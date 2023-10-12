Rumors surrounding Bigfoot or Sasquatch sightings have been circulating social media forever but, footage showing a creature allegedly walking in a remote Colorado region has divided the internet as some are convinced and others are most definitely not.

HITC delves into 17 hilarious reasons why the Colorado Sasquatch viral video could be completely fake, as some funny TikTok comment sections suggest the sighting is simply a costume or Star Wars’ Chewbacca taking a break while searching for the Millennium Falcon somewhere in the area.

A dark scary concept. Of a mysterious bigfoot figure, walking through a forest. Silhouetted against trees in a forest. With a grunge, textured edit.

Sasquatch spotted in Colorado could be completely fake

A viral clip has reached TikTok showing what appears to be some kind of Bigfoot or Sasquatch-human-like hairy creature walking in a remote Colorado region.

While some viewers seem to be convinced that the mythological being is ‘real’, others simply believe it could be a Halloween prank.

In the comment section of a video shared by @rallyreels on TikTok, a user named @Joey Lozano461 pointed out that the footage is far too blurry to be real in the modern day:

“All the technology in the world and every bigfoot sighting looks like this.”

Another user named @Greg Kratzer suggested the being could simply be dressing up to appear as Bigfoot:

“Bigfoot believer but that looks like a costume.”

@la_lynnm joked that their partner has endeavored on an adventure in Colorado:

“I’m pretty sure that’s my husband on an adventure.”

A funny comment by @M suggested that the Bigfoot sighting is in fact their neighbor:

“That’s definitely my neighbor, Stu.”

@Amber Cibrian joked about the American sitcom Harry and the Hendersons, about a family who adopts a Bigfoot called Harry:

“That’s just Harry without the Hendersons!”

@Vincent Weglarz pointed out that Artificial Intelligence could have been used to create the clip:

“With AI now I don’t believe anything lol.”

A user named @Becky claimed that the terrain shown in the footage might not even be real:

“I’ve ridden this train twice and this is not the terrain seen on that trip.”

@Perry Midgett jokingly admitted that the Sasquatch sighting could be their own doing:

“I didn’t think anyone saw me.”

A TikTok comment posted by @Hk claimed that the sighting was in fact just their sibling:

“I thought my brother ran away thanks for finding him.”

Star Wars jokes even entered the chat as @L dub D dub 719 joked:

“That’s Chewy! May the force be with him!”

Star Wars fictional character Chewbacca, nicknamed “Chewie”, was again included in another comment-section joke posted by @Chris:

“Chewie is just taking a work break. The Millennium Falcon might be somewhere in the area.”

@Abigail joked:

“Sorry, that was just me haven’t slept well showered since having kids.”

Another user asked about the bad quality of the clips:

“Why does every footage look like it was taken from an iPod?”

However, @Susie argued that Bigfoot may just “be blurry”:

“What if Bigfoot is just blurry?”

@KoiZen stated that the being is far too small to be real:

“He’s too small for that distance! It’s a man in a suit lol.”

Another Tik Toker joked:

“Almost like they knew a train was coming by there and made a suit.”

@CeaserBEE asked:

“Would Bigfoot really be watching his step?”