Prime Day is coming to a close and our expert team of professional product reviewers has been busy panning for gold in Amazon’s river of deals, hoping to find some of our favorite items on sale. And after sifting through tons of discounts, we’re here with all of the best Prime Day deals on products we love.

Further down this page, you’ll find Prime Day deals on items that our team of experienced editors have tested and included in our buying guides, bought themselves, or products they’ve carefully researched and feel comfortable recommending as a top buy across the world of TV, gaming, headphones, tech, beauty, mattresses, style, home, kitchen, furniture, pets, and more. Some might already get a few bucks knocked in regular sales or over time, but we think today’s Prime Day deals are worth a special mention as they’re better than your typical discount. Most are exclusive to Prime members, so grab a free 30-day free trial if you’re not currently signed up.

Top deals picked by our category experts

Prime Day kitchen deals

As the kitchen editor at Insider Reviews, I spend my days searching for the best kitchen products on the market. And when I’m not writing about the best Dutch ovens, I’m baking with one. I’ve been scouring Amazon Prime Big Deal Day’s kitchen section to find Prime Day deals on kitchen items. Amazon deal days are some of the few times a year we see KitchenAid Stand Mixers go on sale, and the current 32% off the Artisan Mini is a rare low price. Get a KitchenAid now and bake with it for years (even decades) to come. If you want to upgrade your home coffee brewing, the Gaggia Evo Pro Espresso Machine is Insider’s top espresso machine and currently on sale matching the best we’ve seen all year. Whether you’re new to espresso or drink a demitasse every morning, the Gaggia is easy to figure out and made with durable parts. – Lily Alig, editor, Insider Reviews







KitchenAid Artisan Mini 3.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer



This KitchenAid model is ideal for occasional bakers and can easily be used by kids getting into cooking. The Mini is our favorite stand mixer for small kitchens. You can pick it up for 32% off right now, which is a low price we don’t often see for this product.







All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Cookware Set (7-piece)



Stainless steel cookware is known for its durability and even heating. This 7-piece set from legacy brand All-Clad will stock your kitchen without cluttering it. During Prime’s Big Deal Days, the set is discounted to match the lowest price we saw this year.







Ninja AF101 Air Fryer (4 Qt)



While we haven’t tested this specific model of the Ninja Foodi air fryer, Ninja’s dual-basket version is one of our top picks. Ninja makes some of the most reliable small kitchen appliances around, and you can get this air fryer for $40 less today







Nespresso CitiZ



The Nespresso CitiZ is designed to fit in small and expertly decorated spaces. The stainless steel panels and streamlined structure make it both compact and aesthetically pleasing. Plus, it preheats in 25 seconds. At just $230.00, this deals matches the lowest price we’ve seen in a couple of months.







Cosori Air Fryer Toaster Oven



Budget-friendly air fryer toaster ovens often struggle to match up to their more expensive counterparts, but this one by Cosori cooks evenly and preheats quickly. You can pick it up for just under $100, which is the lowest we’ve ever seen this product go.







Breville Barista Express



The semi-automatic Breville Barista Express is one of our favorite espresso machines thanks to the built-in burr grinder and milk frother. Breville has newer machines, but the Express has staying power. This isn’t the best sale we’ve seen this year, but it’s lower than last year’s Black Friday price, so it’s a good time to buy before the holiday season.







Black+Decker Bev Cocktail and Drink Maker Machine



For the bartender in a hurry, the Bev by Black+Decker can make cocktails and other mixed drinks within moments. It even lets you customize the strength of a drink! It’s $100 off during Prime Day, which matches the lowest price ever.

Prime Day headphone deals

As a tech editor, I’ve tested headphones across all shapes and sizes, from compact earbuds to high-end over-hear models. And based on all that experience, I know that top headphones can get pricey. But right now, I’m seeing some truly excellent Prime Day deals on headphones that bring several of our top-rated picks down to new all-time low prices. Apple’s incredibly popular AirPods Pro are down to a new low of $189. The discount even applies to the brand-new version that supports USB-C. Buyers who want a great pair of over-ear headphones with noise cancellation can snag the Sony WH-1000XM4 for $248, which is just $20 more than their all-time low. —Steven Cohen, senior editor, Insider Reviews







Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones



Sony’s flagship noise-cancelling headphones with premium sound elevate your listening experience with the ability to personalize and control everything you hear. Today’s Prime Day deal brings the price down by $100; a stellar deal for an excellent pair of headphones.







Bose 700 Headphones



The Bose 700 headphones feature advanced noise cancellation technology with level adjustments, a comfortable design, and support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. While $279 isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen — they were $269 last Black Friday — this discount is certainly worth jumping on for these high-quality headphones.







Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)



The AirPods (2nd generation) aren’t the newest AirPods around, but they still offer great sound quality and extra features for iPhone owners. During Prime Big Deal Days, they’re at a low price of $90.







Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with USB-C



The AirPods Pro offer fantastic sound quality and powerful noise-cancellation features. This version, which includes a new USB-C case, is down to a record low $190 during Prime Big Deal Days.







Amazon Echo Buds (2023)



If you need a new pair of wireless earbuds with decent sound, try the newest Echo Buds. Amazon made some concessions, like removing active noise cancellation, to bring its cost down compared to previous models, but they’re a great starter pair for those new to the game. Now, it’s an even sweeter deal.







Apple AirPods (3rd Gen)



Compared to the previous model, Apple’s third-generation AirPods offer longer battery life, water resistance, and support for spatial audio. The pair that ships with a Lightning charging case are $20 off right now.







Apple AirPods Max



The AirPods Max give up the compact portability of the AirPods Pro to deliver the best of Apple’s audio quality and noise-canceling performance. At full price, the AirPods Max are more expensive than competing over-ear headphones. This $70 discount isn’t the best we’ve seen, but it’s better than you’ll find elsewhere.







Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones



The Beats Studio Pro are a pair of stylish noise-cancelling headphones. During Prime Day, these premium cans are down to $180 — a good deal, but not a record low.

Prime Day fashion deals

Amazon might not be the first retailer that comes to mind when you’re looking for fashionable finds. But as a style editor, I see it for the treasure trove that it is. For example, these iconic Levi’s Classic Straight Jeans are only $33.90 as part of a Prime Day deal, which is almost half off their regular price. And if you’re in the market for a trendy purse under $50, I own this exact JW Pei handbag and have seen tons of their other styles being carried by stylish it-girls all over Manhattan. Plus, I’ve tested over 40 shoes in search of the most comfortable heels and found this nude-colored pair that’s on sale for $60.99 to be one of the best, most walkable sandals I’ve ever worn. — Samantha Crozier, style and beauty editor, Insider Reviews







AUTOMET Women’s Puffer Vest



A puffer vest works as a layer for regulating your core temperature when you’re between climates. This style has spacious pockets and is available on Prime Day for nearly half off. On select colorways, you can get an additional 30% off by clipping the on-page coupon.







LILLUSORY Women’s 2 Piece Oversized Matching Set



This cozy chic sweater set has a slouchy oversized look and be worn as a pair or as separates. For Prime Day it’s over half off and at its lowest Amazon price we’ve seen on this style yet.







Ugg Women’s Highland Hi Heritage Sneaker



These 100% leather UGG sneakers have hiking shoe-inspired details and are lightweight to boot. We recommend sizing up as UGG tends to run small. This style is on sale for half off, the best price Amazon has offered in the last month.







Levi’s Women’s Low Pro Jeans



As one of the original titans of denim, Levi’s cool low rise jeans have a casual loose fit in light to midnight blue. For Prime Day you can save up to 40% on select colorways.







Vivianly Women’s Lace Up Chunky Heel Strappy Sandals



These open toe sandals have a chunky 2.75 inch heel and a strappy silhouette that wraps around the lower calf. This style comes in nine colors to match with whatever going-out outfit you pair it with. For Prime Day this pair is on sale for just over 50% off, a couple dollars over the lowest price we’ve seen them in the last month.







Naturalizer Michelle High Heel Pumps



Naturalizer makes what Insider Review style editors have tested and called some of the most comfortable heels to walk in. These versatile 100% leather black pumps are on sale for Prime Day at over 40% off.







Charles Albert Embroidered Cowboy Boot



The cowboy boot trend is still in full swing. If you’ve been waiting until you can find the right price on your own pair to participate, you’ve found it. This pair of women’s cowboy boots are over half off for Prime Day at the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon yet. Clip the on page coupon for additional savings.







Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Crewneck



Champion’s Powerblend fleece crewneck is pre-shrunk, so it’s sure to be a great fit upon first wear. This athleisure style is available for up to 25% this Prime Day, a notable deal compared to recent sale prices. Price may vary depending on size.







Champion Men’s Powerblend Fleece Joggers



To complete your athleisure look is a super soft pair of Champion joggers that taper off and style easily with sneakers or tucked into boots. This pair is available for 51% off for Prime Day, a considerable discount compared to recent sales on this style.







GAP Women’s Drapey Flannel Button Down Shirt



Fall is indisputably flannel weather. This classic flowy plaid shirt from the GAP will be nearly half off for day 2 of Prime Day on October 11. It’s a great time to buy, as this is the lowest price we’ve seen on this style yet.







Calvin Klein Men’s Cotton Classics 7-Pack Trunk



Forgetting to do laundry until the night before a trip: it happens to the best of us. Stock up on a week’s worth of Calvin Klein trunks to hold you through until your return for an unbeatable price— the lowest we’ve seen on this bundle yet.







New Balance Unisex-Child 680 V6 Lace-up Running Shoe



The 680 V6s are running sneakers with all the technical ability of New Balance adults’ shoes for children. This pair has breathable mesh lining and a supportive, flexible insole for wearing on active days. For Prime Day, they’re on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon in the last month.

Prime Day TV deals

I’ve been covering the home entertainment industry for a decade, and in that time I’ve reviewed TVs across all budgets, from cheap HD sets to gorgeous 4K OLEDs. Displays can vary a lot in performance, so figuring out which Prime Day deals on TVs are worth your money can be tricky. But don’t worry, my team has tested many of the latest TVs from all of the top brands, and we’ve used our expertise to vet each deal we recommend. Buyers shopping for a new home theater TV should have the Samsung 65-inch S90C high on their list. At 35% off, it’s down to the lowest price we’ve seen, and it delivers top-notch color and contrast performance. If I were in the market for a new TV this Prime Day, the S90C is the model I’d buy. Other top deals include a 32-inch HDTV for only $79! This model only offers basic picture quality, but that price is hard to beat for shoppers who just want a cheap smart TV. — Steven Cohen, senior editor, Insider Reviews







Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series



Though we wouldn’t typically recommend a 720p set, if you’re looking for a 32-inch smart TV at an affordable price (perhaps for your bedroom), the F20 is hard to ignore. This still packs a suite of streaming apps, along with a Fire TV Alexa voice-remote. If you’re going super budget, this is hard to beat.







Insignia 43-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV



This Insignia Fire TV offers 4K quality and Amazon Fire Smart TV functionality in an affordable package. It’s now down to $169.99 at Amazon, a 37% discount.







Amazon 50-inch Fire TV 4-Series



The budget-minded Amazon Fire TV 4-series comes with 4K UHD resolution, HDR10, and it has Amazon’s Fire TV operating system built in that acts like a Fire TV streaming stick. It’s back down to an all-time low of $290.







TCL 55-inch Q7 4K QLED TV



The Q7 is one of the best midrange QLED 4K TVs you can buy. It offers higher contrast and brightness than similarly priced competitors. Right now, the 55-inch model is $200 off, which is the best deal we’ve seen yet and an amazing value for a TV like this.







LG C2 OLED evo (55-inch)



The LG C2 OLED offers AI-powered image enhancements and voice activation (Alexa). It’s also game-ready, with 120hz variable refresh rate that makes it perfect for immersive gaming on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Amazon’s 27% discount matches the set’s all-time low price.







Samsung S90C 65-inch 4K OLED TV



The S90C is the successor to our favorite TV of 2022, the Samsung S95B. This new model delivers nearly identical performance and adds support for a faster 144Hz refresh rate with a compatible PC. This OLED bests competing options from LG and Sony in this price range, and at 35% off, it’s down the lowest price we’ve seen yet.







Samsung 65-Inch QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV



This 65-inch Samsung TV offers supreme picture quality and sound, and it comes with Amazon’s Alexa assistant included. It’s over a thousand dollars off right now, which is easily its lowest price ever.







Hisense 65-inch U6K QLED 4K TV



Hisense’s U6K is one of the best budget TVs you can buy. The 4K display boasts quantum dots, local dimming, and a Mini LED backlight to deliver better contrast and color performance than most competitors in its price range. At a deal price of just $548, it’s an even better value.







TCL 65-inch S4 Series Fire TV



The TCL S4 series should do well for movie night with its Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos compatibility and the Alexa-capable Fire OS baked in. At $380 (28% off), the 65-inch model fits well in moderate-sized living rooms.







Samsung 65-inch S95C 4K OLED TV



The S95C is Samsung’s flagship OLED TV for 2023. It delivers a brighter picture than last year’s model, along with a higher refresh rate and a sleeker design. The 65-inch model is $700 off for Prime Day, which is a new record low.

The Casper Original Hybrid offered top-notch support, keeping my lower-back pain from flaring up.

Prime Day mattress deals

I’m James, Insider Reviews’ main mattress tester. I’ve personally slept on and tested more than 80 popular mattresses. Mattress sales are pretty common, so many of the discounts you see today will come around again in a month or two. But I want you to know about the rare deals you may not get again this year. To start, the Awara Natural Hybrid, the best mattress for stomach sleepers in our best mattresses guide, is only $800 at Amazon, an all-time low. If your budget is tight, consider the Zinus Ultra Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, just $300 at Amazon as part of a Prime Day deal. I’ve analyzed all these mattress’s historical prices, and these are the two best deals from the list below that you may not see again this year. I’ve slept on Awara and Zinus mattresses for several weeks and am confident in recommending them. — James Brains, senior reporter, Insider Reviews







Casper Original Mattress (Queen)



The Casper Original Mattress has a medium-firm feel with excellent support right to the edge, and it will keep you cool through the night. This isn’t the lowest we’ve seen it priced, but it’s almost $200 less than its regular price.







Serta Perfect Sleeper Nurture Night Medium Mattress (Queen)



Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon takes 20% off all sizes of the Serta Perfect Sleeper Nurture Night Mattress. This hybrid comes in three comfort levels—medium, firm or plush—so you can find one that best suits your preferences. Either way, you’ll get 100 nights to determine if it’s right for you.







Serta Clarks Hill Elite Mattress (Queen)



The Serta Clarks Hill Elite Mattress combines gel memory foam and individually wrapped coils to provide durability and comfort from one of America’s oldest mattress brands. At $210 off for Prime Big Deal Days, this is close to the best deal we’ve seen.

Prime Day phone deals

I oversee Insider Reviews’ smartphone coverage. Through my experience testing the latest high-end, mid-range, and budget phones, along with phone-related accessories of all kinds, I’m able to recommend the Prime Day deals on phones and mobile products that are most worth your while. Right now, you shouldn’t miss out on Amazon’s all-time low price of $330 on Samsung’s Galaxy A54, which we named one of the best budget Android phones you can buy. If you’re in the market for a foldable phone, the stellar new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is at its lowest price to date with a $400 discount on Amazon. There are also some particularly great deals on accessories like phone cases and chargers that we’ve thoroughly vetted and recommended in our buying guides. — John Lynch, senior editor, Insider Reviews







Samsung Galaxy A54



For Prime members, Amazon shaves $120 off this mid-range Samsung smartphone, dropping it to an all-time low of $330. It may not be as snappy as its more popular flagship siblings, but when we tried the Galaxy A54 ourselves, we were impressed by its long battery life and gorgeous display.







Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5



The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 isn’t a massive leap over the previous generation, but a few key refinements and the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor make it an excellent upgrade for first-time foldable owners or those coming from older models. Amazon’s $400 discount brings the Fold 5 to an all-time low price.







Spigen Tough Armor Case for Galaxy A54



Spigen’s Tough Armor has a foam layer for shock resistance along with raised edges to help protect the Galaxy A54’s screen. This 64% discount is a steal.







Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Slim S-Pen Case



True to its name, the Slim S-Pen case features a clever built-in slot for your S-Pen in a thin yet durable TPU and polycarbonate cover. Amazon’s $70 deal is an all-time low price for this normally $100 case.







Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand



The Belkin 2-in-1 stand allows you to charge your iPhone at 15W in a landscape or portrait orientation as it wirelessly charges your AirPods on a pad beneath. $70 is near an all-time low price for this model.

Prime Day beauty deals

I’ve been covering beauty products as both a reporter and editor for almost a decade, and I can say with certainty that these are some of the best beauty deals I’ve seen so far this year. The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer in particular is a standout for me; this hair dryer gives me a perfect blowout in under 5 minutes and is currently $100 off, which is the steepest discount I’ve ever seen. It’s still pricey, but worth it for the time it has saved me compared to any other blow dryer I’ve tested. I’m also adding the Mighty Patch hydrocolloid patches to my cart as we speak — our whole team swears by these for clearing up acne spots. The rest of the products on this list have been fully vetted or tested by either me or our style and beauty editor, Sam Crozier. — Sally Kaplan, executive editor, Insider Reviews







Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer



It’s super rare to see the Supersonic marked down, but right now you can get it for $100 off. Act fast to scoop this deal up, because the cult-favorite hair dryer is currently at its lowest price ever.







LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer



This retinol cream has a whopping 39,000 reviews on Amazon and 4.5 stars. It comes out in a fluffy dollop of hydrating hyaluronic acid and wrinkle-fighting retinol. Get this cult-favorite product now for 46% off.







OPAUL Hair Clips for Women



A great claw clip can really change your whole hair game. These are available in a pack of neutral colors and a pack of vivid colors, depending on if you want the clip to blend in or stand out. But the best feature of these clips is the little spikes on the inside that keep strands of hair from slipping free.







IT Cosmetics Superhero Mascara



This mascara has a nearly perfect score and over 10K reviews on Amazon. It’s amazing for lengthening your lashes and also contains biotin and collagen to promote lash growth.







Origins Ginzing Into The Glow Brightening Serum



This Origins brightening serum is made from vitamin-C-packed ginseng extract. Vitamin C helps slough off the dead skin cells on your face, which brightens your complexion. Right now, you can get this popular serum for 31% off.







Tatcha The Serum Stick



For an on-the-go eye lift, this serum stick uses a moisturizing formula to alleviate dryness. It’s on sale for Prime Day at the best price we’ve seen Amazon offer on this formula in the last month.







Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum



If you can’t justify spending $89 on this top-rated serum from premium K-beauty brand Sulwhasoo, head over to Amazon where it’s on sale at 30% off. This herbal formula promises to reduce the signs of aging while boosting hydration for a vibrant, healthy glow. It’s formulated for all skin types.







Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint



As a beauty editor, this is one of my favorite long-wear lip stains. It stays on for a good few hours — even if you’re eating and drinking. Just be sure to double-check the price, since different colors have different discounts.







Urban Decay Naked Mini Eyeshadow Palette



This mini palette is great for travel, as it has six buildable shades and a compact mirror on the inside. It’s on sale for almost $10 off its usual Amazon price.







Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer



Anastasia Beverly Hills is one of the most trusted names in brow beauty. They have a slew of dedicated fans who film videos of their brows going from thin and wispy to slick and defined with the use of Anastasia’s products. This is a great time to try one of their most popular tools for $5 off.







Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original



We wrote a piece comparing this to the Airwrap and were blown away by how a product that is nearly a tenth of the price could give the Airwap a serious run for its money. Right now, it’s an even better deal than it usually is — which is saying a lot.







CHI Aloe Vera Oil



CHI’s aloe-infused hair oil is great for giving dry curly hair a glowy shine. It’s on sale for over $10 off its usual Amazon price.







VieBeauti Lash Boosting Serum



If there’s anything that can convince me that an eyelash serum is the real deal, it’s a massive 21K reviews and nearly five stars on Amazon. This one has tons of accounts of people raving about how quickly and brilliantly the formula worked, with lots of before and after pictures to prove it. Right now, it’s on sale for over $20 off the already reasonable price of $39.99.







Dyson Airwrap – Topaz Orange



You’ll almost never find the Dyson Airwrap on sale. But while supplies last, Dyson has marked down the topaz orange version of the styling tool.







T3 AireBrush Duo



This was our favorite blow dryer brushes for thick hair. Our writer who reviewed this loved “the cool shot button and volume booster switch, the latter of which helps create extra-tousled and textured tresses.” This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen it.







NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Kit



This toning device uses microcurrent technology to subtly lift and tone your skin. Dubbed a “fitness tool for your face,” it can be used for sculpting the jawline, cheekbones, and more. Right now, this popular device is $105 off.

Prime Day laptop deals

I’m Insider’s main PC gaming reviewer, and I’ve written dozens of articles for the site about PCs, gaming laptops, gaming desktops, and gaming accessories. I’ve personally tested a number of the laptops on sale today — like the Alienware m18, my favorite high-end gaming laptop, which you can currently snag for over $600 off. And even the laptops I haven’t tested, I’ve researched and can vouch for — like the Acer Aspire 3, which is a reliable budget laptop that’s $100 off right now. One of the absolute best Prime Day deals I’ve found so far is for the Acer Nitro 5, which is already the best budget gaming laptop: You can buy a Nitro 5 with a powerful RTX 3050 Ti graphics card for only $700, which is a nearly unbeatable price. If you’re looking for an affordable gaming powerhouse, this is your chance. — William Antonelli, tech reporter, Insider Reviews







Apple MacBook Air (2020)



The MacBook Air received a big boost in speed and battery life over Intel models thanks to Apple’s M1 chip, all while keeping the same sleek design. Snag one for $250 off right now, which matches its best price to date.







Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M2 (2023)



The 15-inch MacBook Air (2023) gives you more screen space without breaking the bank. This 16 GB is a popular Prime Day deal. At $250 off, it’s at an all-time low price.







Acer Acer Aspire 3 Laptop



The Acer Aspire is one of the most popular budget laptops around. It boasts a 14-inch Full HD screen with an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU. This $100 discount makes it an even more attractive buy.







HP 15.6-inch Laptop



This HP laptop features the newest generation of Intel CPUs, giving it speed and processing power. It’s over $80 off during Prime Day, putting it down to a good price for an everyday laptop like this.







Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Laptop



This Lenovo IdeaPad is a good option for buyers who need a simple but reliable laptop. On Prime Day, it’s back down to its lowest price on Amazon ever.







HP Pavilion Plus Laptop



This HP Pavilion laptop looks amazing, and has a processor strong enough for almost any task. During Prime Big Deal Days, it’s down to a record low price.







Samsung Galaxy Book3 2-in-1 Laptop



This Samsung 2-in-1 features fast storage and a powerful 13th-generation Intel processor. It’s $240 off during Prime Day, bringing it close to a record low price.







Alienware x16 Gaming Laptop



The Alienware x16 is a high-end gaming laptop with a relatively slim frame. During Prime Big Deal Days, the RTX 4080 model is more than $600 off.







MSI Katana 15 Gaming Laptop



The MSI Katana 15 offers great power and even better style. It’s $479 off for Prime Day, bringing it to a budget price.







ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 Gaming Laptop



The ROG Strix Scar is one of Asus’ best laptops. This 2022 model isn’t the most powerful on the market, but with this deal, it’s a great price.







Razer Blade 14 (2022)



This Razer Blade laptop combines a powerful RTX 3080Ti graphics card with an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 1TB of storage space, and a 165Hz screen. This model carries a $3,500 retail price, but typically sells for around $2,700. But for Prime Day, you can snag it for just $1,950, which is the best price we’ve seen since the laptop launched.

Prime Day furniture deals

Furnishing a home is quite costly, and deal events like Amazon Prime Day are a great time to stretch your dollar a bit further. While it’s true that there’s a lot of junk out there, you can actually find some great-quality furniture pieces on Amazon. Right now, Flexispot, one of our favorite brands from our guide to the best standing desks is offering more than $100 off its already competitively priced models. I’m also loving the Prime Day deals on Rivet furniture (read our Rivet review), including 15% off a leather sectional. — Lauren Savoie, deputy editor, Insider Reviews







Rivet Aiden Sectional Sofa



This leather sofa from Amazon brand Rivet ticks off a lot of boxes when it comes to finding the perfect couch: it offers style and comfort with its mid-century details and bolster pillows in a gorgeous cognac, versatility thanks to the reversible chaise lounger, and it’s currently at the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year.







SHW 55-Inch Large Electric Height Adjustable Standing Desk



This simple, minimalist standing desk features a huge 55-inch work surface and adjusts up to 45 inches tall. While we haven’t tested this model firsthand, it has over 16,000 reviews and a 4.5 star rating. During Prime Day, you can get it for way under it’s usual $300 price.







Aheaplus Hall Tree with Storage Bench



This discounted storage bench has plenty of shelves and hooks to maximize your space. Place it in your hallway for easy access, or stick it in a closet to keep it organized. This isn’t the lowest we’ve seen it priced, but it’s still a good deal.







Bush Furniture Cabot Hutch



The Bush Furniture Cabot Hutch lends extra storage space to desks at least 60 inches wide. It includes a closed compartment with a fluted glass door. Right now, it’s 22% off, but not the lowest price we’ve seen.







Angel Line Cambridge Bar Stools



Easily add more seating to your kitchen or dining area with these Cambridge bar stools. The white base and grey cushion is a neutral combination with subtle nail-head detailing. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen, but $17 off is still a good deal.







Rivet Sloan Mid-Century Modern Living Room Armchair



The caramel leather and relaxed lean add to the sumptuous feel of this armchair, while the wood frame and tapered legs make it a durable piece. Though this chair was cheaper last Black Friday, we haven’t seen any discount since, so $116 off is a solid deal.







RHYTHM Fun Under Desk Treadmill



The best compact walking pad in our guide, this model is a stellar discount for Prime Day. By clipping the coupon on the page, you’ll save an extra $100 on top of the already 45% off, bringing the price down to $180. This is a phenomenal price to pay for a walking pad, and a total savings of more than $300.







Rolanstar Lift Top Coffee Table



Save 31% on a Rolanstar lift-top coffee table, which includes a total of three storage compartments when adding in the bottom drawers. This wooden Espresso-finished piece hits a new low of $138.69 exclusively for Prime members.







Flexispot L-Shaped Standing Desk



Now 25% off for Prime Day, this huge L-shaped Flexispot standing desk has never been cheaper. The white-on-white design has a surface measuring 71 x 48 when factoring in the corner angle. This Prime-exclusive offer brings it down to $345.







Christopher Knight Home Bridie Loveset (Orange)



Amazon has chopped 47% off this mid-century Christopher Knight Home loveseat. This modern design comes draped in a muted red fabric and stands on angled birch legs. The $168 Prime Day price beats the previous low by a healthy margin, so grab one while you can.







Flexispot EN1 Standing Desk (White + Mable)



Flexispot’s electric standing desks are some of the highest rated around. These affordable desks offer variable adjustable heights with four programmable memory presets, and assembly is easy. This 55 x 28 model comes with white legs and a marble top for $245 after you clip the on page coupon.







Armen Living Summer Chair



This trendy walnut chair offers a charcoal fabric lining in a look that blends modern and sophisticated with a country-style aesthetic. It’s 62% off right now, bringing it down to a rare $91 price point.







Furinno Simplistic Coffee Table



With an oak grey french finish, this coffee table features a roomy top with a storage shelf underneath. You can save 49% on this piece for Prime Day, bringing your pre-tax total to $29.41.

Prime Day gaming deals

I’ve covered the gaming industry for years, and if there’s one thing I know, it’s that gaming can be an expensive hobby. That’s why I’m spending Prime Day looking out for the gaming deals that are actually worth your money. Some of the best picks I’ve found so far include the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro headset, one of the highest quality sets on the market, for 30% off; a sleek Corsair K70 mechanical keyboard for $40 off; and the best game of 2023, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, with a rare $15 discount. And although I’m a reporter, I’m a gamer too — I just bought this fantastic curved Sceptre gaming monitor for $35 off to upgrade my home office setup. Time to become a Valorant pro! — William Antonelli, tech reporter, Insider Reviews







Xbox Core Wireless Controller



The Xbox Core controller works with the Xbox, but it can also connect to your PC, iPhone, iPad, or Android. This means that no matter how you play, you’ll always have a comfortable controller to use. This $10 discount doesn’t match the all-time low price of $44 we’ve seen in the past, but it’s still a solid deal.







Razer Kaira Pro Wireless Headset



The Kaira Pro headset can connect directly to your Xbox and your Bluetooth devices at the same time. This means you can listen and communicate with your phone, PC, or other devices while still hearing audio from the Xbox. This deal is only a few dollars more than the lowest price we’ve ever seen.







Razer Cobra Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse



For those in need of a great wireless gaming mouse but prefer a simple symmetrical design, the Razer Cobra Pro is our top pick. It’s down to an all-time low deal price of just $90.







Electronic Arts Madden NFL 24 (PlayStation 5)



The latest version of the long-running Madden franchise features improved player models and smarter AI. It’s about 40% off right now, which is a surprising deal for such a new game.







Keychron K14 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard



Keychron makes some of the best mechanical keyboards around, and the Keychron K14 is a great budget option. Right now you can snag it for 50% off, making it an even better deal.







HyperX Cloud II Wired Gaming Headset



The HyperX Cloud II offers virtual surround sound and is compatible with PC, PS4, and PS5. The lowest price Amazon has ever sold this model for is $50, but at 23% off, the $77 price tag this Prime Day looks pretty good too.

Prime Day home deals

“Home” is a massive category that encompasses everything from light bulbs to lawn mowers, so sorting through the hundreds of thousands of home deals is no easy task. Fortunately, my team has tested nearly every product category first-hand, so the first thing we do is check for Prime Day deals on our favorite products — the ones that have passed our tests with flying colors. I was really excited to see that our top solar-powered generator pick from Anker is on sale for a whopping $700 off today. We haven’t published our guide to the best generators yet, so you’re getting some inside information there. Two of my other favorite home deals right now are 35% off the Dyson V11 (one of the best vacuums we’ve tested) and 30% off the best air purifier for small rooms. — Lauren Savoie, deputy editor, Insider Reviews







Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner



Cordless vacuum cleaners make for a simple cleaning experience. And the Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a great way to make your cleaning a breeze. At $469.99, this is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this product.







Blueair DustMagnet 5410i Tabletop Air Purifier



The Blueair DustMagnet 5410i is our favorite air purifier for removing odors. It features a HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter that helps remove odors from smoke, cooking, pets, and more. Right now, it’s down to a rare low price we haven’t seen since Prime Day in July.







Ego Power+ 530 CFM Blower



This leaf blower has slightly less power than its sister model that’s also on sale now, but it holds its own with a long run time, extended motor life, and low vibrations. You can pick this up now for just $179, which is a good deal for this product.







National Tree Dunhill Fir Tree With Multicolor Lights , 4.5 Feet



This small but mighty tree is perfect if you’re looking for an artificial tree to spruce up your apartment or smaller spaces. Our editors have tested the National Tree Company’s products for a number of years and love their stunning looks and use of pre-strung lights. While this isn’t the lowest price ever, we anticipate this being the lowest price we’ll see ahead of the holiday season.







Jmexsuss 600 LED Color Changing String Lights



The Jmexsuss 600 LED Color Changing String Lights features 168 feet of Christmas lights you can use indoors or out. It has a remote control with 11 lighting modes. Right now, they’re near an all-time low price.







Bissell Cleanview Swivel Vacuum



The Bissell Cleanview Swivel Vacuum is a bit on the large side, but is powerful and operates smoothly. It has multiple attachments to pick up pet hair and clean hard-to-reach spots. It’s currently 10% off, making a great budget upright vacuum even more affordable.







DuroMax XP13000EH Portable Generator



A hefty 10,500 watts of running power give this generator the strength to power essential home appliances during even the worst outages. At just $899.40, this dual-fuel generator is currently at its lowest price we’ve ever seen.







Anker SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station



Our reporter named this the best solar powered generator and for good reason: it has 12 outlets and needs only the sun as a fuel source. Normally priced at almost $3,000, a 25% Prime Day discount brings the price down by $700. It’s still an expensive buy, but a stellar time to save on one of the best generators on the market.







Levoit Core 300-RAC Air Purifier



The Levoit Core 300-RAC Air Purifier is one of the best of its kind for a great price. While $80.74 isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this product, it’s still a great deal that we haven’t seen in over a year.







H by Frette Sateen Classic Sheet Set (Queen)



When you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars a night to sleep at a luxury hotel, H by Frette’s smooth and luxurious sateen sheets are the perfect alternative. And right now, our top pick for the best hotel sheets is marked down to a rare 15%. Be sure to clip the coupon before adding to your cart.



Prime Day soundbar deals

TVs are notorious for having wimpy built-in speakers, so buying a good soundbar system is a great way to upgrade the audio quality of your home entertainment system. My team has reviewed several soundbar models, ranging from budget-friendly options that have compact designs, to high-end packages that include subwoofers and even satellite speakers. Using this expertise, we’ve searched through all of the best Prime Day deals to find great discounts on soundbars, including savings on some of our top-rated models. The Vizio Elevate is $100 off right now, and it delivers an immersive Dolby Atmos experience that’s perfect for surround sound lovers. If you’re on a budget, the Roku Streambar is a unique and inexpensive option that’s on sale for just $100. It’s space-saving and even has built-in video streaming support. — Steven Cohen, senior editor, Insider Reviews







Roku Streambar 2020



The Roku Streambar is a compact soundbar and 4K streaming player in one convenient device. It’s currently available for $30 off. This deal doesn’t match the all-time low of $80 we saw last year, but it’s still a solid discount.







Vizio Elevate 5.1.4 Soundbar



Vizio’s Elevate soundbar offers a 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos experience with performance that rivals many full-fledged home theater systems. Though this $698 deal price doesn’t quite match the all-time low of $598 we saw in July, it’s still $100 off the soundbar’s regular price.







Sony HT-A7000



The Sony HT-A7000 is a high-end soundbar that delivers impressive Dolby Atmos and virtual surround sound processing from a single-unit design, along with support for advanced gaming features. For Prime Day, it’s back down to its lowest price ever.







Bose Smart Soundbar 600



The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is a compact audio device that lets you watch movies and TV shows with immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound. It also has Alexa built in. This $399 deal price matches the all-time low we saw briefly in September.







LG S80QR 5.1.3-Channel Soundbar



LG’s S80QR is a beefy soundar system that features upfiring drivers for overhead audio, separate rear satellite speakers, and a subwoofer. For Prime Day, it’s more than 50% off, which brings it to a new record-low price of $447.







Vizio V-Series 2.0-Channel Soundbar



It lacks a separate subwoofer and advanced surround sound features, but buyers on a budget should definitely consider this simple 2-channel soundbar. Though we’ve seen it drop to as low as $50 on rare occasions, it’s still an excellent value at this deal price of $80.

Prime Day pet deals

I love any excuse to spoil my chonky beefcat, Chowder, and Prime Day is always a great opportunity to do just that. Our pets editor curates some of the most meticulous, medically-reviewed buying guides, so I know that whatever she recommends is a good buy for my sweet Chowder cat. One of the most popular deals this Prime Day is 37% off the Chom Chom Pet Hair Remover, a product we love (just read our Chom Chom review). Another great buy is 30% off Zesty Paws, one of the best training treats we’ve tested. Be sure to check out our best Prime Day pets deals guide for all our top picks. — Lauren Savoie, deputy editor, Insider Reviews







Dexas MudBuster Gentle Paw Cleaner



Whether you’re dealing with your dog’s muddy paws or irritating rock salt during the winter, this handy tool takes the mess out of cleaning your dog’s paws. Right now, it’s marked down to a low price we don’t see very often.







JustFoodforDogs Frozen Fresh Dog Food Sampler Variety Box



JustFoodforDogs makes some of our favorite fresh dog food. This variety pack includes seven different recipes, including turkey and whole wheat macaroni, chicken and white rice, and fish and sweet potatoes. If you’ve been thinking of sampling fresh pet food with your pup, take advantage of this never-seen-before deal.







Tractive GPS Tracker for Dogs



The Tractive GPS Tracker is one of our favorite products for keeping an eye on our furry friends. It’s lightweight, accurate, and easy to use. And at 40% off, this is a rare deal we don’t see often.







Hunger for Words Talking Pet Starter Set



Communicating with your pet can be a daunting task, but talking dog buttons can make it easier. The Hunger for Words Talking Pet Starter Set is a budget-conscious option for pet parents looking to better connect with their animals. This product is 32% off its regular list price, which makes it a good deal.







Outward Hound Fun Feeder Dog Bowl



The Outward Hound Fun Feeder Dog Bowl slows down dogs that eat too fast, decreasing the likelihood of choking, vomiting, and bloat. At 61% off, this is the lowest price we’ve seen for this product in over a year.







K&H Pet Products Elevated Outdoor Dog Bed



A cooling bed can help keep your pup more comfortable during hot weather. This elevated cooling bed by K&H Pet Products is a great option for dogs who overheat, and right now it’s at its lowest price we’ve ever seen.

Prime Day tech deals

Testing the latest tech products is as glamorous as it sounds — which is why I’ve stayed dedicated to doing so for ten years. My wrist wears the latest fitness trackers, my home theater sports the latest soundbars, and I have more virtual assistant devices than I know what to do with. This means that when tech like this goes on sale during Prime Day, I’m well-suited to know if that deal is good, great, or godawful. Take the Garmin Forerunner 745, for instance. It’s the best running watch in Garmin’s lineup and getting it for $120 off its normal price is a steal. Consider this a “great” deal.

Other Prime Day deals I like include 22% off the Amazon Kindle Scribe, a device perfect for the habitual note-taker and $70 off the Roku Streambar, an excellent (and efficient) streaming-device-slash-soundbar. And then there’s the $80 discount on the Apple Watch Series 8. Sure, it’s last year’s model but it still offers a premium smartwatch experience that’s a must-own for iPhone users. — Rick Stella, editor, Insider Reviews







Amazon Kindle Scribe with Basic Pen (16GB)



Scribe is the first Kindle e-reader to support handwritten notes, using the included pen. The 10.2-inch screen also makes it the largest Kindle yet, and the battery can last for up to 12 weeks on a single charge. The 16GB model is down to $264.99, with the discount being the best we’ve seen since its arrival.







Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K



The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a budget-friendly option for streaming 4K right to your TV. This product is over 50% off right now, which is a deal we don’t see often.







Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)



Amazon’s fifth-generation Echo Dot offers improved sound quality, a temperature sensor, and eero Wi-Fi extender capabilities. This $22 Prime Day deal matches the best price we’ve seen in the past.







Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Generation)



The Echo Show 10 can display information that its screenless siblings can only read to you, and this model can even automatically turn its display to follow you. Right now, it’s down to its lowest price ever.







Amazon Fire TV Cube (2022)



Amazon’s latest Fire TV Cube offers 4K streaming support, hands-free Alexa, an HDMI input, and video upscaling. It’s down to a new all-time low price for Prime Day.







Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm, GPS)



The Apple Watch Series 8 features a temperature sensor, car crash detection, and low-power mode that weren’t available to previous generations of the smartwatch. Now that the Series 9 is out, we’re seeing regular discounts on the previous model.







Apple Watch Ultra 2



The Apple Watch Ultra 2 adds to the big rugged original with a brighter 3000-nit display, a new S9 processor, better GPS and Find My precision, and more. This Prime Day deal is the first major discount we’ve seen on this brand-new model.







Garmin Forerunner 745



Our pick for best running watch is back down to its lowest price ever at $120 off. With built-in GPS and accurate activity tracking, this is the watch any runner needs to take their training to the next level.







Garmin Vivoactive 4



Designed for active individuals who want to track their fitness, the Vivoactive 4 monitors your body energy along with countless other metrics and can display animated workouts right on your watch. It’s on sale for $150 off during Amazon’s October Prime Day event.







Fitbit Sense



The Fitbit sense Advanced offers ECG and optical heart rate monitoring, plus a skin temperature sensor to help track your sleep temps and blood oxygen levels. It’s hard to find these features in a watch that costs less than $300, and the deal is even sweeter after a 25% discount that takes $65 off.







Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2023)



The latest model of the 11-inch iPad Pro runs on Apple’s powerful M2 chipset. The 2TB version of the WiFi-only iPad Pro is available at Amazon for $140 off.







Razer Kiyo Pro



The Razer Kiyo Pro is a standout in the webcam market, offering HD video and even a built-in ring light. It’s 62% off during Prime Day — that’s $124 off, a record discount.