It was super, super competitive, so try winning a non-cash offer and it was almost impossible. And so nowadays with seven, 8% interest rates, I think a lot of people have told themselves that deals just won’t work, and so they’re just not going to even try. So because of that, we’ve been able to make a lot more aggressive offers, less buyers in the market, more deals for us.

And do you feel like the deals are working at the price points that you’re currently purchasing at more than more expensive premium, mid-tier properties?

I think so. I think that interest rates affect proportionally, they affect less the cheaper markets than the more expensive markets from just a dollar amount on a mortgage payment on a $60,000 mortgage it’s, I don’t know, maybe like 100 bucks if the interest rates go from 3% to 7%. But in the Bay Area where I live, if you have $1 million house and the interest rate jumps from 3% to 7%-

It’s significant.

… That’s probably like, I don’t know-

Thousands of dollars.

1,000, 2,000, $3,000, and so disproportionately the interest rates don’t affect the smaller markets.

So, is that going to be more of a cashflow game going kind of the lower tier interest doesn’t hurt as much, versus the appreciation side of it, or are you still getting the appreciation side of that in some of these markets as well?

So, I think we can argue on this, David, of cashflow versus appreciation a little bit, but I think these markets are first and foremost cashflow, but you can find good pockets of appreciation in certain areas. Those are my favorite areas to invest in, are the ones that have the path of progress, there’s a bunch of renovations going on, you can see that they’re about to turn from a class C to a class B, those are the neighborhoods that I like to invest in because you can get both the cashflow from the affordable markets and the appreciation from investing in strategic locations.

That makes sense.

Is your position that cheaper markets equal more cashflow?

It depends on your strategy, but from a long-term rental perspective, I would say generally.

What do you think, Rob?

I guess it’s going to vary depending market to market, but for me, I’ve always been in the mid-tier side of things. I haven’t really done kind of the $100,000 purchases all too much. I’m actually doing one right now as a wholesale in Houston, Texas, but that’s meant to be more of a flip, not an appreciation play for me. So for the most part, my lane is mid-tier, usually all the houses that I’m buying are going to be $300,000 to $1 million and a few a little bit more expensive than that, it just kind of depends.

And are you buying short-term rentals or traditional rentals?

Of the 40 units I own, I would say five of them are mid-term rentals.

Cool.

I don’t have any short-term rentals. I transitioned all the short-term rentals to mid-term rentals just because the quality of the tenants for short-term rentals in a place like Cincinnati I feel like are maybe a little bit questionable, and then I have 10 flips going on right now.

Nice. Actually, going back to what you were saying, I’ve got a buddy who does short-term rentals in very rural markets and he buys houses for $100,000.

They do well.

They do super well.

The Airbnb I bought was $125,000. It was a duplex. We put in about $60,000 of renovation, $20,000 of furniture, so all in for just about $200,000, and I think on our best month we made like $10,000 of rent.

Wow.

Incredible, right?

That’s crazy, and you turned that into a mid-term rental?

Yes.

Goodness.

It was very cyclical. I think that during the summer months it was great. It doesn’t really get that snowy, but it’s not really a place people go in the winter that much, and so we’d have anywhere from 3,000 to $10,000 of bookings, but as a mid-term rental, we can get a steady five to $6,000.

That’s so good. What’s the mortgage on that?

That’s about maybe $1,700. So, cashflow is about $1,000 a unit as a mid-term, and it stays steady the whole year.

I think that’s totally fair. Mid-term rentals really are the saving grace a lot of the times, especially if you are doing short-term rentals. You find out it’s a lot of work and then you don’t necessarily want to switch your strategy until you get a mid-term rental guest. I stumbled upon it on accident. I had a travel nurse come and book my place and I got paid pretty much the same amount of money and it was way easier. They never texted me, they never did anything.

They’re great guests and we have a guy who is there for an entire year paying a mid-term rental price, but his home had some… I guess it burnt down or something. So, insurance claim rented the whole place for an entire year and we’re locked in at that high rent.

Man, nice. So my buddy, his strategy is buy 100,000 to $150,000 homes more on the $100,000 side. His mortgage is always like, I don’t know, 800 bucks, whatever it ends up being, but he’s booked 90% because no one thinks that it would be a good investment to buy an Airbnb in these towns. And he’s like, “All right, I’ll just be the only Airbnb.” He’s booked like 90% and he basically grosses like 2,500 to 3,300 bucks a month. So, he’s usually cashflowing like 1500 bucks at a minimum.

It’s not bad.

It’s not bad.

I would say bad. Most of my mid-term is cash around $1,000 mostly. Actually, all of them are in Cincinnati, and then long-term, when I bought at 3.5% interest rates, those are like three to 700 bucks, and now in Augusta it’s a little bit lower. We’re like 150, 250 bucks [inaudible].

That’s what I was getting at. When we’re saying cashflow in cheaper priced homes, we’re not only talking about traditional rentals, we’re talking about short-term and medium-term rentals. I would agree with that, that you can cashflow much stronger on cheaper houses if you’re doing medium-term and short-term rentals. Traditional rentals, you end up usually getting a couple hundred bucks, which gets eaten up by CapEx and maintenance. That’s usually when I’m critiquing the idea that cheaper properties equal more cashflow, it’s because the cashflow gets eaten up by the property again, but if we’re talking about running them as a short-term rental rental, I don’t think that same logic applies.

Unless you save up for maintenance and CapEx along the way too, or if you’re renovating this property, so that they are lower maintenance and all your CapEx have been replaced, then your 150… My 150 is after all reserves, all CapEx, all maintenance, all vacancies. So, what actually goes into my pocket is probably more like 500, but I’m taking out all of those reserves and putting them into an operating expense account-

You’re keeping 150, right?

And I’m keeping 150 into more of an owner pay account.

So, that ends up being $1,800 a year. So over five years, you’re talking about $8,000 or something.

It’s not life changing,

That’s my point.

But when you buy in the right markets and in the right neighborhoods in those markets, you do get that mix of cashflow and depreciation.

Which is where the wealth comes from.

Which is where the wealth-

Once again, we thought we were arguing, but we’re really not. You’re seeing the same thing that wealth comes from the property going up.

Yep.

So, I understand that you had just graduated college when you started investing. What was your day job at that time?

So, I started working in commercial real estate when I was a sophomore in college, pretty young. I just needed a paycheck basically, and I was helping lease office space for pretty big companies. And so, that was what I did sophomore year through senior year, and then when I was a senior, the pandemic hit, and that’s what really propelled me into real estate. So, I was a senior and I was going into a fully commission-based job as a commercial real estate broker, leasing office space, and nobody wanted office space in 2020. It was like a dying industry. And so, as I sat in my-

Why?

Why? Everyone was working from home, but I think as I was thinking about this, I could make $0 for the next how many ever years I was going into a profession that was maybe going to be crushed. And so as it lasted longer and longer, my school was shut down, college was shut down, work was shut down. We didn’t really know what to do, and I started thinking about how I could build some type of passive income, anything, so that if I got $0 of a paycheck for the next year, at least something was coming in.

Rob:

Soli:

Rob:

Soli:

Rob:

Soli:

Rob:

Soli:

Rob:

Soli:

Rob:

Soli:

Rob:

Soli:

Rob:

David:

Rob:

David:

Rob:

David:

Rob:

David:

Soli:

Rob:

Soli:

So, that was sort of the family background from, I guess, a mentorship background. I had a couple of friends who invested in real estate and the person who introduced me to the Cincinnati market was a real estate broker, and he owned eight or nine rental properties. And so, that’s how I actually ended up picking Cincinnati. He was kind enough during the pandemic to jump on a Zoom call with me, show me the market, show me what areas to look at, where to avoid. He introduced me to an agent and that was in to that market.

So, your broker sets you up with part of the dream team here, but how did you find the broker?

So, we were actually working with him for a deal in commercial real estate. So, about six months before I bought my first property, it was November 2019, I flew out to Cincinnati for a big build to suit development that we were helping lease up and we toured the market. So, this is how I fell in love with Cincinnati. I went out there, we were wined and dined by all the developers. I think coming from California, California is I feel like maybe a little bit not super friendly to business owners and not really into people running their businesses her a little bit. But in Cincinnati, I was shocked. They were so encouraging of business. They invested, I think it was like $1 billion over the last 10 years. There was Kroger headquartered there, there was General Electric headquartered there. They were giving huge tax credits to incentivize business coming into the area, and it was such a lively city.

Rob:

Soli:

Rob:

Soli:

Rob:

Soli:

Rob:

Soli:

Rob:

Soli:

Rob:

David:

Rob:

Soli:

Rob:

Soli:

Rob:

David:

Soli:

David:

Soli:

Rob:

Soli:

Rob:

Soli:

Rob:

David:

Soli:

David:

Soli:

David:

Soli:

David:

Soli:

David:

Soli:

David:

Soli:

Rob:

Soli:

Rob:

Soli:

Rob:

Soli:

Rob:

Soli:

Rob:

Soli:

Rob:

Soli:

Rob:

David:

Rob:

David:

Soli:

Rob:

Soli:

Rob:

Soli:

Rob:

Soli:

Rob:

Soli:

David:

Soli:

Rob:

Soli:

Rob:

Soli:

Rob:

David:

So, we’re in Southern California right now, everybody wants to live here, which is evidenced by the hour-long Uber drive that we had to take to get three miles to the studio, weather is amazing, very difficult for them to build more real estate out here. We’re staying at a really nice short-term rental up in the hills. There’s nowhere else to build a house. It’s all filled up. So as wages increase and as people move into the area, but there isn’t anywhere to build, your supply and demand get off balances as what you really want as a real estate investor, you find that the prices are going to go up more in areas like that proportionally than in the cheaper areas, which tend to have a lot of land, a lot of areas to build, and there’s not a ton of demand. People aren’t falling over themselves to move into Cincinnati, Ohio like they would be to move into the best parts of Los Angeles or San Diego.

It’s the San Diego of the Midwest. Have you heard that?

That’s funny though. I wonder who came up with that.

The Paris of the Plains.

San Diego is a great example of a market that everyone wants to live in, and maybe Cincinnati’s the wrong example, but lower priced markets in general are that way because you can’t push prices higher because they’ll just build more homes, there’s plenty of supply. When the prices go up, say 20% on a $1 million house, that’s $200,000, on $100,000 house, that’s $20,000.

But when they go down 20%, that’s-

When’s the last time you saw San Diego real estate go down?

San Francisco real estate has gone down.

That place was completely mismanaged. San Francisco real estate has gone down, but I wouldn’t consider San Francisco to be like prime real estate.

She got you there, she did name one. You said name one, she named it named.

How much is it [inaudible]-

Winner of round one, Soli. Two, what are the pitfalls of each in the short run and in the long run? Soli, you first.

Should I defend mine or should I try to get his-

You’d be better off to just keep attacking me and keep the attention off of your argument.

This is the clip right here. This is the viral clip on Instagram.

I think the biggest downfall is the risk. I have a lot of acquaintances, friends who invest in or who flip homes in the Bay Area. You can lose $100,000 on $1 million house and it’s just 10%, but when you’re investing in the Midwest and it’s $100,000, you have to price cut 10% to sell your house, it’s $10,000. And so, I’m a very risk averse person and I try to take minimal risk for maximal returns, and for me that means investing in lower cost markets because I can spread my risk amongst multiple different properties. And on any one of them, maybe I lose $10,000, but I’m never going to lose $100,000 because those properties are only worth $100,000.

I like it. David, what are the pitfalls of higher price points in bigger markets in the short run and in the long run?

Well, they’re harder to get into because more people want them. So, like we interviewed Jason yesterday and he was talking about how San Diego real estate where he is, it’s incredibly hard to get the thing in contract at all. So, your returns in the short term are often lower and it’s more difficult to get in because it’s more of a delayed gratification and where you win in the long run. And then it can also be tougher to find contractors that are going to work in those areas because they’re also in demand. So, pretty much every single element that makes real estate investing tough becomes tougher in the higher price markets.

Fair, fair, fair. Soli, which of these strategies is better for new investors?

Absolutely, I think the cheaper markets, even David agreed that when you’re a complete beginner and you’re trying to get reps in, you’re going to get more reps in a cheaper market. I also really believe that the risk is minimized because you’re not going to lose as much money as if you are potentially investing in a Bay Area market or a San Diego market and those price wings are like $100,000, $150,000. So, if you want to get reps in to learn more about real estate and minimize your risk, I think you’re better off in cheaper markets.

Good answer. David, same question to you.

Thank you. Rob, why did you adopt this accent when you’re [inaudible]-

I’m a host now. I’m like a ding, ding, fight.

You became British?

Fight.

I’d say the better strategy for an investor isn’t necessarily the price point. I don’t know that I would recommend that. It’s probably more the execution, so house hacking can work in expensive markets just like it can in cheaper markets. I’d probably lean away from flipping as a newer investor in general. So, I think strategies like rent by the room, house hacking, trying to add value to the real estate you buy, that’s a better strategy for a newbie. I probably wouldn’t tell a newbie it matters if it’s expensive or it’s cheap. I just think that’s irrelevant.

I would agree with that partially. I feel like house hacking, if you really want to dip your toes into real estate and you’re in an expensive market, great way to do it because it’s minimal risk and you’re living in the house. And so honestly though, also turnkey rentals out of state are a really easy way to start as well, and you can do it in cheap markets, you can do it in mid-tier markets. I would say those are your best bet. No, you don’t like turnkey rentals?

I hate them.

Why?

You can’t buy equity with a turnkey, you can’t add value or force equity with a turnkey. You usually don’t get market appreciation equity, you can’t force cashflow. All the ways that I look to add value to real estate usually aren’t happening, and you’re buying a property from someone else. You’re basically buying convenience and in life-

Do you think though that beginners should always buy value add properties to start?

I think everyone should buy value add properties. I don’t think you should take on a whole new development, but no, I’d rather see a beginner buy an ugly house with terrible carpet that smells bad for below market value and go do a cosmetic upgrade, than buy a house that a flipper already did that on and the flipper makes the $50,000 and they get in for maybe higher than market value and then they have to wait a really long time for it to appreciate. If they do it all, they can’t get out of it. I guess from my perspective, I’ve heard so many horror stories of people that got in on turnkey and couldn’t get out, that has put a little bit of a bad taste in my mouth for that.

I’ve had a lot of friends start with turnkey just because they’re nervous and to buy turnkey properties just to feel like, “I’m comfortable with the real estate buying process. I feel like I have an in, in the market.” I just get comfy with that.

They’re buying convenience.

They are.

But real estate investors shouldn’t be buying convenience, we should be buying value.

They’re buying also maybe a little bit more confidence too. So once they buy one or two, then they switch to value add and they feel like they’re a little bit more ready.

So, would you tell someone to go to 7-Eleven and pay $3 for a soda or go to Costco and buy $3 for a 12 pack?

It depends on how many you want.

It depends on how convenient you want it to be, but you’re going to make money by avoiding convenience.

That’s true, I bought a BRRRR for my first property.

That’s not turnkey.

It’s not.

Which is why you’re doing good now.

But I was ready to go all in and I think some people aren’t ready.

That’s fair. I wish we would’ve started with this, this is great.

We can put this [inaudible].

Question four. [inaudible], finish him. Final question, what is the largest number of projects you’ve had at one time?

Renovation projects?

Yeah.

19.

Dang.

How many do I have right now?

18.

Yeah.

Ding, ding, got himeth.

Where are they, are they out of state and state?

Three in California, three in South Florida, one in Georgia, but if you added up the number of the real estate, I would bet one of them probably costs more than the 19 that you had bought.

Maybe true.

That’s part of why I like it because it’s 1/19th of the work to get the same results.

I can see that.

I don’t don’t know if that’s real.

You don’t think so?

Hold on, you think buying one really big cabin is 1/19th of the work is buying [inaudible]-

How base the rehab?

I buy one property for 1.9 million and rehabbing it is less work than 19 properties because that’s what we said here is the largest number of projects you’ve had at a… Projects, you’re fixing it up, you’re doing 19 homes at one time, they’re all worth $100,000.

This is where I think I personally maybe went wrong or maybe just too aggressive is I think I bought like 25 units in one year, all value add.

Ooh, it’s a lot.

It’s a lot.

So, what if you bought one value add unit that was the same price as those 25?

It’d probably be less work. I’d probably be less stressed.

Well, now I don’t know who to give it to. So, we’ll just say that you tied.

I say tie goes to the guest.

Tie goes to the guest. I say the win goes to the guest.

The fatality is owned, Soli Cayetano.

Well, before we end here, Soli, can you give us a quick snapshot of your total units, portfolio net worth, cashflow?

Sure, so 40 units, probably around maybe $5 million. I’m a GP in a syndication, that’s another $5 million, but I like to count that in my unit count.

Sure, yeah.

Of that, 20 are rented. My proportionate cashflow is around $10,000. 10 are vacant because they’re being renovated and 10 are being flipped. We have four or five under contract right now.

And is that the portfolio value or is that your percentage of the portfolio?

That’s the portfolio value.

I got you, then you have your partners that you’re splitting that with, that we talked about?

Yeah, some of them are mine, some of them are 50/50, some of them are 33%, so my proportionate portfolio value is maybe like two, maybe plus the syndication percentage.

Very nice, that’s amazing. That’s amazing in three years?

Three years, yeah.

That’s crazy.

I started with $50,000 and used other people’s money to build up all the rest of it.

$5 million portfolio and a $5 million syndication, which is crazy. People work their whole lives putting all their money into their 401(k) to retire with 2 million bucks, 3 million bucks.

I always think about it, if I stopped investing today and they all got paid off, then you’d have probably about two, $3 million of equity and… Well, probably more because appreciation will pump those numbers up and I think I calculated like $40,000 of rent too. It’s a pretty good retirement.

That’s amazing. Well, awesome. Well, thanks for coming and sharing everything. Thanks for giving numbers for giving tactical steps on how to raise money. If people want to learn more about you, find you on Instagram or on Threads, YouTube, all of the above, where can they reach out?

It’s lattes.and.leases. It’s pretty much on any platform, and then lattesandleases.com.

Awesome. David, what about you?

David Greene 24 on all social media and davidgreene24.com for my website.

That’d be my advice to David. I think we missed that question, but you’ve got to change that.

Change the name?

David Greene 24?

Mm-hmm.

What’s the 24 for?

That was my number in high school and it’s easy. What would you change it to?

David Greene Invest.

That would be a big difference from 24 to Invest.

I think so, yeah, honestly.

I feel like people who have numbers after their name only have numbers because David Greene was taken.

Yeah, there was 23 other David Greenes. That’s not a joke [inaudible]-

Pretty much, and so-

I think you should be Thy David Greene.

Thy?

Mm-hmm.

Or The David Greene would work too.

[inaudible] Cheesiness would work for what people are expecting from me.

Thy David Greene, the ultimate BRRRR investor.

Just take a picture in a knight armor and just put that as my profile picture. Protecting investors from bad advice.

You’re the knight shining armor of real estate, my friend. We got two minutes in and we’re going to end, baby. Sign us out.

This is David Greene for Rob Cheeseball Abasolo, signing off.