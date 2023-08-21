Have you looked at your new puppy or dog and thought, “Wow, you kind of remind me of a fox!”? You’re not alone! Fox names for dogs are becoming a huge hit, and there’s a good reason why.

Why select a fox name for your dog?

Look-alikes! : Some of our four-legged friends, especially breeds like the Shiba Inu, Schipperke, Mudi, Pomeranian, long-haired Chihuahua, Spitz and Alaskan Klee Kai, have that foxy face we can’t resist!

: Some of our four-legged friends, especially breeds like the Shiba Inu, Schipperke, Mudi, Pomeranian, long-haired Chihuahua, Spitz and Alaskan Klee Kai, have that foxy face we can’t resist! Sneaky & Playful : Just like Mr. Fox, our pups are curious, playful, and sometimes… just a tad mischievous.

: Just like Mr. Fox, our pups are curious, playful, and sometimes… just a tad mischievous. Stand Out in the Pack: Let’s be real, a fox name is just cool and memorable. Your pup will be the talk of the dog park–and when you call his name, you won’t send half the dogs running toward you!

Famous Foxes from TV, Movies and Literature

Basil Brush

Source : British television

: British television Meaning: A cheeky fox known for his catchphrase “Boom! Boom!” He has been a staple of British children’s television since the 1960s.

Foxy Loxy

Source : “Chicken Little”

: “Chicken Little” Meaning: A sly fox who takes advantage of a town’s mass hysteria.

Kyuubi (Nine-Tails)

Source : “Naruto” (manga and anime)

: “Naruto” (manga and anime) Meaning: A powerful nine-tailed fox demon that has a significant role in the series’ lore.

Maid Marian (in fox form)

Source : “Robin Hood” (1973 Disney animated film)

: “Robin Hood” (1973 Disney animated film) Meaning: The love interest of Robin Hood, who is also portrayed as a fox in this adaptation.

Mr. Fox

Source : “Fantastic Mr. Fox” (novel by Roald Dahl and later an animated film)

: “Fantastic Mr. Fox” (novel by Roald Dahl and later an animated film) Meaning: A clever fox who outsmarts farmers to provide for his family.

Nick Wilde

Source : “Zootopia” (Disney animated film)

: “Zootopia” (Disney animated film) Meaning: A sly con artist turned police officer, representing breaking stereotypes.

Reynard the Fox

Source : European folktales and literature

: European folktales and literature Meaning: A trickster figure, known for his cunning and wit in various tales that span centuries.

Silver

Source : “The Animals of Farthing Wood” (animated series based on a series of books)

: “The Animals of Farthing Wood” (animated series based on a series of books) Meaning: A loyal and kind-hearted fox who plays a major role in the series.

Swiper

Source : “Dora the Explorer” (children’s TV show)

: “Dora the Explorer” (children’s TV show) Meaning: A fox who tries to “swipe” or steal items from Dora, but is often reminded, “Swiper, no swiping!”

Tod

Source : “The Fox and the Hound” (novel by Daniel P. Mannix and later a Disney animated film)

: “The Fox and the Hound” (novel by Daniel P. Mannix and later a Disney animated film) Meaning: A red fox who forms an unlikely friendship with a hound dog named Copper.

Fox Names from Mythology

Foxes often appear in myths and legends around the world, symbolizing cunning, wit and transformation. Foxes in mythology often blur the line between the natural and supernatural worlds, reflecting a cultural appreciation for the fox’s intelligence and adaptability. They are sometimes revered, sometimes feared, but always respected as powerful creatures with deep connections to the unknown.

Aji

Culture : Ainu folklore (indigenous people of Japan and Russia)

: Ainu folklore (indigenous people of Japan and Russia) Meaning: A fox spirit known to cause trouble, though not all Aji are considered evil. Some are seen as protective deities or helpful messengers.

Daji

Culture : Chinese mythology

: Chinese mythology Meaning: A nine-tailed fox spirit who transformed into a beautiful woman to corrupt a king and bring about the downfall of the Shang dynasty.

Inari

Culture : Japanese Shinto mythology

: Japanese Shinto mythology Meaning: Not a fox themselves, but the god/goddess of rice, fertility and prosperity. Foxes are often seen as messengers or servants of Inari, and statues of foxes are common in shrines dedicated to Inari.

Kiko

Culture : Mapuche folklore (indigenous people of Chile and Argentina)

: Mapuche folklore (indigenous people of Chile and Argentina) Meaning: Similar to werewolves in European culture, Kiko refers to people that transform into foxes. They are sometimes seen as malevolent figures.

Kitsune

Culture : Japanese folklore

: Japanese folklore Meaning: Foxes that possess intelligence and magical abilities, which increase with age. Kitsune can have as many as nine tails. They’re known for their ability to shape-shift into human forms and are often seen as protectors, lovers, friends, or mischief-makers.

Kumiho (or Gumiho)

Culture : Korean folklore

: Korean folklore Meaning: A nine-tailed fox spirit, often malevolent, that can transform into a beautiful woman to seduce people and sometimes eat their hearts or livers.

Llao

Culture : Mapuche folklore

: Mapuche folklore Meaning: A protective spirit often associated with the fox, revered for its cunning and survival skills.

Skoll

Culture : Norse mythology

: Norse mythology Meaning: A wolf that chases the sun, but can be used for its wild connotations

Tamamo-no-Mae

Culture : Japanese folklore

: Japanese folklore Meaning: A legendary figure who was discovered to be a nine-tailed fox working in the imperial court. Her story has been depicted in various literary and theatrical works throughout Japanese history.

Cute and Playful Names for Foxes

These names are inspired by a mix of color references, playful antics, and the general adorableness of foxes. Perfect for any dog with foxy features! 🦊

Amber

Apricot

Blaze

Bubbles

Caramel

Charm

Cherry

Cinnamon

Clover

Copper

Dapple

Ember

Fizzle

Flame

Fluffy

Foxtrot

Foxy

Frost

Ginger

Goldie

Hazel

Honey

Jasper

Jingle

Maple

Marmalade

Mischief

Moonbeam

Nectar

Niblet

Nutmeg

Paws

Pebbles

Pepper

Pippin

Pumpkin

Red

Ruffle

Rusty

Sable

Scarlet

Skippy

Smudge

Snickers

Spark

Sprinkle

Star

Sunny

Tails

Whiskers

Zippy

Names Based on Fox Behaviors and Habitats

Fox behaviors, which range from their hunting tactics to their nocturnal habits, offer a rich pool of name inspirations. These names can reflect the lively, cunning, and sometimes elusive nature of these fascinating creatures. 🦊

Ambush

Bolt

Bouncer

Burrow

Chase

Creep

Dash

Dodger

Drifter

Dusk (many foxes are crepuscular, meaning they’re active at dawn and dusk)

Echo (as in their echoing calls)

Flick (tail movements)

Forager

Glide

Hopper

Hunter

Lurk

Midnight

Mingle (for their social behavior)

Mute (for their silent stalking)

Nuzzle

Pounce

Prowl

Rascal

Roam

Scamper

Scout

Shadow

Slink

Sneak

Sniffer

Stalk

Stealth

Swift

Tiptoe

Tracker

Trick

Twilight

Whisper

Names Based on Various Fox Species

Here’s a list of dog names based on various fox species, in alphabetical order (including the scientific name of each).

These names can not only make your dog stand out but also pay homage to the incredible diversity of fox species around the world! 🦊🐶

Arctic – Inspired by the Arctic fox (Alopex lagopus). A fun name for a white dog with foxy features.

– Inspired by the Arctic fox (Alopex lagopus). A fun name for a white dog with foxy features. Bengal – Inspired by the Bengal fox (Vulpes bengalensis)

– Inspired by the Bengal fox (Vulpes bengalensis) Blanford – Inspired by Blanford’s fox (Vulpes cana)

– Inspired by Blanford’s fox (Vulpes cana) Cape – Inspired by the Cape fox (Vulpes chama)

– Inspired by the Cape fox (Vulpes chama) Corsac – Inspired by the Corsac fox (Vulpes corsac)

– Inspired by the Corsac fox (Vulpes corsac) Culpeo – Inspired by the Culpeo or Andean fox (Lycalopex culpaeus)

– Inspired by the Culpeo or Andean fox (Lycalopex culpaeus) Desert – Inspired by the African desert fox or Fennec fox (Vulpes zerda)

– Inspired by the African desert fox or Fennec fox (Vulpes zerda) Falkland – Inspired by the Falkland Islands fox (Dusicyon australis)

– Inspired by the Falkland Islands fox (Dusicyon australis) Gray – Inspired by the Gray fox (Urocyon cinereoargenteus)

– Inspired by the Gray fox (Urocyon cinereoargenteus) Hoary – Inspired by the Hoary fox (Lycalopex vetulus)

– Inspired by the Hoary fox (Lycalopex vetulus) Island – Inspired by the Island fox (Urocyon littoralis)

– Inspired by the Island fox (Urocyon littoralis) Kit – Inspired by the Kit fox (Vulpes macrotis)

– Inspired by the Kit fox (Vulpes macrotis) Pale – Inspired by the Pale fox (Vulpes pallida)

– Inspired by the Pale fox (Vulpes pallida) Pampas – Inspired by the Pampas fox (Lycalopex gymnocercus)

– Inspired by the Pampas fox (Lycalopex gymnocercus) Rüppell – Inspired by Rüppell’s fox (Vulpes rueppellii)

– Inspired by Rüppell’s fox (Vulpes rueppellii) Sechura – Inspired by the Sechura fox (Lycalopex sechurae)

– Inspired by the Sechura fox (Lycalopex sechurae) Swift – Inspired by the Swift fox (Vulpes velox)

– Inspired by the Swift fox (Vulpes velox) Tibetan – Inspired by the Tibetan sand fox (Vulpes ferrilata)

Fox in Other Languages

Alopex – Ancient Greek

– Ancient Greek Fennek – Maltese

– Maltese Fuchs – German

– German Guineu – Catalan

– Catalan Kettu – Finnish

– Finnish Kitsune – Japanese

– Japanese Liška – Czech

– Czech Llop – Albanian

– Albanian Lis – Polish

– Polish Lisica – Croatian

– Croatian Lisica – Serbian

– Serbian Lisica – Slovenian

– Slovenian Loup – Haitian Creole

– Haitian Creole Lupo – Esperanto

– Esperanto Räv – Swedish

– Swedish Renard – French

– French Reynard – Old French (also a character in folklore)

– Old French (also a character in folklore) Rubah – Indonesian

– Indonesian Tilki – Turkish

– Turkish Vixen – Old English (specifically a female fox)

– Old English (specifically a female fox) Volpe – Italian

– Italian Vos – Dutch

– Dutch Vulpes – Latin

– Latin Vulpita – Romanian

– Romanian Zorro – Spanish

Choosing a name for your dog is such a special experience. Whatever name you go with, make sure it feels right for you and your pup. And here’s a pro tip: Before you make it official, try calling it out a few times. You’ll know if it’s a keeper!

