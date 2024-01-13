Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail has passed with meritorious results at box office. The Vikrant Massey-led biographical drama continues to win hearts as it has now also become the highest rated Indian film of all time on IMDb.

The cast, especially Medha Shankar, who plays Shraddha in the film, has experienced a surge in social media followers. Medha, now hailed by many as the national crush, recently spoke about being a Shah Rukh Khan fan.

Medha Shankar Says She Gets Mesmerised By Shah Rukh Khan

In an interview with Faridoon, she said, “I realised I was the biggest Shah Rukh Khan fan. My favourite films happen to be KKHH, K3G, KHNH. They all are Shah Rukh Khan films and Dharma films. SRK sir has managed to gain love from people which is do much more deeper than being a good actor, being a superstar. You love him as a person, I get mesmerized by the things he says. I’m a massive Shah Rukh sir fan.”

Medha Shankar (#12thFail fame) – I am a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. My favourite films are KKHH, K3G, KHNH. SRK managed to gain love from people which is far more deeper than being a good actor, being a superstar. You love him as a person, I get mesmerized by the things he says. pic.twitter.com/mFmS8Qspux — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) January 13, 2024

Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail hit theatres in October, narrating the inspirational real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, portrayed by Vikrant Massey.

