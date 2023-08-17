Easy three-ingredient cocktails

Negroni

Want to know how to make the best negroni? Check out our quick and easy recipe for this punchy Italian cocktail using only three ingredients – gin, Campari and vermouth.

Sidecar

Though effortless to make, the sidecar delivers on flavour. Zingy and citrussy, it’s perfect for those who like a sour cocktail.

Boulevardier

A boulevardier is an autumnal twist on negroni, where using bourbon instead of gin adds a rich, rounded edge to the drink.

Amaretto sour

This Amaretto sour, topped with egg froth and a maraschino cherry, makes a simple but stylish cocktail to serve at your next drinks party.

White russian

Vodka, coffee liqueur and cream is all it takes to make this smooth, classic cocktail. Serve in an old fashioned glass, to be really authentic.

Vesper martini

The key to this vesper martini is Lillet Blanc, a wine-based aperitif from France. It’s shaken with gin and vodka and served with a twist of lemon to make an elegant cocktail.

IPA and Campari shandy

Make this sophisticated spin on a pub classic by swapping lemonade for Campari. Garnish with a wedge of orange for a lovely late summer/ early autumn aperitif that requires only three ingredients.

Pickle martini

A dirty martini is a must for savoury cocktail lovers – we like using the brine from a jar of gherkins or, for an aromatic twist, try brine from a jar of preserved lemons.

Manhattan

Live like a trendy New Yorker in your own home with our classic Manhattan recipe made with whisky, vermouth and Angostura bitters. It’s best served in a coupe glass, with an illuminous cocktail cherry to garnish.

Kir royale

This simple concoction of Champagne, blackcurrant liqueur and blackberries make an impressive cocktail fit for a festive gathering or special family treat.

Pre-bottled dirty martini

This easy cocktail is a great one to make in a batch and keep chilled in the fridge for emergencies.

Bicicletta spritz

A sophisticated take on a classic cocktail, this recipe uses dry white wine (a light Italian variety) in place of the usual prosecco, along with Campari and soda water. Garnish with an orange for the best result.

Caipirinha

Mojito fans in particular will love this light, zesty yet punchy cocktail from Brazil. Muddle lime wedges, caster sugar and cachaca together to bring your holiday to your home.

Old fashioned

A seriously sophisticated cocktail, the original old fashioned calls for just three ingredients plus a twist of orange to garnish. It’s a punchy, mature and super-classy option to sip on at home.

Sake cider fizz

Spike sparkling cider with sake and yuzu juice for an elegant, easy-drinking cocktail to perk up your weekend.

Rum negroni

Rum makes this drink a little gentler than a classic gin negroni. Combine with vermouth and Campari for an easy, 3-ingredient cocktail to cheer you up.