When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Prime Day ends in only a few hours, but we’re still hard at work finding the best deals on products we recommend. As professional product reviewers, we take pride in the hours of endless scrolling to highlight only the most worthwhile discounts to share with our readers.

Whether it’s something we’ve tested and recommended in our buying guides, items we’ve bought ourselves, or a product we’ve carefully researched, you can trust that all of the products below come with our stamp of approval. That includes recommendations in TV, gaming, audio, tech, beauty, mattresses, style, home, kitchen, furniture, pets, and much more. Some might already get a few bucks knocked in regular sales or over time, but we think today’s Prime Day deals are worth a special mention as they’re better than your typical discount. Most are exclusive to Prime members, so grab a free 30-day free trial if you’re not currently signed up.

Loading Something is loading.

Top deals picked by our category experts

Hopix Art/Shutterstock





Prime Day gaming deals

I’ve covered the gaming industry for years, and if there’s one thing I know, it’s that gaming can be an expensive hobby. That’s why I’m spending Prime Day looking out for the gaming deals that are actually worth your money. Some of the best picks I’ve found so far include the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro headset, one of the highest quality sets on the market, for 30% off; a sleek Corsair K70 mechanical keyboard for $40 off; and the best game of 2023, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with a rare $15 discount. And although I’m a reporter, I’m a gamer too — I just bought this fantastic curved Sceptre gaming monitor for $35 off to upgrade my home office setup. Time to become a Valorant pro! — William Antonelli, tech reporter, Insider Reviews







Xbox Core Wireless Controller



The Xbox Core controller works with the Xbox, but it can also connect to your PC, iPhone, iPad, or Android. This means that no matter how you play, you’ll always have a comfortable controller to use. This $10 discount doesn’t match the all-time low price of $44 we’ve seen in the past, but it’s still a solid deal.







Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Headset



The Kaira Pro headset can connect directly to your Xbox and your Bluetooth devices at the same time. This means you can listen and communicate with your phone, PC, or other devices while still hearing audio from the Xbox. This deal is only a few dollars more than the lowest price we’ve ever seen.







Electronic Arts Madden NFL 24 (PlayStation 5)



The latest version of the long-running Madden franchise features improved player models and smarter AI. It’s about 40% off right now, which is a surprising deal for such a new game.







Keychron K14 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard



Keychron makes some of the best mechanical keyboards around, and the Keychron K14 is a great budget option. Right now you can snag it for 50% off, making it an even better deal.

Amazon





Prime Day fashion deals

This October Prime Day lands just around the close of Hispanic Heritage Month, which has given me a new platform to seek out other Latina fashion enthusiasts. Amazon’s The Drop partners with global influencers who curate collections with a personal touch. The styles I’ve found on sale have a flair that celebrates the many facets of the culture, from Western cowboy boots (now 42% off) to the sleek ’90s metropolitan look of these curve-hugging slitted pants for a massive 72% off. And though I’m always noting the trends I see around the city, it’s helpful to start with the basics and build outfits from the inside out with sales on the best women’s underwear, like this MeUndies multipack that’s currently 30% off. —Gabrielle Chase, Style & Beauty Editor, Insider Reviews







AUTOMET Women’s Puffer Vest



A puffer vest works as a layer for regulating your core temperature when you’re between climates. This style has spacious pockets and is available on Prime Day for nearly half off. On select colorways, you can get an additional 30% off by clipping the on-page coupon.







Naturalizer Michelle High Heel Pumps



Naturalizer makes what Insider Review style editors have tested and called some of the most comfortable heels to walk in. These versatile 100% leather black pumps are on sale for Prime Day at over 40% off.







Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Joggers



To complete your athleisure look is a super soft pair of Champion joggers that taper off and style easily with sneakers or tucked into boots. This pair is available for 51% off for Prime Day, a considerable discount compared to recent sales on this style.







GAP Women’s Drapey Flannel Button Down Shirt



Fall is indisputably flannel weather. This classic flowy plaid shirt from the GAP will be nearly half off for day 2 of Prime Day on October 11. It’s a great time to buy, as this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this style yet.







Calvin Klein Men’s Cotton Classics 7-Pack Trunk



Forgetting to do laundry until the night before a trip: it happens to the best of us. Stock up on a week’s worth of Calvin Klein trunks to hold you through until your return for an unbeatable price— the lowest we’ve seen on this bundle yet.

Best Buy





Prime Day kitchen deals

As the kitchen editor at Insider Reviews, I spend my days searching for the best kitchen products on the market. And when I’m not writing about the best Dutch ovens, I’m baking with one. I’ve been scouring Amazon Prime Big Deal Day’s kitchen section to find Prime Day deals on kitchen items. Amazon deal days are some of the few times a year we see KitchenAid Stand Mixers go on sale, and the current 32% off the Artisan Mini is a rare low price. Get a KitchenAid now and bake with it for years (even decades) to come. If you want to upgrade your home coffee brewing, the Gaggia Evo Pro Espresso Machine is Insider’s top espresso machine and currently on sale matching the best we’ve seen all year. Whether you’re new to espresso or drink a demitasse every morning, the Gaggia is easy to figure out and made with durable parts. – Lily Alig, editor, Insider Reviews







KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer



This KitchenAid model is ideal for occasional bakers and can easily be used by kids getting into cooking. The Mini is our favorite stand mixer for small kitchens. You can pick it up for 32% off right now, which is a low price we don’t often see for this product.







OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Stainless-Steel Mixing Bowl Set



While you can just slap your dough in any ‘ol mixing bowl to let it rise, this OXO Good Grips set is insulated, which helps to regulate the temperature of your dough. It rarely sees a markdown, so the final hours of Prime Day are a great time to buy.







Ninja AF101 Air Fryer (4 Qt)



While we haven’t tested this specific model of the Ninja Foodi air fryer, Ninja’s dual-basket version is one of our top picks. Ninja makes some of the most reliable small kitchen appliances around, and you can get this air fryer for $40 less today







Nespresso CitiZ



The Nespresso CitiZ is designed to fit in small and expertly decorated spaces. The stainless steel panels and streamlined structure make it both compact and aesthetically pleasing. Plus, it preheats in 25 seconds. At just $230.00, this deals matches the lowest price we’ve seen in a couple of months.







Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven



Budget-friendly air fryer toaster ovens often struggle to match up to their more expensive counterparts, but this one by Cosori cooks evenly and preheats quickly. You can pick it up for just under $100, which is the lowest we’ve ever seen this product go.







Ninja Thirsti Drink System



The Ninja Thirsti is not your average soda maker. With the Ninja flavor cartridges, you can make vitamin rich lemonade, peach flavored seltzer, and more. This is a relatively new product on the market, and we’re seeing the first ever sale during Prime Day.







Breville Barista Express



The semi-automatic Breville Barista Express is one of our favorite espresso machines thanks to the built-in burr grinder and milk frother. Breville has newer machines, but the Express has staying power. This isn’t the best sale we’ve seen this year, but it’s lower than last year’s Black Friday price, so it’s a good time to buy before the holiday season.







Black+Decker Bev Cocktail and Drink Maker Machine



For the bartender in a hurry, the Bev by Black+Decker can make cocktails and other mixed drinks within moments. It even lets you customize the strength of a drink! It’s $100 off during Prime Day, which matches the lowest price ever.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider





Prime Day headphone deals

As a tech editor, I’ve tested headphones across all shapes and sizes, from compact earbuds to high-end over-hear models. And based on all that experience, I know that top headphones can get pricey. But right now, I’m seeing some truly excellent Prime Day deals on headphones that bring several of our top-rated picks down to new all-time low prices. Apple’s incredibly popular AirPods Pro are down to a new low of $189. The discount even applies to the brand-new version that supports USB-C. Buyers who want a great pair of over-ear headphones with noise cancellation can snag the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $248, which is just $20 more than their all-time low. —Steven Cohen, senior editor, Insider Reviews







Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones



Sony’s flagship noise-cancelling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Today’s Prime Day deal brings the price down by $100; a stellar deal for an excellent pair of headphones.







Bose 700 Headphones



The Bose 700 headphones feature advanced noise cancellation technology with level adjustments, a comfortable design, and support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. While $279 isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen — they were $269 last Black Friday — this discount is certainly worth jumping on for these high-quality headphones.







Amazon Echo Buds (2023)



If you need a new pair of wireless earbuds with decent sound, try the newest Echo Buds. Amazon made some concessions, like removing active noise cancellation, to bring its cost down compared to previous models, but they’re a great starter pair for those new to the game. Now, it’s an even sweeter deal.







Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones



The Beats Studio Pro are a pair of stylish noise-cancelling headphones. During Prime Day, these premium cans are down to $180 — a good deal, but not a record low.

Apple / Insider





Prime Day Apple deals

As a tech editor for Insider Reviews, I’ve tested a wide range of Apple’s products. Though it’s hard to go wrong with any of the company’s latest devices, there are some Prime Day Apple deals that are more worthwhile than others. Among the best deals is a $250 discount on the M2-chip MacBook Pro, which is near the laptop’s record-low price. There’s also a $100 discount on the 2022 iPad Air, one of the best iPads you can buy currently, and a few other stellar deals on Apple Watches and AirPods. — John Lynch, senior editor, Insider Reviews







Apple MacBook Air (2020)



The MacBook Air received a big boost in speed and battery life over Intel models thanks to Apple’s M1 chip, all while keeping the same sleek design. Snag one for $250 off right now, which matches its best price to date.







Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M2 (2023)



The 15-inch MacBook Air (2023) gives you more screen space without breaking the bank. This 16 GB is a popular Prime Day deal. At $250 off, it’s at an all-time low price.







Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with USB-C



The AirPods Pro offer fantastic sound quality and powerful noise-cancellation features. This version, which includes a new USB-C case, is down to a record low $190 during Prime Big Deal Days.







Apple AirPods (3rd Gen)



Compared to the previous model, Apple’s third-generation AirPods offer longer battery life, water resistance, and support for spatial audio. The pair that ships with a Lightning charging case are $20 off right now.







Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)



The AirPods (2nd generation) aren’t the newest AirPods around, but they still offer great sound quality and extra features for iPhone owners. During Prime Big Deal Days, they’re at a low price of $90.







Apple AirPods Max



The AirPods Max give up the compact portability of the AirPods Pro to deliver the best of Apple’s audio quality and noise-canceling performance. At full price, the AirPods Max are more expensive than competing over-ear headphones. This $70 discount isn’t the best we’ve seen, but it’s better than you’ll find elsewhere.







Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS)



The Apple Watch Series 8 features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, and low-power mode that weren’t available to previous generations of the smartwatch. Now that the Series 9 is out, we’re seeing regular discounts on the previous model.







Apple Watch Ultra 2



The Apple Watch Ultra 2 adds to the big rugged original with a brighter 3000-nit display, a new S9 processor, better GPS and Find My precision, and more. This Prime Day deal is the first major discount we’ve seen on this brand-new model.







Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2023)



The latest model of the 11-inch iPad Pro runs on Apple’s powerful M2 chipset. The 2TB version of the WiFi-only iPad Pro is available at Amazon for $140 off.

Steven Cohen/Insider





Prime Day TV deals

I’ve been covering the home entertainment industry for a decade, and in that time I’ve reviewed TVs across all budgets, from cheap HD sets to gorgeous 4K OLEDs. Displays can vary a lot in performance, so figuring out which Prime Day deals on TVs are worth your money can be tricky. But don’t worry, my team has tested many of the latest TVs from all of the top brands, and we’ve used our expertise to vet each deal we recommend. Buyers shopping for a new home theater TV should have the Samsung 65-inch S90C high on their list. At 35% off, it’s down to the lowest price we’ve seen, and it delivers top-notch color and contrast performance. If I were in the market for a new TV this Prime Day, the S90C is the model I’d buy. Other top deals include a 32-inch HDTV for only $79! This model only offers basic picture quality, but that price is hard to beat for shoppers who just want a cheap smart TV. — Steven Cohen, senior editor, Insider Reviews







Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series



Though we wouldn’t typically recommend a 720p set, if you’re looking for a 32-inch smart TV at an affordable price (perhaps for your bedroom), the F20 is hard to ignore. This still packs a suite of streaming apps, along with a Fire TV Alexa voice-remote. If you’re going super budget, this is hard to beat.







Amazon 50-inch Fire TV 4-Series



The budget-minded Amazon Fire TV 4-series comes with 4K UHD resolution, HDR10, and it has Amazon’s Fire TV operating system built in that acts like a Fire TV streaming stick. It’s back down to an all-time low of $290.







TCL 55-inch Q7 4K QLED TV



The Q7 is one of the best midrange QLED 4K TVs you can buy. It offers higher contrast and brightness than similarly priced competitors. Right now, the 55-inch model is $200 off, which is the best deal we’ve seen yet and an amazing value for a TV like this.







LG C2 OLED evo (55-inch)



The LG C2 OLED offers AI-powered image enhancements and voice activation (Alexa). It’s also game-ready, with 120hz variable refresh rate that makes it perfect for immersive gaming on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Amazon’s 27% discount matches the set’s all-time low price.







Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV



The S90C is the successor to our favorite TV of 2022, the Samsung S95B. This new model delivers nearly identical performance and adds support for a faster 144Hz refresh rate with a compatible PC. This OLED bests competing options from LG and Sony in this price range, and at 35% off, it’s down the lowest price we’ve seen yet.







Hisense 65-inch U6K QLED 4K TV



Hisense’s U6K is one of the best budget TVs you can buy. The 4K display boasts quantum dots, local dimming, and a Mini LED backlight to deliver better contrast and color performance than most competitors in its price range. At a deal price of just $548, it’s an even better value.

The Casper Original Hybrid offered top-notch support, keeping my lower-back pain from flaring up.

Casper





Prime Day mattress deals

I’m James, Insider Reviews’ main mattress tester. I’ve personally slept on and tested more than 80 popular mattresses. Mattress sales are pretty common, so many of the discounts you see today will come around again in a month or two. But I want you to know about the rare deals you may not get again this year. To start, the Awara Natural Hybrid, the best mattress for stomach sleepers in our best mattresses guide, is only $800 at Amazon, an all-time low. If your budget is tight, consider the Zinus Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, just $300 at Amazon as part of a Prime Day deal. I’ve analyzed all these mattress’s historical prices, and these are the two best deals from the list below that you may not see again this year. I’ve slept on Awara and Zinus mattresses for several weeks and am confident in recommending them. — James Brains, senior reporter, Insider Reviews







Casper Original Mattress (Queen)



The Casper Original Mattress has a medium-firm feel with excellent support right to the edge, and it will keep you cool through the night. This isn’t the lowest we’ve seen it priced, but it’s almost $200 less than its regular price.







Serta Perfect Sleeper Nurture Night Medium Mattress (Queen)



Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon takes 20% off all sizes of the Serta Perfect Sleeper Nurture Night Mattress. This hybrid comes in three comfort levels—medium, firm or plush—so you can find one that best suits your preferences. Either way, you’ll get 100 nights to determine if it’s right for you.







Serta Clarks Hill Elite Mattress (Queen)



The Serta Clarks Hill Elite Mattress combines gel memory foam and individually wrapped coils to provide durability and comfort from one of America’s oldest mattress brands. At $210 off for Prime Big Deal Days, this is close to the best deal we’ve seen.

Antonio Villas-Boas/Insider





Prime Day phone deals

I oversee Insider Reviews’ smartphone coverage. Through my experience testing the latest high-end, mid-range, and budget phones, along with phone-related accessories of all kinds, I’m able to recommend the Prime Day deals on phones and mobile products that are most worth your while. Right now, you shouldn’t miss out on Amazon’s all-time low price of $330 on Samsung’s Galaxy A54, which we named one of the best budget Android phones you can buy. If you’re in the market for a foldable phone, the stellar new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is at its lowest price to date with a $400 discount on Amazon. There are also some particularly great deals on accessories like phone cases and chargers that we’ve thoroughly vetted and recommended in our buying guides. — John Lynch, senior editor, Insider Reviews







Samsung Galaxy A54



For Prime members, Amazon shaves $120 off this mid-range Samsung smartphone, dropping it to an all-time low of $330. It may not be as snappy as its more popular flagship siblings, but when we tried the Galaxy A54 ourselves, we were impressed by its long battery life and gorgeous display.







Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5



The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 isn’t a massive leap over the previous generation, but a few key refinements and the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor make it an excellent upgrade for first-time foldable owners or those coming from older models. Amazon’s $400 discount brings the Fold 5 to an all-time low price.







Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Slim S-Pen Case



True to its name, the Slim S-Pen case features a clever built-in slot for your S-Pen in a thin yet durable TPU and polycarbonate cover. Amazon’s $70 deal is an all-time low price for this normally $100 case.







Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand



The Belkin 2-in-1 stand allows you to charge your iPhone at 15W in a landscape or portrait orientation as it wirelessly charges your AirPods on a pad beneath. $70 is near an all-time low price for this model.

See more phone and accessory deals at Amazon.

Tatcha/Facebook





Prime Day beauty deals

I’ve been covering beauty products as both a reporter and editor for almost a decade, and I can say with certainty that these are some of the best beauty deals I’ve seen so far this year. The Tatcha Serum Stick is a standout for me; it lets me moisturize when I’m out and about and don’t want to touch my face with my hands. At $39, it might not be cheap, but it almost never goes on sale — so this 30% off discount is a great deal. It’s a little strange the first time you use it because it kind of feels like rubbing a glue stick all over your face, but it leaves my skin feeling super hydrated and protected. I’m also adding the Mighty Patch hydrocolloid patches to my cart as we speak — our whole team swears by these for clearing up acne spots. The rest of the products on this list have been fully vetted or tested by either me or our style and beauty editor, Sam Crozier. — Sally Kaplan, executive editor, Insider Reviews







LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer



This retinol cream has a whopping 39,000 reviews on Amazon and 4.5 stars. It comes out in a fluffy dollop of hydrating hyaluronic acid and wrinkle-fighting retinol. Get this cult-favorite product now for 46% off.







VieBeauti Lash Boosting Serum



If there’s anything that can convince me that an eyelash serum is the real deal, it’s a massive 21K reviews and nearly five stars on Amazon. This one has tons of accounts of people raving about how quickly and brilliantly the formula worked, with lots of before and after pictures to prove it. Right now, it’s on sale for over $20 off the already reasonable price of $39.99.







Urban Decay Naked Mini Eyeshadow Palette



This mini palette is great for travel, as it has six buildable shades and a compact mirror on the inside. It’s on sale for almost $10 off its usual Amazon price.







IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara



This mascara has a nearly perfect score and over 10K reviews on Amazon. It’s amazing for lengthening your lashes and also contains biotin and collagen to promote lash growth.







Tatcha The Serum Stick



For an on-the-go eye lift, this serum stick uses a moisturizing formula to alleviate dryness. It’s on sale for Prime Day at the best price we’ve seen Amazon offer on this formula in the last month.







Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint



As a beauty editor, this is one of my favorite long-wear lip stains. It stays on for a good few hours — even if you’re eating and drinking. Just be sure to double-check the price, since different colors have different discounts.







Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum



If you can’t justify spending $89 on this top-rated serum from premium K-beauty brand Sulwhasoo, head over to Amazon where it’s on sale at 30% off. This herbal formula promises to reduce the signs of aging while boosting hydration for a vibrant, healthy glow. It’s formulated for all skin types.







Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer



Anastasia Beverly Hills is one of the most trusted names in brow beauty. They have a slew of dedicated fans who film videos of their brows going from thin and wispy to slick and defined with the use of Anastasia’s products. This is a great time to try one of their most popular tools for $5 off.

Dyson





Prime Day haircare deals

Being a curly girl, I’ve had lots of trial and error with finding formulas that work for my dense ringlets. I’ve settled on a cocktail of a few products, but between washes I’ve found there are ways to preserve my natural hairstyle and prevent unnecessary heat exposure from the use of my Dyson Supersonic, which is currently $100 off. The best affordable haircare brand I use is Bed Head, and their firm-hold curl cream is now on sale for over 30% off. I prefer creams to gels because it doesn’t make my hair feel crispy. My all-time favorite curl cream is the LUS All-in-One Styler, which is now marked down for less than $20— the lowest I’ve ever seen it since I started using it. — Gabrielle Chase, Style & Beauty Editor, Insider Reviews







Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer



It’s super rare to see the Supersonic marked down, but right now you can get it for $100 off. Act fast to scoop this deal up, because the cult-favorite hair dryer is currently at its lowest price ever.







LUS Love Ur Curls All-in-One Styler



This is one of our beauty editor’s absolute favorite curl creams. Using a little goes a long way and it leaves hair touchable and defined. It rarely ever dips below $20.







OPAUL Hair Clips for Women



A great claw clip can really change your whole hair game. These are available in a pack of neutral colors and a pack of vivid colors, depending on if you want the clip to blend in or stand out. But the best feature of these clips is the little spikes on the inside that keep strands of hair from slipping free.







Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original



We wrote a piece comparing this to the Airwrap and were blown away by how a product that is nearly a tenth of the price could give the Airwap a serious run for its money. Right now, it’s an even better deal than it usually is — which is saying a lot.







CHI Aloe Vera Oil



CHI’s aloe-infused hair oil is great for giving dry curly hair a glowy shine. It’s on sale for over $10 off its usual Amazon price.







Dyson Airwrap – Topaz Orange



You’ll almost never find the Dyson Airwrap on sale. But while supplies last, Dyson has marked down the topaz orange version of the styling tool.







T3 AireBrush Duo



This was our favorite blow dryer brushes for thick hair. Our writer who reviewed this loved “the cool shot button and volume booster switch, the latter of which helps create extra-tousled and textured tresses.” This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen it.

Prime Day laptop deals

I’m Insider’s main PC gaming reviewer, and I’ve written dozens of articles for the site about PCs, gaming laptops, gaming desktops, and gaming accessories. I’ve personally tested a number of the laptops on sale today — like the Alienware m18, my favorite high-end gaming laptop, which you can currently snag for over $600 off. And even the laptops I haven’t tested, I’ve researched and can vouch for — like the Acer Aspire 3, which is a reliable budget laptop that’s $100 off right now. One of the absolute best Prime Day deals I’ve found so far is for the Acer Nitro 5, which is already the best budget gaming laptop: You can buy a Nitro 5 with a powerful RTX 3050 Ti graphics card for only $700, which is a nearly unbeatable price. If you’re looking for an affordable gaming powerhouse, this is your chance. — William Antonelli, tech reporter, Insider Reviews







Acer Acer Aspire 3 Laptop



The Acer Aspire is one of the most popular budget laptops around. It boasts a 14-inch Full HD screen with an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU. This $100 discount makes it an even more attractive buy.







HP 15.6-inch Laptop



This HP laptop features the newest generation of Intel CPUs, giving it speed and processing power. It’s over $80 off during Prime Day, putting it down to a good price for an everyday laptop like this.







Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Laptop



This Lenovo IdeaPad is a good option for buyers who need a simple but reliable laptop. On Prime Day, it’s back down to its lowest price on Amazon ever.







Samsung Galaxy Book3 2-in-1 Laptop



This Samsung 2-in-1 features fast storage and a powerful 13th-generation Intel processor. It’s $240 off during Prime Day, bringing it close to a record low price.







Alienware x16 Gaming Laptop



The Alienware x16 is a high-end gaming laptop with a relatively slim frame. During Prime Big Deal Days, the RTX 4080 model is more than $600 off.







ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop



The ROG Strix Scar is one of Asus’ best laptops. This 2022 model isn’t the most powerful on the market, but with this deal, it’s a great price.







Razer Blade 14 (2022)



This Razer Blade laptop combines a powerful RTX 3080Ti graphics card with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 1TB of storage space, and a 165Hz screen. This model carries a $3,500 retail price, but typically sells for around $2,700. But for Prime Day, you can snag it for just $1,950, which is the best price we’ve seen since the laptop launched.

Amazon





Prime Day PC component deals

As Insider’s reporter covering PCs and monitors, I took the opportunity to upgrade my own custom PC build during Prime Day earlier this year, but the Prime Big Deal Days offered a great chance to expand my PlayStation 5’s storage space to 2TB with a freshly discounted m.2 drive.

PC gamers looking to upgrade their rigs can score major deals on components during Prime Big Deal Days. Solid state drives for extra storage on sale, with the popular Samsung 980 Pro 1TB m.2 drive now available for $50, and you can max out your memory with discounts on RAM from Corsair and other brands. There are also great deals on new Nvidia graphics cards, if you’re looking to overhaul your PC’s performance. — Kevin Webb, Gaming Reporter, Insider Reviews







Zotac Gaming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GPU



It’s hard to find a more powerful graphics card than the RTX 4080, and this model from Zotac is over $300 off during Prime Day. It also comes bundled with a free copy of Alan Wake 2, a survival horror game that releases on October 17.







Samsung 1TB 980 PRO Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD



The 1TB Samsung 980 Pro is back down to its lowest price at $50, the sweet spot for this capacity and speed potential. Even better, this SKU includes two months of Adobe Creative Cloud Photography, a creative suite that bundles the latest versions of Photoshop and Lightroom. That’s an extra $20 in value.







Western Digital 16TB Elements Desktop Harddrive



If you’re in need of a massive amount of external storage, this 16TB hard drive is build to last and entirely USB-powered. It’s frequently on sale for $250, but you’ll save an extra $25 during Prime Big Deal Days.







XFX Speedster MERC310 AMD Radeon RX 7900XT



If you’re in need of a massive amount of external storage, this 16TB hard drive is build to last and entirely USB-powered. It’s frequently on sale for $250, but you’ll save an extra $25 during Prime Big Deal Days.







Lexar NM790 SSD 4TB M.2 Solid State Drive



Expand your storage with this lightning fast 4TB solid state drive for PCs and PlayStation 5. The Prime Big Deal Days price is the best we’ve seen since the drive launched earlier this summer.

Amazon





Prime Day printer deals

As a tech journalist with more than 20 years under his belt, I’ve covered a variety of categories, including printers. Whether it’s for printing high-quality photography or doing triple duty as a printer, scanner, and copier, I’ve tested numerous devices from the top brands. While printers aren’t the most coveted, they are essential for work, school, and hobbies — especially now with so many of us working from home. Some of the best Prime Day deals on printers include the Brother MFC-J1010DW, a budget multi-function unit that’s less than $80. It’s ideal for casual home use, but delivers on print quality. If you’re looking to print a lot of documents, the HP LaserJet Tank 2504w laser printer is not just fast, its toner has a two-year yield and is refillable. It’s $170 off during the Prime Big Deal Days sale. — Les Shu, deputy editor, Insider Reviews







Brother MFC-J1010DW Wireless Color Inkjet All-in-One Printer



This budget-friendly printer is usually cheap, but you can discount another $20 with this deal. Brother’s inkjets deliver quality prints and you get useful extras like a scanner. It’s great for home use, but this model isn’t the best if you need to make a lot of prints or copies.







Canon PIXMA G3270 Wireless MegaTank All-in-One Printer



Canon makes some of the best inkjet printers that consistently deliver on quality. This MegaTank model uses refillable ink, which saves you money in the long run. MegaTank printers are usually costly, but this deal is half-off its normal price.







HP Laserjet-Tank 2504dw Wireless Black & White Monochrome Printer



We love HP’s refillable laser printers for their high yield (as much as two years of ink), print quality, and speed. When it comes time to replace the ink, you just need to refill the toner, making it economical and eco-friendly. It’s $170 off, but it’ll save you even more on ink costs in the long run.







Fujifilm Instax Mini Link White Printer Bundle



Fujifilm’s Instax photo printers are some of the most fun gadgets around. This bundle includes a Bluetooth printer that works your phone and instant film. It’s the closest to its lowest price ever during this sale.

Amazon





Prime Day furniture deals

Furnishing a home is quite costly, and deal events like Amazon Prime Day are a great time to stretch your dollar a bit further. While it’s true that there’s a lot of junk out there, you can actually find some great-quality furniture pieces on Amazon. Right now, Flexispot, one of our favorite brands from our guide to the best standing desks is offering more than $100 off its already competitively priced models. I’m also loving the Prime Day deals on Rivet furniture (read our Rivet review), including 15% off a leather sectional. — Lauren Savoie, deputy editor, Insider Reviews







Rivet Aiden Sectional Sofa



This leather sofa from Amazon brand Rivet ticks off a lot of boxes when it comes to finding the perfect couch: it offers style and comfort with its mid-century details and bolster pillows in a gorgeous cognac, versatility thanks to the reversible chaise lounger, and it’s currently at the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year.







SHW 55-Inch Large Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk



This simple, minimalist standing desk features a huge 55-inch work surface and adjusts up to 45 inches tall. While we haven’t tested this model firsthand, it has over 16,000 reviews and a 4.5 star rating. During Prime Day, you can get it for way under it’s usual $300 price.







Aheaplus Hall Tree with Storage Bench



This discounted storage bench has plenty of shelves and hooks to maximize your space. Place it in your hallway for easy access, or stick it in a closet to keep it organized. This isn’t the lowest we’ve seen it priced, but it’s still a good deal.







RHYTHM Fun Under Desk Treadmill



The best compact walking pad in our guide, this model is a stellar discount for Prime Day. By clipping the coupon on the page, you’ll save an extra $100 on top of the already 45% off, bringing the price down to $180. This is a phenomenal price to pay for a walking pad, and a total savings of more than $300.







Rolanstar Lift Top Coffee Table



Save 31% on a Rolanstar lift-top coffee table, which includes a total of three storage compartments when adding in the bottom drawers. This wooden Espresso-finished piece hits a new low of $138.69 exclusively for Prime members.







Christopher Knight Home Bridie Loveset (Orange)



Amazon has chopped 47% off this mid-century Christopher Knight Home loveseat. This modern design comes draped in a muted red fabric and stands on angled birch legs. The $168 Prime Day price beats the previous low by a healthy margin, so grab one while you can.







Flexispot EN1 Standing Desk (White + Mable)



Flexispot’s electric standing desks are some of the highest rated around. These affordable desks offer variable adjustable heights with four programmable memory presets, and assembly is easy. This 55 x 28 model comes with white legs and a marble top for $245 after you clip the on page coupon.







Armen Living Summer Chair



This trendy walnut chair offers a charcoal fabric lining in a look that blends modern and sophisticated with a country-style aesthetic. It’s 62% off right now, bringing it down to a rare $91 price point.







Furinno Simplistic Coffee Table



With an oak grey french finish, this coffee table features a roomy top with a storage shelf underneath. You can save 49% on this piece for Prime Day, bringing your pre-tax total to $29.41.

Amazon





Prime Day home deals

“Home” is a massive category that encompasses everything from light bulbs to lawn mowers, so sorting through the hundreds of thousands of home deals is no easy task. Fortunately, my team has tested nearly every product category first-hand, so the first thing we do is check for Prime Day deals on our favorite products — the ones that have passed our tests with flying colors. I was really excited to see that our top solar-powered generator pick from Anker is on sale for a whopping $700 off today. We haven’t published our guide to the best generators yet, so you’re getting some inside information there. Two of my other favorite home deals right now are 35% off the Dyson V11 (one of the best vacuums we’ve tested) and 30% off the best air purifier for small rooms. — Lauren Savoie, deputy editor, Insider Reviews







Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner



Cordless vacuum cleaners make for a simple cleaning experience. And the Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a great way to make your cleaning a breeze. At $469.99, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this product.







Blueair DustMagnet 5410i Tabletop Air Purifier



The Blueair DustMagnet 5410i is our favorite air purifier for removing odors. It features a HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter that helps remove odors from smoke, cooking, pets, and more. Right now, it’s down to a rare low price we haven’t seen since Prime Day in July.







Ego Power+ 530 CFM Blower



This leaf blower has slightly less power than its sister model that’s also on sale now, but it holds its own with a long run time, extended motor life, and low vibrations. You can pick this up now for just $179, which is a good deal for this product.







National Tree Dunhill Fir Tree With Multicolor Lights , 4.5 Feet



This small but mighty tree is perfect if you’re looking for an artificial tree to spruce up your apartment or smaller spaces. Our editors have tested the National Tree Company’s products for a number of years and love their stunning looks and use of pre-strung lights. While this isn’t the lowest price ever, we anticipate this being the lowest price we’ll see ahead of the holiday season.







Jmexsuss 600 LED Color Changing String Lights



The Jmexsuss 600 LED Color Changing String Lights features 168 feet of Christmas lights you can use indoors or out. It has a remote control with 11 lighting modes. Right now, they’re near an all-time low price.







Bissell Cleanview Swivel Vacuum



The Bissell Cleanview Swivel Vacuum is a bit on the large side, but is powerful and operates smoothly. It has multiple attachments to pick up pet hair and clean hard-to-reach spots. It’s currently 10% off, making a great budget upright vacuum even more affordable.







DuroMax XP13000EH Portable Generator



A hefty 10,500 watts of running power give this generator the strength to power essential home appliances during even the worst outages. At just $899.40, this dual-fuel generator is currently at its lowest price we’ve ever seen.







Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station



Our reporter named this the best solar powered generator and for good reason: it has 12 outlets and needs only the sun as a fuel source. Normally priced at almost $3,000, a 25% Prime Day discount brings the price down by $700. It’s still an expensive buy, but a stellar time to save on one of the best generators on the market.







Levoit Core 300-RAC Air Purifier



The Levoit Core 300-RAC Air Purifier is one of the best of its kind for a great price. While $80.74 isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this product, it’s still a great deal that we haven’t seen in over a year.

Prime Day soundbar deals

Vizio





TVs are notorious for having wimpy built-in speakers, so buying a good soundbar system is a great way to upgrade the audio quality of your home entertainment system. My team has reviewed several soundbar models, ranging from budget-friendly options that have compact designs, to high-end packages that include subwoofers and even satellite speakers. Using this expertise, we’ve searched through all of the best Prime Day deals to find great discounts on soundbars, including savings on some of our top-rated models. The Vizio Elevate is $100 off right now, and it delivers an immersive Dolby Atmos experience that’s perfect for surround sound lovers. If you’re on a budget, the Roku Streambar is a unique and inexpensive option that’s on sale for just $100. It’s space-saving and even has built-in video streaming support. — Steven Cohen, senior editor, Insider Reviews







Roku Streambar 2020



The Roku Streambar is a compact soundbar and 4K streaming player in one convenient device. It’s currently available for $30 off. This deal doesn’t match the all-time low of $80 we saw last year, but it’s still a solid discount.







Vizio Elevate 5.1.4 Soundbar



Vizio’s Elevate soundbar offers a 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos experience with performance that rivals many full-fledged home theater systems. Though this $698 deal price doesn’t quite match the all-time low of $598 we saw in July, it’s still $100 off the soundbar’s regular price.







Sony HT-A7000



The Sony HT-A7000 is a high-end soundbar that delivers impressive Dolby Atmos and virtual surround sound processing from a single-unit design, along with support for advanced gaming features. For Prime Day, it’s back down to its lowest price ever.







Bose Smart Soundbar 600



The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is a compact audio device that lets you watch movies and TV shows with immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound. It also has Alexa built in. This $399 deal price matches the all-time low we saw briefly in September.







LG S80QR 5.1.3-Channel Soundbar



LG’s S80QR is a beefy soundar system that features upfiring drivers for overhead audio, separate rear satellite speakers, and a subwoofer. For Prime Day, it’s more than 50% off, which brings it to a new record-low price of $447.

Wild One





Prime Day pet deals

I’ve been editing Insider Reviews pets coverage for four years, meticulously evaluating everything from pet food and flea medicine to toys and treats. Every time a big sales event rolls around, I pore over the discounts to narrow down fun and useful gear and essentials that are worth spoiling our pets with. One of the most popular deals this Prime Day is 37% off the Chom Chom Pet Hair Remover, a product we love (just read our Chom Chom review). Another great buy is 30% off Zesty Paws, one of the best training treats we’ve tested. Be sure to check out our best Prime Day pets deals guide for all our top picks. — Lisa Sabatini, senior pets editor, Insider Reviews







Dexas MudBuster Gentle Paw Cleaner



Whether you’re dealing with your dog’s muddy paws or irritating rock salt during the winter, this handy tool takes the mess out of cleaning your dog’s paws. Right now, it’s marked down to a low price we don’t see very often.







JustFoodforDogs Frozen Fresh Dog Food Sampler Variety Box



JustFoodforDogs makes some of our favorite fresh dog food. This variety pack includes seven different recipes, including turkey and whole wheat macaroni, chicken and white rice, and fish and sweet potatoes. If you’ve been thinking of sampling fresh pet food with your pup, take advantage of this never-seen-before deal.







Tractive GPS Tracker for Dogs



The Tractive GPS Tracker is one of our favorite products for keeping an eye on our furry friends. It’s lightweight, accurate, and easy to use. And at 40% off, this is a rare deal we don’t see often.







Hunger for Words Talking Pet Starter Set



Communicating with your pet can be a daunting task, but talking dog buttons can make it easier. The Hunger for Words Talking Pet Starter Set is a budget-conscious option for pet parents looking to better connect with their animals. This product is 32% off its regular list price, which makes it a good deal.







Outward Hound Fun Feeder Dog Bowl



The Outward Hound Fun Feeder Dog Bowl slows down dogs that eat too fast, decreasing the likelihood of choking, vomiting, and bloat. At 61% off, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for this product in over a year.







K&H Pet Products Elevated Outdoor Dog Bed



A cooling bed can help keep your pup more comfortable during hot weather. This elevated cooling bed by K&H Pet Products is a great option for dogs who overheat, and right now it’s at its lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Emma Kershaw





Prime Day book deals

You don’t have to have years of deal coverage and product reviewing under your belt to know a good book, but it helps when finding good book deals. I’ve seen my fair share of deals and deal events, and let me tell you: not every book discount is actually worth your time. Amazon actually tends to mark down its books year-round to make very normal price tags look better than they are. During Prime Day, however, tons of titles are actually on sale, for actually good prices. In particular, I’m super excited to see some of my favorite titles like “Babel” and “The Salt Grows Heavy,” discounted to excellent all-time lows in various formats. — Sarah Saril, associate editor







Cassandra Khaw The Salt Grows Heavy



A new release from Cassandra Khaw, “The Salt Grows Heavy” is a dark and whimsical fairy tale unlike any before. It follows the journey of a mermaid and a mysterious plague doctor journeying across barren lands as they stumble across unexpected obstacles. Right now the hardcover version of this novella is down to an all-time low of a little less than $14.







“The Late Americans” by Brandon Taylor



A novel about chosen family, “The Late Americans” follows four friends at crossroads in their individual lives. Down to only $20 for the hardcover, this is a great deal that matches past discounts we’ve seen for “The Late Americans.”







Magnolia Table, Volume 3 By Joanna Gaines



Magnolia Table is infused with Joanna Gaines’ passion for all things family, prepared and served straight from the heart of her home, with recipes inspired by dozens of Gaines family favorites and classic comfort selections from the couple’s Waco restaurant, Magnolia Table. Right now you can find the third volume for only $16, which is the lowest price it’s ever dropped to.

Fitbit





Prime Day smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

Part of my duties of overseeing the tech reviews include coverage of smartphones and fitness trackers, but my experience stems back over a decade to when I was a health and fitness tech editor, having tested everything from heart rate monitors to the latest wrist computers. Alongside our fitness tech editor, Rick Stella, this experience helps me to pick out the best products to recommend from the October Prime Day sale. This includes $30 off the brand new Samsung Watch 6, which is one of the best Android smartwatch experiences you can buy. For pure fitness enthusiasts, our pick for the best running watch, the Garmin Forerunner 745, is 30% off. And you’ll find deals on popular models from Apple, Fitbit, and more. — Les Shu, deputy editor, Insider Reviews







Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40MM)



The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 has all the makings of an excellent Wear OS smartwatch and retains the wealth of health sensors it’s known for. Currently down to $269, this is the first price drop it has seen yet.







Garmin Forerunner 745



Our pick for best running watch is back down to its lowest price ever at $120 off. With built-in GPS and accurate activity tracking, this is the watch any runner needs to take their training to the next level.







Garmin Vivoactive 4



Designed for active individuals who want to track their fitness, the Vivoactive 4 monitors your body energy along with countless other metrics and can display animated workouts right on your watch. It’s on sale for $150 off during Amazon’s October Prime Day event.







Garmin Fenix 6



Garmin’s fenix 6 is a powerful, full-featured smartwatch that offers GPS support, tracking for tons of activities like running, biking, and skiing, and has excellent battery life. It’s on sale for $75 off its normal price during Amazon’s October Prime Day event.







Fitbit Sense



The Fitbit sense Advanced offers ECG and optical heart rate monitoring, plus a skin temperature sensor to help track your sleep temps and blood oxygen levels. It’s hard to find these features in a watch that costs less than $300, and the deal is even sweeter after a 25% discount that takes $65 off.

See more smartwatch and fitness tracker deals at Amazon

Amazon





Prime Day tech deals

Testing the latest tech products is as glamorous as it sounds — which is why I’ve stayed dedicated to doing so for ten years. My wrist wears the latest fitness trackers, my home theater sports the latest soundbars, and I have more virtual assistant devices than I know what to do with. This means that when tech like this goes on sale during Prime Day, I’m well-suited to know if that deal is good, great, or godawful. Take the Garmin Forerunner 745, for instance. It’s the best running watch in Garmin’s lineup and getting it for $120 off its normal price is a steal. Consider this a “great” deal.

Other deals I like include 22% off the Amazon Kindle Scribe, a device perfect for the habitual note-taker and $70 off the Roku Streambar, an excellent (and efficient) streaming-device-slash-soundbar. And then there’s the $80 discount on the Apple Watch Series 8. Sure, it’s last year’s model but it still offers a premium smartwatch experience that’s a must-own for iPhone users. — Rick Stella, editor, Insider Reviews







Amazon Kindle Scribe with Basic Pen (16GB)



Scribe is the first Kindle e-reader to support handwritten notes, using the included pen. The 10.2-inch screen also makes it the largest Kindle yet, and the battery can last for up to 12 weeks on a single charge. The 16GB model is down to $264.99, with the discount being the best we’ve seen since its arrival.







Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K



The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a budget-friendly option for streaming 4K right to your TV. This product is over 50% off right now, which is a deal we don’t see often.







Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)



Amazon’s fifth-generation Echo Dot offers improved sound quality, a temperature sensor, and eero Wi-Fi extender capabilities. This $22 Prime Day deal matches the best price we’ve seen in the past.







Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Generation)



The Echo Show 10 can display information that its screenless siblings can only read to you, and this model can even automatically turn its display to follow you. Right now, it’s down to its lowest price ever.







Amazon Fire TV Cube (2022)



Amazon’s latest Fire TV Cube offers 4K streaming support, hands-free Alexa, an HDMI input, and video upscaling. It’s down to a new all-time low price for Prime Day.







Razer Kiyo Pro



The Razer Kiyo Pro is a standout in the webcam market, offering HD video and even a built-in ring light. It’s 62% off during Prime Day — that’s $124 off, a record discount.







Adobe Creative Cloud (1-year subscription)



Save nearly $250 on this one-year subscription to Adobe’s Creative Cloud, which gives you all-access to every powerful Adobe application, including Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere, and more.