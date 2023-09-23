That tile was initially intended to be released for the SNES but soon moved to the N64. Sadly, such a large RPG looked to be too much for the console, so it was moved again to the ill-fated 64DD add-on. When the 64DD failed, it was again planned to just be released as an N64 cartridge. Through all of this, Nintendo showed quite a bit of the game during the late ‘90s, which led many to feel optimistic it would eventually be released.

In fact, despite the developmental difficulties, this 3D version stood out as one of the best-looking N64 titles ever in those previews. Unfortunately, upon realizing the game would take at least two more years to develop in the year 2000, Nintendo canned the game to move resources to the GameCube. The eventual Game Boy Advance release of Mother 3 in 2006 actually kept the story that was planned for the N64 version but changed everything to 2D. Looking back at some screenshots, you can even see how many of the locations made the eventual move from the N64 to the GBA.

3. Team Fortress 2

Team Fortress 2 has become such a staple of online gaming with its cartoony art style and iconic class-based gameplay, that it’s hard to imagine it ever existed in another form. Yet, when the game was first shown to the public way back in 1999, it featured a modern (for the time) military aesthetic and promised to include a commander class that would have ordered AI allies around the battlefield similar to an RTS. In other words, it couldn’t have been more different.

Despite receiving a lot of positive initial buzz, the game disappeared for nearly six years. While the initial word was that the game was just being modified to run on the Source engine, it soon became clear that the vision for the project had changed drastically during that time. Despite reportedly going through multiple other redesigns during that time, Valve finally settled on the more recognizable version of the game that’s still popular more than 15 years after release. This is definitely a case where the developers made the right call by changing direction.

2. Resident Evil 4

After three main installments and a couple of side stories, Capcom knew it had to mix up the survival horror formula a bit or risk becoming stale. As you may know, the first attempt at Resident Evil 4 proved to be a little too action-packed. That version actually went on to become Devil May Cry and helped establish an entirely new successful franchise.

The next few attempts at Resident Evil 4 bore some similarities to the final product, but still look drastically different in screenshots and videos. The first, dubbed the “Fog version,” featured a castle location, but zombies instead of Las Plagas. After getting about 40 percent through development, that was scrapped for what is commonly known as the “Hook Man version,” which starred an infected Leon battling paranormal enemies, including a ghostly man who wielded a large hook. Though Capcom didn’t get very far into development, the team also considered another idea about a character escaping a killer in a castle, and yet another version that brought back zombies.