The busy months that end in -ber are in full swing and that means, believe it or not, the holiday season is just around the corner. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, the massive online retailer’s second annual fall deal event (aka October Prime Day), is live today and tomorrow, October 11 and 12. Shoppers can expect deep discounts of up to 54% off Amazon devices — including the most-recent iteration of the Echo Dot at its lowest price ever of $22.99, the Blink Video Doorbell for under $50, and much more.
The MarketWatch Picks team has put together this roundup of some of the best items on deal to shop. You do need to be a Prime member to get these savings, however new users can take advantage of the 30-day free trial (just remember to unsubscribe if you’re done after your free month, *wink wink*).
To help you navigate this “second Prime Day sale,” we’ve put together 17 of the best deals you can get below. Highlights include Picks reader best sellers like the Apple Airpods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds ($189; original $229) and selections that MarketWatch Picks’ deputy editor Maddy Perkins recommends. These include the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle ($109.99; original $199.99) we keep at the office and the 2020 MacBook Air ($749.99; original $999.99) that Wirecutter named its top budget laptop. In fact, you’ll find several products we highlight are at their lowest prices ever, according to data from price tracking site CamelCamelCamel.
Deep savings on Amazon devices
Lowest price ever
- Most recent iteration of the Amazon Echo Dot, now cheaper than ever
- Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts, now with improved audio experience over previous models
- Device pairing allows you to sync music and control smart home functionality from every room in the house
Lowest price this year
- Amazon’s 300ppi 7″ flush-front Paperwhite display
- Adjustable backlight
- Waterproof so you can read in the bath or by the pool
- Thin and light ergonomic design with page turn buttons
Lowest price ever
- Two-way audio, HD video, motion alerts
- Works with Amazon Alexa
- Two-year battery life; two AA lithium batteries included
- 1080p HD camera
Under $150
- Amazon’s most powerful tablet with 11-inch screen display, 4 GB of memory, 14-hour battery life, 64 GB of storage
- 8 megapixel camera
- WiFi 6 equipped
Lowest price ever
- New Echo Show with built-in camera, now cheaper than ever
- Stream music, shows, podcasts and more; set timers and alarms with your voice, see calendar and weather, control your smarthome and more
- Stay connected with video calling
- Works with other Amazon Echo products to control smart home functionality from every room in the house
Under $20
- Fastest iteration ever
- Stream TV in full HD from without cable or satellite with this Alexa-enabled voice control remote
- Download and access streaming apps including YouTube TV, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and more
Editor’s picks and reader favorites
Lowest price
- Wireless earbuds
- Active noise cancellation
- Customizable sizing
- Storage case with lanyard and built-in speaker, compatible with lightning and MagSafe chargers
- Lowest price ever on Amazon
Editor’s pick, save $90
- Includes: sparkling water maker, two CO2 cylinders and two dishwasher-safe bottles
- Makes fresh sparkling water at the push of a button
- Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation
$250 off
- M1 Chip, 13″ Retina Display
- Wirecutter’s top pick for budget laptop
- Comes in space gray, gold and silver
- Up to 18 hours of battery life
Lowest price this year
- One of the best-selling teeth whitening systems in America
- Apply to teeth once a day for 30 minutes
- More than 71,000 reviews and 4.6 stars on Amazon
- Also includes two of the 1-hour express treatments
- Lowest price this year on Amazon
Lowest price this year
- 12 massage heads and 7 speed levels, suitable for different body needs
- 8-15 hours of battery life on a single charge
- Average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars with over 12,000 ratings on Amazon
- Lowest price this year on Amazon
Lowest price ever
- Robot vacuum with high-power suction and 3D mapping
- 180 minutes of run time, which can mean up to 3230 sqft of cleaning on one charge
- Compatible with Alexa and Google Home
Great gifts and Amazon bestsellers
Bestselling sheets
- Made from soft 100% brushed microfiber
- Available in 21 colors
- Shrink and fade resistant
Amazon bestseller
- Comfortable, lightweight and durable shoes
- Large array of colors
- Easy to clean
Lowest price of the year
- Original Peloton bike with 22-inch HD touchscreen
- Updated seat post for maximum comfort
- Compact, 4′ x 2′ footprint
- Peloton all-access membership purchased separately
- Lowest price of the year on Amazon
Amazon bestseller
- Over 350 live TV channels
- Voice remote included
- Works with Siri, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
Lowest price ever
- 7 quart basket
- 6-in-1 functionality: air fry, air broil, roast, bake, reheat and rehydrate
- Cook 2 foods 2 ways; you can fit up to 2 pounds of air fried ingredients in each 3.5-quart basket