Drawing inspiration from the grandeur of renowned hotels worldwide, naming your furry friend after one can be a nod to both your love for travel and your puppy’s esteemed place in your life. Whether it’s the elegance of the “Ritz” or the charm of the “Conrad”, hotel names for dogs evoke a blend of wanderlust and sophistication, making for a unique moniker for your four-legged buddy. Dive in as we explore some of the most iconic hotel names to consider for your new pup!

Hotel Dog Names

Hotels epitomize luxury, comfort, and a touch of the exotic, much like our beloved canine companions who grace our homes with their presence. Here’s a look at both hotels and hotel brands that might make a good name for your new best friend.

Accor (Paris-based hotel brand with properties worldwide)

Adelphi

Algonquin

Aloft

Aman (Swiss hotel brand)

Andaz

Aria

Ascott (Singapore-based hotel brand)

Aston

Astoria (Waldorf Astoria)

Atlantis

Auberge (from Auberge Resorts Collection)

Ayada

Banyan (Banyan Tree Resorts)

Beaches (Beaches Resorts in the Caribbean)

Bellagio

Belmond

Biltmore

Blackstone (this hotel group owns dog-friendly Motel 6)

Bonito (Pueblo Bonito resorts)

Brando (The Brando, French Polynesia)

Bristol

Bucuti (Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort Aruba)

Burj (Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab. Burj means “tower” in Arabic so this would be a fun name for a tall dog like a Great Dane.)

Cap (Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the French Riviera)

Caribe (Caribe Hilton, San Juan, Puerto Rico)

Chateau (Chateau Marmont)

Claridge (Claridge’s)

COMO

Compass

Conrad

Delano

Dorchester

Drake (The Drake)

Driskill (The Driskill, Austin, Texas)

Drury

Dupont (Dupont Circle Hotel)

Dusit (although the name of this worldwide chain might sound too close to the command sit!)

Eaton (Eaton Hotel)

Esplanade

Fairmont

Fontainebleau

Four Seasons

Freehand

Gaylord

GoldenEye (GoldenEye, Jamaica–a fun hotel name for a yellow eyed dog!)

Gramercy (Gramercy Park Hotel)

Grosvenor

Gresham (Gresham Palace)

Halekulani

Hilton

Hoshino (this Japanese hotel brand would be a fun name for a Shiba Inu)

Hoxton (The Hoxton)

Huxley

Hyatt

Ibis

Indigo (Hotel Indigo)

Innside (Innside by Melia)

Intercontinental

Joule (The Joule, Dallas)

Jumby (Jumby Bay Island, Antigua)

Kimpton

Kitano (The Kitano)

Ladera

Lanesborough

Langham (The Langham London)

Leela

Loews

Lotte

Lowell (The Lowell)

Luxor

Lyric (Lyric Hotels)

Madison (Madison Hotel)

Magnuson

Malmaison

Mandarin (Mandarin Oriental)

Marmont (Chateau Marmont)

Meliá

Marriott

Mercer (The Mercer, NYC)

MGM (MGM Resorts International)

Mondrian

Montage

Moofushi (Moofushi Maldives)

Moxy (MOXY Hotels)

Nihi (Nihi Hotels)

Nomad (NoMad Hotel)

Novotel

Oberoi

Okura (Hotel Okura)

Omni

Oetker (Oetker Collection)

Palazzo

Parker (Parker Meridien)

Pera (Pera Palace)

Peninsula

Plaza (The Plaza Hotel)

Pullman

Quinta (Quinta Real or La Quinta)

Quirk (Quirk Hotel)

Raffles

Rancho (historic Hotel El Rancho Hotel, Gallup, New Mexico)

Regency (Hyatt Regency)

Renaissance

Ritz (Ritz-Carlton)

Riu (RIU Hotels & Resorts)

Rixos

Rosewood

Royalton

Sacher (Hotel Sacher)

Sandals (for Caribbean travel lovers)

Savoy

Shangri (Shangri-La)

Sheraton

Shilo

Sofitel

Sonesta

Soneva

St. Regis

Standard (The Standard)

Taj (Taj Hotels)

Thistle

Treebo (the name of this Indian hotel brand sounds like the perfect name for a Treeing Walker Coonhound or a Beagle)

Tropicana

Triton (Hotel Triton)

Umaid (Umaid Bhawan Palace)

Umstead (The Umstead)

Venetian

Versace (Palazzo Versace)

Viceroy

Vivanta (Vivanta by Taj)

W (W Hotels)

Waldorf (Waldorf Astoria)

Warwick

Westin

Wynn

Xanadu

Yotel

Zaya

Zaza (Hotel Zaza)

Zephyr (Hotel Zephyr)

Ziva (Hyatt Ziva’s Mexico properties)

Zoëtry

Hotel Related Words as Names

Are you looking forward to traveling with your new dog? These hotel words related to travel make fun names:

Amenity

Bellhop

Booking

B&B – Pronounced like BnB, this would be a fun dog name for the lover of bed and breakfast inns or AirBnB.

– Pronounced like BnB, this would be a fun dog name for the lover of bed and breakfast inns or AirBnB. Buffet – For the puppy who is a real chow hound.

– For the puppy who is a real chow hound. Concierge – An elegant name for the dog who will be trained to assist you.

– An elegant name for the dog who will be trained to assist you. Lobby

Minibar

Resort

Spa

Suite – A fun alternative to “Sweet.”

– A fun alternative to “Sweet.” Valet

Wi-Fi

Tips for Choosing a Hotel-Themed Name for Your Dog

Match Your Dog’s Personality: Just as hotels have their unique ambiance and character, so do our pups. A sophisticated and poised dog might be well-suited for “Savoy” or “Waldorf”, while a more playful and energetic dog could be a perfect “Bellagio” or “Indigo”.

Consider Pronunciation: While “Château” or “Montage” might sound fancy, ensure that everyone in the family can pronounce the name easily. An easily pronounceable name ensures your dog recognizes it and responds promptly.

Length Matters: Shorter names or names that can be shortened into nicknames can be easier for training purposes. “Hilton” can be affectionately shortened to “Hilly”, and “Marriott” to “Rio”.

Think About Your Travels: If you’ve traveled and stayed in a memorable hotel, naming your dog after that place can be a beautiful tribute to your experiences. Every time you call out to your puppy, you’ll be reminded of that special trip.

Consider the Breed’s Origin: For instance, if you have a French breed such as a Poodle or a Bichon Frise, a name like “Sofitel” or “Moulin” (inspired by Moulin Rouge) might be apt.

Avoid Confusing Associations: While “Ritz” might evoke luxury, “Ritzy” might sound like “ritzy”, a term with luxury connotations–but would that be the best name for a hunting dog?

Test it Out Loud: Say the name out loud multiple times. Does it roll off your tongue? Does it feel right? If it feels forced or awkward, you might want to reconsider.

Get Feedback: Share the name with friends or family. They might offer insights or associations you hadn’t thought of.

Remember, It’s for the Dog’s Lifetime: While it’s fun to choose a trendy or quirky name, remember that your dog will carry this name for his or her entire life (unless you decide to change the name down the road). Ensure it’s a name that will stand the test of time.

