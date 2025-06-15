Video shows aftermath of Israeli strike on Iranian oil refinery
Video posted online verified by NBC News shows the aftermath of an Israeli strike last night on an oil refinery near Shahran, a neighborhood on the outskirts of Tehran.
It shows two massive fires raging as huge black clouds of smoke cloud the night sky.
Iran confirmed last night that the depot was targeted, but that the “situation was under control,” according to SNN, a news agency close to the Iranian regime.
Videos show Iranian strikes hitting Tel Aviv
Footage posted on Telegram and verified by NBC News shows missiles striking the city of Tel Aviv on Sunday morning.
In the video, three Iranian missiles streak across the sky. One plunges toward the ground, triggering a massive explosion as a fireball erupts, and a shockwave of light flashes across the ground with a loud bang.
A second missile appears to descend in the distance before the camera shakes and voices erupt in panic as the cameraman runs inside a building.
Israeli firefighters said they were responding to multiple incidents following the latest missile barrage, saying a direct hit on an eight-story building in the Dan District had caused significant damage. It said ten firefighting teams were on site.
Israel issues evacuation warnings in Tehran
Reporting from Tel Aviv, Israel
Israeli defense minister Israel Katz today instructed the IDF to issue evacuation warnings to Tehran residents living near “weapons production compounds,” his spokesperson said in a statement today.
The IDF then issued messages to those in Tehran “living near weapons manufacturing sites, urging them to evacuate for their own safety.”
“The IDF will strike these sites and will continue to peel away the Iranian snake’s skin in Tehran and wherever nuclear or weapons capabilities exist,” the statement added.
U.S. had ‘nothing to do’ with attack on Iran, Trump says
The U.S. “had nothing to do with the attack on Iran” last night, Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.
“If we are attacked in any way, shape or form by Iran, the full strength and might of the U.S. Armed Forces will come down on you at levels never seen before,” he said.
“However, we can easily get a deal done between Iran and Israel, and end this bloody conflict!!!” the president added.
Earlier, Trump said in another post that he had spent about an hour on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “He feels, as do I, this war in Israel-Iran should end, to which I explained, his war should also end,” Trump said, referring to Russia’s war against Ukraine.
At least 13 killed in Iran’s strikes, Israel says
Iran’s retaliatory strikes have killed at least 13 people in Israel, including 3 children, Netanyahu’s office said today.
Over 370 people were injured, including 9 who were seriously injured, it added. Israel’s foreign ministry in a post on X today that 35 people were still missing.
U.S. confirms nuclear talks with Iran are off but leaves door open for diplomacy
Reporting from Washington
The Trump administration confirmed that U.S.-Iran nuclear talks that had been scheduled for today have been canceled due to the ongoing attacks between Israel and Iran.
“While there will be no meeting Sunday, we remain committed to talks and hope the Iranians will come to the table soon,” a senior administration official told NBC News.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had earlier said that the sixth round of U.S.-Iran talks, which had been set to take place in Oman, could not go ahead while Iran was under attack.
Israel says it completed a ‘wide-scale strike’ in Tehran
Reporting from Tel Aviv, Israel
Israel completed a “wide-scale strike” on Tehran’s nuclear and fuel storage facilities, the Israeli military said in a statement last night.
The targets, which included Iran’s defense ministry headquarters, “play a key role in advancing Iran’s efforts to obtain nuclear weapons,” the IDF said, adding the strikes were carried out by Israeli fighter jets.
Video shows Iranian missiles striking Haifa
Video circulating on social media and verified by NBC News shows Iranian missiles striking the Israeli port city of Haifa late last night.
The footage shows bright flashes of orange light in the darkness before one missile appears to streak through the sky, striking the ground, causing an explosion, as a plume of smoke rises in the distance.
Iranian state TV reported last night that it was attacking with a combination of drones and missiles, and that Haifa and Tel Aviv were the main targets.
No apparent damage at Iran’s Fordow nuclear site, U.N. says
There is no apparent damage at Iran’s Fordow nuclear site, which has an enrichment plant buried deep underground, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said.
The Khondab heavy water reactor, which is under construction, also appears to be undamaged, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a post on X.
The agency said there had been no further damage at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility since it was targeted by Israeli strikes on Friday.
No increase in off-site radiation is expected at Natanz, and the agency said it had been been informed by Iran’s Nuclear Regulatory Authority that off-site radiation levels also remained unchanged at the Esfahan nuclear facility, where Israeli strikes damaged four “critical buildings.”