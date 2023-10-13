The spooky season is in full swing as we usher in the second unlucky day of 2023 – Friday the 13th – and these funny memes aptly sum up the emotions of Internet users laughing off the superstitions it comes with.

2023 was supposed to be hopeful after a rough couple of years, but people couldn’t feel more unfortunate with the thirteenth day of the month falling twice on Friday. With Halloween just around the corner, the second Friday the 13th could be fun if taken as a part of the ongoing celebrations. Or, you could stay at home if you believe October 13 is really unlucky and look at the funny memes we have put together to laugh your fears off.

Image from Getty

15 funny Friday the 13th memes as 2023’s second unlucky day is here

The first unlucky day of the year was on January 13. Exactly 10 months later, the dreaded occasion has the same impact on social media users.

Beware of your surroundings.

Nothing could sum it up better.

Friday the 13th mostly occurs once a year, but some unlucky years can get as many as three!

As for those who don’t believe in this superstition, we wish you a happy weekend in advance.