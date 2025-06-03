Arthur continued: “So why would he leave? If he wins in Edmonton the journey is complete, but would you leave Draisaitl for Matthews, who isn’t as reliable as a co-star? Would you leave Evan Bouchard for Rielly, who isn’t as productive a flawed talent at the back? The Oilers have won nine playoff series in the past four years, and are getting more depth scoring this year. The Leafs, meanwhile, are probably more than a Sam Bennett away from being killers. No, the only hope now is that after dragging Edmonton to a Cup with Draisaitl and company, McDavid decides to climb the tallest mountain: to rescue his hometown team from its self-inflicted torture and become as immortal as any hockey player has ever been. But he may already be on the road to that place, right where he is.”