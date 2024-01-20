8. Indigo Prophecy/Fahrenheit

Developer Quantic Dreams’ Indigo Prophecy (aka Fahrenheit) was a 2005 PS2 title that many gamers at the time didn’t know quite what to make of. It offered a blend of cinematic storytelling, QTE-style narrative choices, and largely puzzle-based gameplay that we’d rarely seen the likes of before. While most agreed that Indigo Prophecy was a deeply flawed experience, there was no denying the impact of its most ambitious ideas.

Of course, we now know Indigo Prophecy as the obvious forerunner to the games Quantic Dreams would later make (including Heavy Rain, Beyond Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human). However, you could go even further and argue that this title’s unique structure ultimately helped inspire tiles like TellTale’s Walking Dead Series, Until Dawn, and even aspects of games like L.A. Noire.

7. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Yes, you could certainly argue that Grand Theft Auto 3 deserves this spot for kicking down the doors of the industry and opening a lot of eyes toward the undeniable future of open-world games. Nearly 20 years after its release, though, the thing that impresses me most about GTA: Sand Andreas isn’t just the ways that it built upon GTA 3’s foundation in such a short amount of time but how it still alters our perception of modern open-world experiences.

Three years after GTA 3’s debut, San Andreas offered not just a significantly larger open world than the previous GTA games but a larger world packed with characters, stories, and a wealth of things to do. Granted, some of the game’s size can be attributed to digital smoke and mirrors that made everything seem bigger than it was, but I mean that as more of a compliment than a knock against the title. 20 years later, many gamers of a certain age will still tell you that even many modern open-world titles simply feel smaller than what San Andreas offered in its day.

6. Resident Evil Outbreak

This is a rather unique case of a game being ahead of its time in ways that almost caused me to leave it off this list. After all, Final Fantasy XI was an online PS2 game that not only came out before Resident Evil Outbreak but was far larger and more ambitious. Ultimately, though, I just couldn’t get over how perfectly “ahead of its time” described the Outbreak experience.

Capcom’s decision to release a Resident Evil game that practically demanded online co-op play (minus the option to play with largely useless AI companions) was a big swing that ultimately failed to catch on. However, that’s largely because of the numerous technical and logistical limitations that the project faced at that time. Many of those who played Outbreak in its day praised the game’s unique online multiplayer design, and many of those who play the game today are quick to heap similar praise upon it. Unfortunately, this game is nearly impossible to play in its intended form these days without investing a decent amount of time, money, and know-how into its set-up. If it had been released just a generation later, it would likely enjoy a much better legacy.