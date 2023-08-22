Drawing inspiration from the grandeur of renowned hotels worldwide, naming your furry friend after one can be a nod to both your love for travel and your puppy’s esteemed place in your life. Whether it’s the elegance of the “Ritz” or the charm of the “Conrad”, hotel names for dogs evoke a blend of wanderlust and sophistication, making for a unique moniker for your four-legged buddy. Dive in as we explore some of the most iconic hotel names to consider for your new pup!
Hotels epitomize luxury, comfort, and a touch of the exotic, much like our beloved canine companions who grace our homes with their presence. Here’s a look at both hotels and hotel brands that might make a good name for your new best friend.
- Accor (Paris-based hotel brand with properties worldwide)
- Adelphi
- Algonquin
- Aloft
- Aman (Swiss hotel brand)
- Andaz
- Aria
- Ascott (Singapore-based hotel brand)
- Aston
- Astoria (Waldorf Astoria)
- Atlantis
- Auberge (from Auberge Resorts Collection)
- Ayada
- Banyan (Banyan Tree Resorts)
- Beaches (Beaches Resorts in the Caribbean)
- Bellagio
- Belmond
- Biltmore
- Blackstone (this hotel group owns dog-friendly Motel 6)
- Bonito (Pueblo Bonito resorts)
- Brando (The Brando, French Polynesia)
- Bristol
- Bucuti (Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort Aruba)
- Burj (Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab. Burj means “tower” in Arabic so this would be a fun name for a tall dog like a Great Dane.)
- Cap (Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc on the French Riviera)
- Caribe (Caribe Hilton, San Juan, Puerto Rico)
- Chateau (Chateau Marmont)
- Claridge (Claridge’s)
- COMO
- Compass
- Conrad
- Delano
- Dorchester
- Drake (The Drake)
- Driskill (The Driskill, Austin, Texas)
- Drury
- Dupont (Dupont Circle Hotel)
- Dusit (although the name of this worldwide chain might sound too close to the command sit!)
- Eaton (Eaton Hotel)
- Esplanade
- Fairmont
- Fontainebleau
- Four Seasons
- Freehand
- Gaylord
- GoldenEye (GoldenEye, Jamaica–a fun hotel name for a yellow eyed dog!)
- Gramercy (Gramercy Park Hotel)
- Grosvenor
- Gresham (Gresham Palace)
- Halekulani
- Hilton
- Hoshino (this Japanese hotel brand would be a fun name for a Shiba Inu)
- Hoxton (The Hoxton)
- Huxley
- Hyatt
- Ibis
- Indigo (Hotel Indigo)
- Innside (Innside by Melia)
- Intercontinental
- Joule (The Joule, Dallas)
- Jumby (Jumby Bay Island, Antigua)
- Kimpton
- Kitano (The Kitano)
- Ladera
- Lanesborough
- Langham (The Langham London)
- Leela
- Loews
- Lotte
- Lowell (The Lowell)
- Luxor
- Lyric (Lyric Hotels)
- Madison (Madison Hotel)
- Magnuson
- Malmaison
- Mandarin (Mandarin Oriental)
- Marmont (Chateau Marmont)
- Meliá
- Marriott
- Mercer (The Mercer, NYC)
- MGM (MGM Resorts International)
- Mondrian
- Montage
- Moofushi (Moofushi Maldives)
- Moxy (MOXY Hotels)
- Nihi (Nihi Hotels)
- Nomad (NoMad Hotel)
- Novotel
- Oberoi
- Okura (Hotel Okura)
- Omni
- Oetker (Oetker Collection)
- Palazzo
- Parker (Parker Meridien)
- Pera (Pera Palace)
- Peninsula
- Plaza (The Plaza Hotel)
- Pullman
- Quinta (Quinta Real or La Quinta)
- Quirk (Quirk Hotel)
- Raffles
- Rancho (historic Hotel El Rancho Hotel, Gallup, New Mexico)
- Regency (Hyatt Regency)
- Renaissance
- Ritz (Ritz-Carlton)
- Riu (RIU Hotels & Resorts)
- Rixos
- Rosewood
- Royalton
- Sacher (Hotel Sacher)
- Sandals (for Caribbean travel lovers)
- Savoy
- Shangri (Shangri-La)
- Sheraton
- Shilo
- Sofitel
- Sonesta
- Soneva
- St. Regis
- Standard (The Standard)
- Taj (Taj Hotels)
- Thistle
- Treebo (the name of this Indian hotel brand sounds like the perfect name for a Treeing Walker Coonhound or a Beagle)
- Tropicana
- Triton (Hotel Triton)
- Umaid (Umaid Bhawan Palace)
- Umstead (The Umstead)
- Venetian
- Versace (Palazzo Versace)
- Viceroy
- Vivanta (Vivanta by Taj)
- W (W Hotels)
- Waldorf (Waldorf Astoria)
- Warwick
- Westin
- Wynn
- Xanadu
- Yotel
- Zaya
- Zaza (Hotel Zaza)
- Zephyr (Hotel Zephyr)
- Ziva (Hyatt Ziva’s Mexico properties)
- Zoëtry
Hotel Related Words as Names
Are you looking forward to traveling with your new dog? These hotel words related to travel make fun names:
- Amenity
- Bellhop
- Booking
- B&B – Pronounced like BnB, this would be a fun dog name for the lover of bed and breakfast inns or AirBnB.
- Buffet – For the puppy who is a real chow hound.
- Concierge – An elegant name for the dog who will be trained to assist you.
- Lobby
- Minibar
- Resort
- Spa
- Suite – A fun alternative to “Sweet.”
- Valet
- Wi-Fi
Tips for Choosing a Hotel-Themed Name for Your Dog
Match Your Dog’s Personality: Just as hotels have their unique ambiance and character, so do our pups. A sophisticated and poised dog might be well-suited for “Savoy” or “Waldorf”, while a more playful and energetic dog could be a perfect “Bellagio” or “Indigo”.
Consider Pronunciation: While “Château” or “Montage” might sound fancy, ensure that everyone in the family can pronounce the name easily. An easily pronounceable name ensures your dog recognizes it and responds promptly.
Length Matters: Shorter names or names that can be shortened into nicknames can be easier for training purposes. “Hilton” can be affectionately shortened to “Hilly”, and “Marriott” to “Rio”.
Think About Your Travels: If you’ve traveled and stayed in a memorable hotel, naming your dog after that place can be a beautiful tribute to your experiences. Every time you call out to your puppy, you’ll be reminded of that special trip.
Consider the Breed’s Origin: For instance, if you have a French breed such as a Poodle or a Bichon Frise, a name like “Sofitel” or “Moulin” (inspired by Moulin Rouge) might be apt.
Avoid Confusing Associations: While “Ritz” might evoke luxury, “Ritzy” might sound like “ritzy”, a term with luxury connotations–but would that be the best name for a hunting dog?
Test it Out Loud: Say the name out loud multiple times. Does it roll off your tongue? Does it feel right? If it feels forced or awkward, you might want to reconsider.
Get Feedback: Share the name with friends or family. They might offer insights or associations you hadn’t thought of.
Remember, It’s for the Dog’s Lifetime: While it’s fun to choose a trendy or quirky name, remember that your dog will carry this name for his or her entire life (unless you decide to change the name down the road). Ensure it’s a name that will stand the test of time.
More Dog Names You Might Like
