Education conferences give teachers, administrators, and other education professionals a chance to explore new ideas and strategies, network with their peers, and recharge their excitement for teaching. Plus, there’s always a lot of fun free swag! There are meetups across the country and all throughout the year in 2024. (Tip: Book early to get the best rates.) Here are our picks for the best education conferences for the year ahead.

The National K–8 Literacy & Reading Recovery Conference is the place to be for leaders in childhood literacy. Designed by and for educators, LitCon sessions focus on best instructional practices for classroom teachers, literacy coaches and specialists, Title I teachers and coordinators, Reading Recovery professionals, and more.

January 27–30, 2024

Columbus, Ohio

The ISS events offer you access to four education conferences, each with their own individual focus, all for one price. Attend sessions for the Wired Differently/Trauma-Informed Schools Conference, Innovative Teaching Strategies Conference, School Climate & Culture Forum, and At-Risk Students Conference. It’s a terrific way to put together a conference experience that’s truly meaningful to you.

Dates and locations:

Fuel your teaching fire with a STEAM conference for grades K-12 that’s filled with practical, teacher-tested ideas. NGSS-aligned sessions are focused on cutting-edge, inquiry-driven, and classroom-ready strategies tailored for today’s educational challenges. Plus you’ll get to enjoy VIP treatment while mingling with fellow teachers over catered meals, free drinks, and fabulous prizes. At this conference, you’ll gain fresh insights and perspectives to revitalize your teaching methods and create a classroom environment where curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking flourish.

July 15-16, 2024

Grand Rapids, Michigan

This conference is all about what educators really want! Participants vote on thousands of proposals submitted by fellow educators, choosing the final lineup for what promises to be one of the most exciting conferences around. For 2024, the majority of sessions are in Teaching & Learning and Equity & Justice tracks, followed by Leadership for Tomorrow and Arts & Storytelling.

March 4–7, 2024

Austin, Texas

In this three-day science and STEM education event, educators will share experiences, learn from collaborators, catch up with colleagues, and meet new friends. There will be engaging presentations focused on developing scientific literacy in the STEM classroom, as well as a vibrant Exhibit Hall featuring the latest teaching tools and materials, plus so much more!

March 20–23, 2024

Denver, Colorado

Learn, celebrate, connect. Don’t miss this action-packed event with hundreds of educational movers, shakers, and changemakers. Supercharge as an educator ready to shape the future of education. This year’s theme is “Uniting Minds. Igniting Progress.” This is a perennial educator favorite!

March 22–25, 2024

Washington, D.C.

This conference promotes international education and exchange. The majority of attendees work on college campuses, but K-12 schools with a strong commitment to foreign exchange programs or international education will find benefit in sending attendees too. The 2024 meetup is all about “Resilience. Renewal. Community.”

May 28–31, 2024

New Orleans, Louisiana

The Online Teaching Conference is a gathering of faculty, staff, and administrators who are leading the way in developing innovative and effective online education. This conference is focused on curriculum, pedagogy, and technology to improve online instruction, learning, and student success. The Online Teaching Conference is an opportunity for educators to network with colleagues, connect, share knowledge, impart and receive best practices, and develop professionally.

June 26–28, 2024

Long Beach, California

Small changes can have big results. Learn how purposeful, consistent actions have a major impact on student success. Be inspired by the featured speakers, dynamic sessions, and the Model Schools and Innovative Districts that are successfully transforming culture and student achievement. You’ll also get the chance to connect with fellow educators in a collaborative learning community and take away hands-on, actionable ideas for your school.

June 23–26, 2024

Orlando, Florida

For more than four decades, ISTE has been recognized as one of the world’s most influential education conferences. It’s where educators and education leaders gather to engage in hands-on learning, share best practices, and hear from the brightest minds in the world of education and beyond.

June 23–26, 2024

Denver, Colorado

The Visible Learning Conference will help you explore and improve student growth and achievement in the context of post-pandemic teaching. This conference will support leveraging your expertise as an educator to make decisions about what content, ideas, and skills you want students to know, understand, and do. During these conference sessions, you’ll embark on these elements of Visible Learning: teaching, leading, learning, and equity.

July 8–11, 2024

San Diego, California

Need to reignite your passion for teaching? This might be the education conference for you. Spend time with Team Get Your Teach On as they share their enthusiasm for education and share their tips, tricks, best practices, and teacher secrets to building a successful and engaging classroom. You will leave feeling empowered, motivated, and prepared to create dynamic lessons that will challenge your students and leave them hungry for more.

July 21–24, 2024

Orlando, Florida

If you’re looking for education conferences for math teachers, the NCTM Annual Meeting is the one. This event brings together thousands of mathematics educators from all over the world to collaborate, network, learn, inspire, and much more. With hundreds of education sessions to choose from and attend, you can expect to walk away with more knowledge and inspiration to implement into your classrooms.

September 25–28, 2024

Chicago, Illinois

