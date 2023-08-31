NEARLY 150 schools were today told to shut down buildings and classrooms at risk of collapse from dodgy concrete – with just days to go before kids go back.

Education chiefs have put in huge orders for portacabin units to use, with others to be ordered to go to other local schools unless they can prop up walls to keep kids safe.

1 Schools have been ordered to shut down all buildings which are using old concrete at risk of crumbling

Internal advice for Department for Education (DfE) case workers seen by The Sun was pumped out this morning ordering schools to stop using any room where RAAC concrete is in use – and “immediately” put in place plans for pupils to go elsewhere.

It says: “As RAAC has been identified in your school/college/nursery we are recommending you vacate the areas with confirmed RAAC – even if they are assessed as non-critical unless mitigations are already in place.

“The current advice is that all RAAC, regardless of the risk rating, should be taken out of use and mitigations should be implemented immediately”.

The DfE say they will “provide support with funding urgent mitigations” including propping tools and “temporary classrooms if needed”.

Schools are now rushing around to get emergency plans in place with just days to go before school starts.

They were being told to take equipment like computers to safe classrooms as soon as possible.

Year groups are likely to be “displaced across multiple schools” – with no idea how long kids could be on different sites for.

Local authorities are being told to prioritise “vulnerable pupils and students” first.

It means kids could be ordered to other schools in the area or work outside in portable units from next week.

DfE staff are being asked to find out how many spaces are affected, and what measures are in place at all of the affected schools.

Four schools were shut earlier this year after the RAAC was found in their ceilings.

A roof collapse in Kent in 2018 sparked fears over the lightweight materials which were used from the 1950s onwards.

Up to 500 schools in total could be affected by the dodgy concrete, The Sun understands.

So far it has been found in at least 65, the National Audit Office found.

Bridget Phillipson, the shadow education secretary, said: “This is shocking evidence of a department in disarray. With days to go before the start of term and despite knowing about the potential risks posed by reinforced aerated autoclave concrete for months, [ministers] are now phoning schools to ask them if they are ready to close, further disrupting children’s education.

“The education secretary needs to tell parents how many schools are affected, whether their children are safe at school, and just what on earth is going on.”

The Department for Education has been approached for comment.

A spokesperson for the DfE said last night that the safety of pupils and teachers was its “utmost” priority.

They said: “We have been engaging with schools and responsible bodies about the potential risks of RAAC since 2018 and subsequently published guidance on identifying and managing it.

“As part of this work schools have been asked to inform the department if they believe RAAC is present on their estate. Where we confirm it is present, we work with individual education settings on how to manage RAAC and develop contingency plans to minimise any disruption to education.”