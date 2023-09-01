Art Attack

There was frankly nothing Neil Buchanan couldn’t throw together with some old Smarties tubes, sticky-back plastic and a job lot of poster paint. Buchanan presented this legendary arts-and-crafts show for a whopping 17 years from 1990, talking us through his demonstrations of nifty art projects with an understated enthusiasm that made him both fun and strangely calming. While papier-mâché hasn’t featured in our lives quite as often as Art Attack led us to believe it might, a crucial aspect to the show’s success was the way it used everyday objects like lolly sticks, loo-roll holders and old newspapers instead of fancy art supplies, so we could all have a go at recreating his masterpieces at home. And of course, a highlight of the show was the Big Art Attack, where Neil Buchanan used everyday objects like salt or piles of washing to create giant artworks you could only see from above, like a surfer made from washing powder, or a portrait of The Queen using £250,000 in cash. As if we needed any more reasons for Neil Buchanan to receive a knighthood.

Bernard’s Watch

Long before the Doctor Who revival, we were getting our timey-wimey fix with Bernard’s Watch, the children’s drama about a boy who gets given a magical watch that can stop time. While Bernard tended to use it for rather naff things like doing his parents’ chores so they’d have time to take him to the zoo and helping a milkman get his rounds done, it was still fun to live vicariously through his adventures while imagining the much cooler things we’d do with the watch – mostly playing hooky and shoplifting, to be honest. The show ran for four years originally from 1997, with a brief revival in 2004, and still has a fond place in our hearts.

Danger Mouse

Danger Mouse actually predates CITV officially, beginning in 1981, but when CITV launched two years later this lively cartoon about a secret agent mouse began a nine-year run as one of its best-loved shows. It helped that Danger Mouse was voiced by David Jason – who at the time was rapidly earning “national treasure” status playing the iconic Delboy in sitcom Only Fools and Horses – but it was also just gloriously, hilariously silly, parodying spy films with a wit and comic timing that makes it just as much fun for adults as children. Danger Mouse goes everywhere with his hapless sidekick Penfold the hamster, and together they fight the dastardly Baron Greenback, a permanently hoarse toad with a bad habit of trying to take over the world. Although the show was revived in 2015 on Netflix with a super cast including Stephen Fry and Hey Duggee’s Alexander Armstrong, it sadly doesn’t quite live up to the eighties original.

Finders Keepers

Frankly, we’d have sold our grandma to get a place on kids’ game show Finders Keepers. Not just because of the oh-so nineties cool prizes (Walkie-talkies! Yo-yos! A walkman!). Not just because it was presented by Art Attack presenter (and soon-to-be knight of the realm if there’s any justice) Neil Buchanan. But because the entire premise was you got to make a sodding great mess all over the place, gallivanting through a giant fake house in search of various items that you could only find by emptying all the draws and chucking all the food around the kitchen. It was every mum’s worst nightmare and every child’s dream: UTTER CHAOS.

Fun House

Fun House is the best children’s game show ever to exist in the history of children’s game shows. There, we said it. It makes Finders Keepers look positively tame. A mullet-wielding Pat Sharp was the wacky, lovable, dad-joke-cracking presenter, assisted by twin cheerleaders Melanie and Martina who basically just jumped up and down shrieking things like “THE YELLOW TEAM ARE FROM STOCKON-ON-TEEEEEES YAAAAAAY!” all over the shop. The contestants took on three rounds, each more dizzyingly fun than the next: messy games (everything was either custard pies or gunge), then onto indoor go karting, and then the eponymous fun house finale. This behemoth creation was basically soft play on steroids: there’s big tunnels full of balloons, giant slides, climbing nets, a zipwire, ball pools, a monster maze, each hiding a giant prize token the contestants had to collect and then awkwardly carry around the rest of the course. It’s a good job the experience was so fun because the prizes were often hilariously naff, including an atlas, a snooker cue and – we kid you not – a bank account. The real prize was getting to say “I’ve been on Fun House”.

How 2

If us kids wanted life’s big questions answering, we’d simply tune into How 2, the brilliantly nerdy educational programme fronted by Carol Vorderman (Countdown), Gareth Jones and the inimitable Fred Dinenage, who presented How 2 and its predecessor How for over 31 years. The presenters took it in turns to posit a question – like “How do you get the lead in pencils?” “How can you shock a monk?” and “How well-designed is a camel?” – allowing the others to bounce some ideas back and forth before answering the question using nifty science experiments, demonstrations and displays around the giant and slightly surreal white set. It wasn’t particularly cool to like How 2, but we did anyway. If you fancy reliving it, there’s currently four series of How 2 on Amazon Prime Video.