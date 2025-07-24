A 12-year-old New Jersey Little Leaguer, Marco Rocco, has been suspended from his team’s upcoming state tournament game after being ejected for a celebratory bat flip despite Little League Baseball frequently showcasing such moments on its social media platforms.

Marco, playing for Haddonfield, hit a dramatic two-run homer in the sixth inning of the sectional final on July 16. After tossing his bat into the air in celebration, he was initially ruled out. Though the play was reversed and the runs counted, Marco was ejected and handed a one-game suspension for what officials called ‘unsportsmanlike’ conduct and ‘horseplay’.

His father, Joe Rocco, has since filed for an emergency court order in Gloucester County, hoping to overturn the suspension in time for Thursday’s state tournament opener.

“We’re trying to cope with it,” Joe told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’ve tried to teach some life lessons from this. He keeps asking me, ‘Dad, I don’t understand what rule I broke. I don’t understand, if I’m watching this on TV and there’s never any penalty associated with it, why wasn’t I able to do it?’

“My answer to him is, ‘Marco, sometimes life isn’t fair. This is your first lesson at 12 years old, and dad’s going to fight for you, whether we win or lose, is not important. But just understand that life isn’t fair, and you have to sometimes deal with that the best way that you can.’”

Adding to the confusion, the complaint notes Marco had flipped his bat in earlier games without issue. Joe labeled the punishment hypocritical, pointing out that Little League itself promotes similar celebrations online.

A hearing is set for Thursday afternoon, just hours before Marco’s team takes the field. A win at the state level would send them to the regionals – just one step away from the Little League World Series.

