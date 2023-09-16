6. Salt And Sanctuary

As I mentioned throughout this list, this is a natural harmony between Soulslike games and certain 2D gaming experiences (most notably, Metroidvania games) that I find goes slightly overlooked as the genre blossoms into its own thing. In many ways, though, early Souslike games were reimagining formerly core retro game concepts for a more modern era that had started to abandon them. Well, 2016’s Salt And Sanctuary dialed things back a bit by using those emerging Souslike concepts to enhance those foundational 2D experiences.

It wasn’t necessarily the first game of its kind to do such a thing, and it certainly wasn’t the last. However, I think you could safely argue that Salt and Sanctuary remains the best 2D Soulslike game. By adding Soulslike character building, equipment, navigation, and penalty concepts to a labyrinthian Metroidvania experience where progression is typically tied to abilities, Salt and Sanctuary weaves a tapestry with the threads that bind those two eras of game design. Its wonderfully bleak visual design is just the cherry on top of one of the most rewarding experiences this fundamentally rewarding genre has to offer.

5. Demon’s Souls (2020)

Though there are reasons why Dark Souls became more of a breakout hit than Demon’s Souls (more on those reasons in a bit), the growth of the Soulslike genre did rightfully encourage quite a few people to take another look at Demon’s Souls. While that 2009 title had certainly aged in some less-than-ideal ways. its biggest drawback was often its relative lack of availability. For quite some time, the game was seemingly destined to be limited to the PS3 hardware.

Well, Bluepoint Games’ exceptional PS5 remake not only brought Demon’s Souls into the modern era but did so in a way that put it in instant competition with the best Soulslike games released since Demon’s Souls kicked down the door. While Bluepoint certainly deserves credit for so thoroughly updating Demon’s Souls ‘visuals (this is still one of the best-looking PS5 games), it’s the many smaller updates and changes they made that ultimately make this one of the best video game remakes ever. Somehow, 2020’s Demons Souls is significantly more playable than the original title without sacrificing that spirit of raw ambition that made the original game so noteworthy in the first place.

4. Sekiro

Possibly inspired by other studios’ attempts to strip the Soulslike genre down to its essentials and explore new directions, the first FromSoftware game on this list is also considerably different from the rest of the studio’s Souslike experiences. Indeed, Sekiro’s emphasis on stealth, posture, and technique caught many genre fans by surprise and caused some to label this the most difficult Soulslike game yet.

Maybe it is, but it’s the purity of the Sekiro experience that separates it from the rest of the FromSoftware collection and elevates it above so much of the competition. There is room for creativity in Sekiro’s combat, but it largely demands that you master a certain style of play. That would be annoying if it wasn’t for the fact that Sekiro features some of the smoothest and most satisfying melee combat you’ll find in any modern action game. That focused form of play also apparently gave FromSoftware permission to craft some of the most demanding and rewarding boss fights in a genre filled with exceptional examples of that classic concept.