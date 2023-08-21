Have you looked at your new puppy or dog and thought, “Wow, you kind of remind me of a fox!”? You’re not alone! Fox names for dogs are becoming a huge hit, and there’s a good reason why.
Why select a fox name for your dog?
- Look-alikes!: Some of our four-legged friends, especially breeds like the Shiba Inu, Schipperke, Mudi, Pomeranian, long-haired Chihuahua, Spitz and Alaskan Klee Kai, have that foxy face we can’t resist!
- Sneaky & Playful: Just like Mr. Fox, our pups are curious, playful, and sometimes… just a tad mischievous.
- Stand Out in the Pack: Let’s be real, a fox name is just cool and memorable. Your pup will be the talk of the dog park–and when you call his name, you won’t send half the dogs running toward you!
Famous Foxes from TV, Movies and Literature
Basil Brush
- Source: British television
- Meaning: A cheeky fox known for his catchphrase “Boom! Boom!” He has been a staple of British children’s television since the 1960s.
Foxy Loxy
- Source: “Chicken Little”
- Meaning: A sly fox who takes advantage of a town’s mass hysteria.
Kyuubi (Nine-Tails)
- Source: “Naruto” (manga and anime)
- Meaning: A powerful nine-tailed fox demon that has a significant role in the series’ lore.
Maid Marian (in fox form)
- Source: “Robin Hood” (1973 Disney animated film)
- Meaning: The love interest of Robin Hood, who is also portrayed as a fox in this adaptation.
Mr. Fox
- Source: “Fantastic Mr. Fox” (novel by Roald Dahl and later an animated film)
- Meaning: A clever fox who outsmarts farmers to provide for his family.
Nick Wilde
- Source: “Zootopia” (Disney animated film)
- Meaning: A sly con artist turned police officer, representing breaking stereotypes.
Reynard the Fox
- Source: European folktales and literature
- Meaning: A trickster figure, known for his cunning and wit in various tales that span centuries.
Silver
- Source: “The Animals of Farthing Wood” (animated series based on a series of books)
- Meaning: A loyal and kind-hearted fox who plays a major role in the series.
Swiper
- Source: “Dora the Explorer” (children’s TV show)
- Meaning: A fox who tries to “swipe” or steal items from Dora, but is often reminded, “Swiper, no swiping!”
Tod
- Source: “The Fox and the Hound” (novel by Daniel P. Mannix and later a Disney animated film)
- Meaning: A red fox who forms an unlikely friendship with a hound dog named Copper.
Fox Names from Mythology
Foxes often appear in myths and legends around the world, symbolizing cunning, wit and transformation. Foxes in mythology often blur the line between the natural and supernatural worlds, reflecting a cultural appreciation for the fox’s intelligence and adaptability. They are sometimes revered, sometimes feared, but always respected as powerful creatures with deep connections to the unknown.
Aji
- Culture: Ainu folklore (indigenous people of Japan and Russia)
- Meaning: A fox spirit known to cause trouble, though not all Aji are considered evil. Some are seen as protective deities or helpful messengers.
Daji
- Culture: Chinese mythology
- Meaning: A nine-tailed fox spirit who transformed into a beautiful woman to corrupt a king and bring about the downfall of the Shang dynasty.
Inari
- Culture: Japanese Shinto mythology
- Meaning: Not a fox themselves, but the god/goddess of rice, fertility and prosperity. Foxes are often seen as messengers or servants of Inari, and statues of foxes are common in shrines dedicated to Inari.
Kiko
- Culture: Mapuche folklore (indigenous people of Chile and Argentina)
- Meaning: Similar to werewolves in European culture, Kiko refers to people that transform into foxes. They are sometimes seen as malevolent figures.
Kitsune
- Culture: Japanese folklore
- Meaning: Foxes that possess intelligence and magical abilities, which increase with age. Kitsune can have as many as nine tails. They’re known for their ability to shape-shift into human forms and are often seen as protectors, lovers, friends, or mischief-makers.
Kumiho (or Gumiho)
- Culture: Korean folklore
- Meaning: A nine-tailed fox spirit, often malevolent, that can transform into a beautiful woman to seduce people and sometimes eat their hearts or livers.
Llao
- Culture: Mapuche folklore
- Meaning: A protective spirit often associated with the fox, revered for its cunning and survival skills.
Skoll
- Culture: Norse mythology
- Meaning: A wolf that chases the sun, but can be used for its wild connotations
Tamamo-no-Mae
- Culture: Japanese folklore
- Meaning: A legendary figure who was discovered to be a nine-tailed fox working in the imperial court. Her story has been depicted in various literary and theatrical works throughout Japanese history.
Cute and Playful Names for Foxes
These names are inspired by a mix of color references, playful antics, and the general adorableness of foxes. Perfect for any dog with foxy features! 🦊
- Amber
- Apricot
- Blaze
- Bubbles
- Caramel
- Charm
- Cherry
- Cinnamon
- Clover
- Copper
- Dapple
- Ember
- Fizzle
- Flame
- Fluffy
- Foxtrot
- Foxy
- Frost
- Ginger
- Goldie
- Hazel
- Honey
- Jasper
- Jingle
- Maple
- Marmalade
- Mischief
- Moonbeam
- Nectar
- Niblet
- Nutmeg
- Paws
- Pebbles
- Pepper
- Pippin
- Pumpkin
- Red
- Ruffle
- Rusty
- Sable
- Scarlet
- Skippy
- Smudge
- Snickers
- Spark
- Sprinkle
- Star
- Sunny
- Tails
- Whiskers
- Zippy
Names Based on Fox Behaviors and Habitats
Fox behaviors, which range from their hunting tactics to their nocturnal habits, offer a rich pool of name inspirations. These names can reflect the lively, cunning, and sometimes elusive nature of these fascinating creatures. 🦊
- Ambush
- Bolt
- Bouncer
- Burrow
- Chase
- Creep
- Dash
- Dodger
- Drifter
- Dusk (many foxes are crepuscular, meaning they’re active at dawn and dusk)
- Echo (as in their echoing calls)
- Flick (tail movements)
- Forager
- Glide
- Hopper
- Hunter
- Lurk
- Midnight
- Mingle (for their social behavior)
- Mute (for their silent stalking)
- Nuzzle
- Pounce
- Prowl
- Rascal
- Roam
- Scamper
- Scout
- Shadow
- Slink
- Sneak
- Sniffer
- Stalk
- Stealth
- Swift
- Tiptoe
- Tracker
- Trick
- Twilight
- Whisper
Names Based on Various Fox Species
Here’s a list of dog names based on various fox species, in alphabetical order (including the scientific name of each).
These names can not only make your dog stand out but also pay homage to the incredible diversity of fox species around the world! 🦊🐶
- Arctic – Inspired by the Arctic fox (Alopex lagopus). A fun name for a white dog with foxy features.
- Bengal – Inspired by the Bengal fox (Vulpes bengalensis)
- Blanford – Inspired by Blanford’s fox (Vulpes cana)
- Cape – Inspired by the Cape fox (Vulpes chama)
- Corsac – Inspired by the Corsac fox (Vulpes corsac)
- Culpeo – Inspired by the Culpeo or Andean fox (Lycalopex culpaeus)
- Desert – Inspired by the African desert fox or Fennec fox (Vulpes zerda)
- Falkland – Inspired by the Falkland Islands fox (Dusicyon australis)
- Gray – Inspired by the Gray fox (Urocyon cinereoargenteus)
- Hoary – Inspired by the Hoary fox (Lycalopex vetulus)
- Island – Inspired by the Island fox (Urocyon littoralis)
- Kit – Inspired by the Kit fox (Vulpes macrotis)
- Pale – Inspired by the Pale fox (Vulpes pallida)
- Pampas – Inspired by the Pampas fox (Lycalopex gymnocercus)
- Rüppell – Inspired by Rüppell’s fox (Vulpes rueppellii)
- Sechura – Inspired by the Sechura fox (Lycalopex sechurae)
- Swift – Inspired by the Swift fox (Vulpes velox)
- Tibetan – Inspired by the Tibetan sand fox (Vulpes ferrilata)
Fox in Other Languages
- Alopex – Ancient Greek
- Fennek – Maltese
- Fuchs – German
- Guineu – Catalan
- Kettu – Finnish
- Kitsune – Japanese
- Liška – Czech
- Llop – Albanian
- Lis – Polish
- Lisica – Croatian
- Lisica – Serbian
- Lisica – Slovenian
- Loup – Haitian Creole
- Lupo – Esperanto
- Räv – Swedish
- Renard – French
- Reynard – Old French (also a character in folklore)
- Rubah – Indonesian
- Tilki – Turkish
- Vixen – Old English (specifically a female fox)
- Volpe – Italian
- Vos – Dutch
- Vulpes – Latin
- Vulpita – Romanian
- Zorro – Spanish
Choosing a name for your dog is such a special experience. Whatever name you go with, make sure it feels right for you and your pup. And here’s a pro tip: Before you make it official, try calling it out a few times. You’ll know if it’s a keeper!
