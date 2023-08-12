DogTipper.com is reader-supported; if you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcoming a cream-colored bundle of joy to your home like we did? These pups, with their coats ranging from buttery yellows to soft ivories, almost seem like they’ve leapt out of a pastel painting. Naturally, such a dog requires a name that’s just as special and subtle as they are. Whether you’re inspired by nature, food or simple shades, our list of cream colored dog names promises to spark some ideas for a fitting moniker for your new furry family member.

Cream Colored Names Inspired by Foods

Almond

Bagel

Bechamel

Biscuit

Blondie

Butter

Butterscotch

Caramel

Cashew

Chai

Cheesecake

Coconut or Coco

Cool Whip

Cream Puff

Crème Brûlée

Croissant

Custard

Divinity

Doughnut

Dulce

Flan

Gelato

Gingersnap

Honey

Macaroon

Malt

Marshmallow

Marzipan

Milkshake

Mochi

Mousse

Muffin

Nougat

Oatmeal

Pancake

Parfait

Pudding

Ricotta

Scone

Shortbread

Souffle

Sugar

Sundae

Tapioca

Tic Tac

Tiramisu

Toffee

Vanilla

Waffle

Yogurt

Zabaglione

Our Cream Dog: Isla

Our cream-colored puppy is named Isla! We gave this Aussiedoodle mix from our local shelter her name because of our love of islands and sandy colored beaches.

Names for Cream Colored Dogs: Male

Many boys’ names relate to the color white as well as a cream color:

Alban: Derived from Latin Albus, meaning “white” or “bright.” (Also a fun name for fans of all things Hogwarts!)

Derived from Latin Albus, meaning “white” or “bright.” (Also a fun name for fans of all things Hogwarts!) Aurion: Derived from “aurum,” the Latin word for gold, suggesting a light, golden-cream color.

Derived from “aurum,” the Latin word for gold, suggesting a light, golden-cream color. Beau: While it means “handsome” in French, it also evokes beauty and elegance.

While it means “handsome” in French, it also evokes beauty and elegance. Blanco: Spanish for “white.”

Spanish for “white.” Candido: Spanish and Italian form of Candid, meaning “white” or “pure.”

Spanish and Italian form of Candid, meaning “white” or “pure.” Caspian: Like the sea, it can evoke thoughts of a pale, calm color.

Like the sea, it can evoke thoughts of a pale, calm color. Cyrus: Persian origin, meaning “sun,” evoking light and brightness.

Persian origin, meaning “sun,” evoking light and brightness. Elden: Old English meaning “from the elves’ valley,” often conjuring images of light or ethereal beauty.

Old English meaning “from the elves’ valley,” often conjuring images of light or ethereal beauty. Faelan: Irish origin, meaning “little wolf”; wolves can be creamy or white in color.

Irish origin, meaning “little wolf”; wolves can be creamy or white in color. Finley: Of Gaelic origin, meaning “fair-haired” or “fair warrior.”

Of Gaelic origin, meaning “fair-haired” or “fair warrior.” Fionn: Gaelic origin, meaning “white” or “fair.”

Gaelic origin, meaning “white” or “fair.” Gavin: Derived from a medieval form of Gawain, which could mean “white hawk” in Welsh.

Derived from a medieval form of Gawain, which could mean “white hawk” in Welsh. Griffin: While it traditionally means “strong lord,” it’s also a mythological creature often depicted as white or cream.

While it traditionally means “strong lord,” it’s also a mythological creature often depicted as white or cream. Ivo: Slavic origin, related to the word for “yew,” but sounds similar to “ivory.”

Slavic origin, related to the word for “yew,” but sounds similar to “ivory.” Jareth: Conjures images of the Goblin King from “Labyrinth,” often associated with pale or ethereal beauty.

Conjures images of the Goblin King from “Labyrinth,” often associated with pale or ethereal beauty. Kai: In many cultures, it has meanings related to the sea or water, which can evoke a light, shimmering palette.

In many cultures, it has meanings related to the sea or water, which can evoke a light, shimmering palette. Kenway: Anglo-Saxon origin meaning “brave royal fighter,” but its soft sound evokes calmness.

Anglo-Saxon origin meaning “brave royal fighter,” but its soft sound evokes calmness. Leif: Of Scandinavian origin, meaning “heir” or “descendant,” but evokes natural, earthy tones.

Of Scandinavian origin, meaning “heir” or “descendant,” but evokes natural, earthy tones. Lloyd: Of Welsh origin, meaning “gray.”

Of Welsh origin, meaning “gray.” Lucian: Latin origin meaning “light.”

Latin origin meaning “light.” Milo: Germanic origin meaning “merciful” or “peaceful,” evoking softness.

Germanic origin meaning “merciful” or “peaceful,” evoking softness. Nevin: Irish origin meaning “holy” or “sacred,” evoking purity.

Irish origin meaning “holy” or “sacred,” evoking purity. Oriel: Latin origin, meaning “golden.”

Latin origin, meaning “golden.” Pallav: Sanskrit origin meaning “new leaves,” suggesting a fresh, creamy green.

Sanskrit origin meaning “new leaves,” suggesting a fresh, creamy green. Quincy: Old French origin meaning “estate of the fifth son”; its soft sound evokes calmness.

Old French origin meaning “estate of the fifth son”; its soft sound evokes calmness. Rion: Irish origin meaning “king,” but its airy sound suggests lightness.

Irish origin meaning “king,” but its airy sound suggests lightness. Selwyn: Old English meaning “friend in the castle” or “friend of the light.”

Old English meaning “friend in the castle” or “friend of the light.” Sterling: English origin meaning “little star” or referring to the high-quality silver, which can evoke a pale, shiny hue.

English origin meaning “little star” or referring to the high-quality silver, which can evoke a pale, shiny hue. Talwyn: Welsh origin meaning “fair brow.”

Welsh origin meaning “fair brow.” Tanwyn: Welsh origin meaning “white fire.”

Welsh origin meaning “white fire.” Thayer: German origin meaning “nation’s army,” but its sound evokes thoughts of calm and peace.

German origin meaning “nation’s army,” but its sound evokes thoughts of calm and peace. Uriah: Hebrew origin meaning “God is my light.”

Hebrew origin meaning “God is my light.” Vale: English origin, meaning “valley,” evoking natural, earthy tones.

English origin, meaning “valley,” evoking natural, earthy tones. Whit: Short for Whitney or Whitman. It derives from an Old English word meaning “white island.”

Short for Whitney or Whitman. It derives from an Old English word meaning “white island.” Whitaker: Of English origin, meaning “white field” or “white acre.”

Of English origin, meaning “white field” or “white acre.” Wilfred: Old English meaning “desiring peace,” evoking softness.

Old English meaning “desiring peace,” evoking softness. Xander: Short for Alexander, of Greek origin meaning “defender of the people,” but its modern sound suggests freshness.

Short for Alexander, of Greek origin meaning “defender of the people,” but its modern sound suggests freshness. Yael: Hebrew origin meaning “mountain goat,” which can be creamy or white in color.

Hebrew origin meaning “mountain goat,” which can be creamy or white in color. Zephyr: Greek origin meaning “west wind,” evoking something light and airy.

Names for Cream Colored Dogs: Female

Alba: Latin origin meaning “white” or “bright.”

Latin origin meaning “white” or “bright.” Arianwen: Welsh origin meaning “white,” “fair,” or “blessed.”

Welsh origin meaning “white,” “fair,” or “blessed.” Bianca: Italian origin meaning “white.”

Italian origin meaning “white.” Blanca: Spanish origin meaning “white.”

Spanish origin meaning “white.” Blanche: French origin meaning “white.”

French origin meaning “white.” Candace: Latin origin from “candidus” meaning “white” or “pure.”

Latin origin from “candidus” meaning “white” or “pure.” Clara: Latin origin meaning “clear” or “bright.”

Latin origin meaning “clear” or “bright.” Eira: Welsh origin meaning “snow.”

Welsh origin meaning “snow.” Eleanor: Of Greek origin meaning “shining light” or “sun ray.”

Of Greek origin meaning “shining light” or “sun ray.” Elva: Irish origin meaning “white” or “noble.”

Irish origin meaning “white” or “noble.” Fionnuala: Gaelic origin meaning “white shoulder.”

Gaelic origin meaning “white shoulder.” Gwen: Welsh name meaning “white” or “fair.”

Welsh name meaning “white” or “fair.” Gwendolyn: Of Welsh origin meaning “white ring” or “fair bow.”

Of Welsh origin meaning “white ring” or “fair bow.” Gwyneth: Welsh origin meaning “white” or “blessed.”

Welsh origin meaning “white” or “blessed.” Ivory: Refers to the creamy-white color of elephant tusks.

Refers to the creamy-white color of elephant tusks. Jasmine: Refers to the white jasmine flower; signifies purity.

Refers to the white jasmine flower; signifies purity. Lana: Slavic origin meaning “light” or “aflame.”

Slavic origin meaning “light” or “aflame.” Lily: Refers to the white lily flower, symbolizing purity.

Refers to the white lily flower, symbolizing purity. Lys: French for “lily.”

French for “lily.” Misty: Evokes a light, soft, whitish appearance.

Evokes a light, soft, whitish appearance. Neva: Spanish origin meaning “snow.”

Spanish origin meaning “snow.” Niamh: Gaelic origin meaning “bright” or “radiant.”

Gaelic origin meaning “bright” or “radiant.” Nola: Gaelic origin meaning “fair shoulder.”

Gaelic origin meaning “fair shoulder.” Opal: A precious stone, often milky white in color.

A precious stone, often milky white in color. Pearl: A creamy-white gem produced within the soft tissue of a living shelled mollusk.

A creamy-white gem produced within the soft tissue of a living shelled mollusk. Rosalba: Italian origin meaning “white rose.”

Italian origin meaning “white rose.” Selena: Greek origin meaning “moon,” often associated with silvery or pale glow.

Greek origin meaning “moon,” often associated with silvery or pale glow. Seren: Welsh origin meaning “star.”

Welsh origin meaning “star.” Snow: Refers to the white frozen precipitation.

Refers to the white frozen precipitation. Sorcha: Irish and Gaelic origin meaning “bright” or “shining.”

Irish and Gaelic origin meaning “bright” or “shining.” Tara: Sanskrit origin meaning “star.”

Sanskrit origin meaning “star.” Whitney: Old English origin meaning “white island.”

Old English origin meaning “white island.” Wynne: Welsh origin meaning “fair” or “pure.”

Welsh origin meaning “fair” or “pure.” Yara: Arabic origin meaning “small butterfly.”

Arabic origin meaning “small butterfly.” Yuki: Japanese origin meaning “snow.”

Japanese origin meaning “snow.” Zahra: Arabic origin meaning “white” or “flower.”

Arabic origin meaning “white” or “flower.” Zuri: Swahili origin meaning “beautiful” or “good.”

Names for Cream Colors

Just like our dogs themselves, there are many shades of cream. Here’s a look at some of the many tints in the cream family. Does one of these names describe your new dog?

Alabaster: A smooth, pale stone that is often used for carving. It’s usually whitish or translucent.

A smooth, pale stone that is often used for carving. It’s usually whitish or translucent. Beige: A light brownish or tan color, sometimes with a hint of gray. It’s neutral and understated.

A light brownish or tan color, sometimes with a hint of gray. It’s neutral and understated. Bone: The natural color of bone, which is a pale yellowish white.

The natural color of bone, which is a pale yellowish white. Buff: A light brownish-yellow, similar to the color of undyed leather or buffed metal.

A light brownish-yellow, similar to the color of undyed leather or buffed metal. Butter: A pale yellow shade, much like the color of butter. Definitely one of the most popular cream colored dog names!

A pale yellow shade, much like the color of butter. Definitely one of the most popular cream colored dog names! Champagne: A pale yellowish-orange that’s lighter than the color of actual champagne but reminiscent of its bubbly, golden hue.

A pale yellowish-orange that’s lighter than the color of actual champagne but reminiscent of its bubbly, golden hue. Cosmic Latte: The average color of the universe, as determined by astronomers. It’s a very light beige or off-white.

The average color of the universe, as determined by astronomers. It’s a very light beige or off-white. Eggshell: A slightly glossy, almost matte, pale yellow-white reminiscent of an egg’s shell.

A slightly glossy, almost matte, pale yellow-white reminiscent of an egg’s shell. Flax: A pale yellowish-gray, much like the color of dried flax fibers.

A pale yellowish-gray, much like the color of dried flax fibers. Ivory: A creamy, very light shade of yellow, named after the material from which elephant tusks and piano keys are made.

A creamy, very light shade of yellow, named after the material from which elephant tusks and piano keys are made. Magnolia: A very light pinkish-beige or pale pastel yellow, reminiscent of magnolia flowers.

A very light pinkish-beige or pale pastel yellow, reminiscent of magnolia flowers. Milk: A very pale color, whiter than cream but not quite as stark as pure white.

A very pale color, whiter than cream but not quite as stark as pure white. Moccasin: A light brownish or beige color, similar to the leather used in traditional moccasins.

A light brownish or beige color, similar to the leather used in traditional moccasins. Natural: A soft, neutral color, neither distinctly brown nor distinctly white.

A soft, neutral color, neither distinctly brown nor distinctly white. Oatmeal: A muted beige, similar to the color of oatmeal.

A muted beige, similar to the color of oatmeal. Opal: A pale, iridescent color with hints of pink, blue, and green.

A pale, iridescent color with hints of pink, blue, and green. Pearl: A smooth, lustrous, pale white or off-white, similar to the inside of some seashells.

A smooth, lustrous, pale white or off-white, similar to the inside of some seashells. Porcelain: A translucent white ceramic, often used to describe a pure, pale skin tone.

A translucent white ceramic, often used to describe a pure, pale skin tone. Sand: A pale, neutral color that sits between beige and light brown, like beach sand.

A pale, neutral color that sits between beige and light brown, like beach sand. Seashell: A pale pinkish or orangey beige, similar to the inside of many seashells.

A pale pinkish or orangey beige, similar to the inside of many seashells. Vanilla: A light, soft yellow, like vanilla ice cream or the flower’s petals. Nilla makes a cute nickname.

A light, soft yellow, like vanilla ice cream or the flower’s petals. makes a cute nickname. Wheat: A light tan, similar to the color of harvested wheat.

