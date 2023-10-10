Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, the massive online retailer’s second annual fall event, is live October 11 and 12.

Mark Makela/Getty Images





The busy months that end in -ber are in full swing and that means, believe it or not, the holiday season is just around the corner. Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, the massive online retailer’s second annual fall deal event (aka October Prime Day), is live today and tomorrow, October 11 and 12. Shoppers can expect deep discounts of up to 54% off Amazon devices — including the most-recent iteration of the Echo Dot at its lowest price ever of $22.99, the Blink Video Doorbell for under $50, and much more.

The MarketWatch Picks team has put together this roundup of some of the best items on deal to shop. You do need to be a Prime member to get these savings, however new users can take advantage of the 30-day free trial (just remember to unsubscribe if you’re done after your free month, *wink wink*).

To help you navigate this “second Prime Day sale,” we’ve put together 17 of the best deals you can get below. Highlights include Picks reader best sellers like the Apple Airpods Pro (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds ($189; original $229) and selections that MarketWatch Picks’ deputy editor Maddy Perkins recommends. These include the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle ($109.99; original $199.99) we keep at the office and the 2020 MacBook Air ($749.99; original $999.99) that Wirecutter named its top budget laptop. In fact, you’ll find several products we highlight are at their lowest prices ever, according to data from price tracking site CamelCamelCamel.

Deep savings on Amazon devices

Lowest price ever Most recent iteration of the Amazon Echo Dot, now cheaper than ever

Play music, audiobooks, and podcasts, now with improved audio experience over previous models

Device pairing allows you to sync music and control smart home functionality from every room in the house

Lowest price this year Amazon’s 300ppi 7″ flush-front Paperwhite display

Adjustable backlight

Waterproof so you can read in the bath or by the pool

Thin and light ergonomic design with page turn buttons

Lowest price ever Two-way audio, HD video, motion alerts

Works with Amazon Alexa

Two-year battery life; two AA lithium batteries included

1080p HD camera

Under $150 Amazon’s most powerful tablet with 11-inch screen display, 4 GB of memory, 14-hour battery life, 64 GB of storage

8 megapixel camera

WiFi 6 equipped

Lowest price ever New Echo Show with built-in camera, now cheaper than ever

Stream music, shows, podcasts and more; set timers and alarms with your voice, see calendar and weather, control your smarthome and more

Stay connected with video calling

Works with other Amazon Echo products to control smart home functionality from every room in the house

Under $20 Fastest iteration ever

Stream TV in full HD from without cable or satellite with this Alexa-enabled voice control remote

Download and access streaming apps including YouTube TV, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and more

Editor’s picks and reader favorites

Lowest price Wireless earbuds

Active noise cancellation

Customizable sizing

Storage case with lanyard and built-in speaker, compatible with lightning and MagSafe chargers

Lowest price ever on Amazon

Editor’s pick, save $90 Includes: sparkling water maker, two CO2 cylinders and two dishwasher-safe bottles

Makes fresh sparkling water at the push of a button

Easy-to-use snap-lock bottle insertion for quick carbonation

$250 off M1 Chip, 13″ Retina Display

Wirecutter’s top pick for budget laptop

Comes in space gray, gold and silver

Up to 18 hours of battery life

Lowest price this year One of the best-selling teeth whitening systems in America

Apply to teeth once a day for 30 minutes

More than 71,000 reviews and 4.6 stars on Amazon

Also includes two of the 1-hour express treatments

Lowest price this year on Amazon

Lowest price this year 12 massage heads and 7 speed levels, suitable for different body needs

8-15 hours of battery life on a single charge

Average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars with over 12,000 ratings on Amazon

Lowest price this year on Amazon

Lowest price ever Robot vacuum with high-power suction and 3D mapping

180 minutes of run time, which can mean up to 3230 sqft of cleaning on one charge

Compatible with Alexa and Google Home

Great gifts and Amazon bestsellers

Bestselling sheets Made from soft 100% brushed microfiber

Available in 21 colors

Shrink and fade resistant

Amazon bestseller Comfortable, lightweight and durable shoes

Large array of colors

Easy to clean

Lowest price of the year Original Peloton bike with 22-inch HD touchscreen

Updated seat post for maximum comfort

Compact, 4′ x 2′ footprint

Peloton all-access membership purchased separately

Lowest price of the year on Amazon

Amazon bestseller Over 350 live TV channels

Voice remote included

Works with Siri, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant