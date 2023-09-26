Regardless of the grade you teach, it’s helpful to establish a predictable and motivating way to start each day. For many classes, meetings provide students with a sense of routine, and they build community while encouraging respectful learning. They also give teachers an opportunity to address students’ social and emotional needs while making sure each individual student feels important. Kicking off your morning meetings with inspirational quotes is a fun way to start the day, but there are plenty of other creative ways to use good morning quotes. Want to try them? Check out some ideas below plus 170 of our favorite good morning quotes to share with your students.

Ways To Use Good Morning Quotes

There are many ways to use these good morning quotes in the classroom. The goal is to bring a little positivity and inspiration to each day. Here are some ideas:

Choose a new quote to read aloud or project onto a screen each morning.

Pick a favorite quote and print it to hang in your classroom.

Have students write a journal entry based on one of the quotes.

Print quotes on slips of paper placed in a basket and allow students a turn to pull one out and read it to the class.

Use the quotes to jump-start a morning discussion with your students.

Share quotes with your teacher friends to brighten their day!

Good Morning Quotes About New Beginnings

Beginnings could happen more than once or in different ways. ― Rachel Joyce

No matter how hard the past is, you can always begin again. ― Buddha

You may have a fresh start any moment you choose, for this thing that we call “failure” is not the falling down, but the staying down. ― Mary Pickford

Even the greatest was once a beginner. Don’t be afraid to take that first step. ― Muhammad Ali

I am ready to write a new chapter for my life.

Wake up determined. Go to bed satisfied. ― Dwayne Johnson

Realize that if a door closed, it’s because what was behind it wasn’t meant for you. ― Mandy Hale

You raze the old to raise the new. ― Justina Chen Headley

Rather than turning the page, it’s much easier to just throw the book away. ― Rachel Joyce

In the morning, instead of saying to yourself “I got to wake up,” say “I get to wake up!” ― Erykah Badu

Every sunset is an opportunity to reset. ― Richie Norton

For last year’s words belong to last year’s language.

And next year’s words await another voice.

And to make an end is to make a beginning.

(Little Gidding) ― T.S. Eliot

Every morning a new sun greets us, and our new life begins. ― Marty Rubin

You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great. ― Zig Ziglar

Each morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most. ― Buddha

Each new day brings new strength and new ideas. ― Unknown

Each day is an adventure in discovering the meaning of life. ― Jack Canfield

Every day I feel is a blessing from God. And I consider it a new beginning. Yeah, everything is beautiful. ― Prince

Good Morning Quotes About a Positive Mindset

Morning is an important time of day, because how you spend your morning can often tell you what kind of day you are going to have. ― Lemony Snicket

I get up every morning and it’s going to be a great day. You never know when it’s going to be over, so I refuse to have a bad day. ― Paul Henderson

I will do my best with whatever comes my way.

I choose to approach my problems with a calm heart and mind.

When you arise in the morning, think of what a precious privilege it is to be alive―to breathe, to think, to enjoy, to love. ― Marcus Aurelius

I release all fear from my mind.

Everyone has highs and lows that they have to learn from, but every morning I start off with a good head on my shoulders, saying to myself, it’s going to be a good day! ― Lindsay Lohan

Gloom and darkness are temporary. Joy comes in the morning. ― Sunday Adelaja

Every day, wake up with the thought that something wonderful is about to happen. ― Unknown

Morning is a wonderful blessing, either sunny or stormy. It stands for hope giving us another start at what we call life. ― Unknown

Whatever the mind can think and perceive, it can achieve. ― Napoleon Hill

It doesn’t matter how slowly you go, as long as you don’t stop. ― Confucius

Believe in yourself! Have faith in your abilities. Without a humble but reasonable confidence in your own powers, you cannot be successful or happy. ― Norman Vincent Peale

Good Morning Quotes About the Future

I’m not sure what will happen tomorrow, but I’ll take care of myself so I am strong enough to face it.

My past does not define my future, I do. My life is filled with possibility.

Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day saying “I will try again tomorrow.” ― Mary Anne Radmacher

The past cannot be changed, the future is yet in your power.

If you think in terms of a year, plant a seed; if in terms of 10 years, plant trees; if in terms of 100 years, teach the people. ― Confucius

The future rewards those who press on. I don’t have time to feel sorry for myself. I don’t have time to complain. I’m going to press on. ― Barack Obama

The future is an unknown, but a somewhat predictable unknown. To look to the future we must first look back upon the past. That is where the seeds of the future were planted. ― Albert Einstein

Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today. ― Malcolm X

The past cannot be changed. The future is yet in your power. ― Mary Pickford

Your future is created by what you do today, not tomorrow. ― Robert Kiyosaki

If we could unfold the future, the present would be our greatest care. ― Edward Counsel

Happiness is not something you postpone for the future; it is something you design for the present. ― Jim Rohn

You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today. ― Abraham Lincoln

Don’t worry about people in your past. There’s a reason they didn’t make it to your future.

The past is a source of knowledge, and the future is a source of hope. Love of the past implies faith in the future. ― Stephen Ambrose

What you do today can improve all of your tomorrows. ― Ralph Marston

Good Morning Quotes About Education

I believe that education is all about being excited about something. Seeing passion and enthusiasm helps push an educational message. ― Steve Irwin

Education’s purpose is to replace an empty mind with an open one. ― Malcolm Forbes

A person who won’t read has no advantage over a person who can’t read. ― Mark Twain

So many books, so little time. ― Frank Zappa

Everyone is a reader. Some just haven’t found their favorite book yet.

The great aim of education is not knowledge but action. ― Herbert Spencer

Anyone who has never made a mistake has never tried anything new. ― Albert Einstein

The cure for boredom is curiosity. There is no cure for curiosity. ― Dorothy Parker

The more that you read, the more things you will know, the more that you learn, the more places you’ll go. ― Dr. Seuss

Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire. ― W.B. Yeats

Only the educated are free. ― Epictetus

It is what we know already that often prevents us from learning. ― Claude Bernard

Learning is a treasure that will follow its owner everywhere. ― Chinese Proverb

Good Morning Quotes About Success

If you really want to do something, you will find a way. If you don’t, you’ll find an excuse. ― Jim Rohn

Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time. ― Thomas Edison

You always pass failure on the way to success. ― Mickey Rooney

There’s no elevator to success. You have to take the stairs.

Success comes in cans; failure in can’ts. ― Wilfred Peterson

Successful students are givers and not takers of positive energy.

Whenever you see a successful person, you only see the public glories, never the private sacrifices to reach them. ― Vaibhav Shah

Try not to become a person of success, but rather try to become a person of value. ― Albert Einstein

Success is a journey, not a destination. ― Ben Sweetland

Success only comes to those who dare to attempt. ― Mallika Tripathi

I never dreamed about success. I worked for it. ― Estée Lauder

Success is walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm. ― Winston Churchill

The whole secret of a successful life is to find out what is one’s destiny to do, and then do it. ― Henry Ford

Motivational Good Morning Quotes

The sun has not caught me in bed in 50 years. ― Thomas Jefferson

If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.

Good things come to people who wait, but better things come to those who go out and get them.

If you do what you always did, you will get what you always got.

A good plan today is better than a perfect plan tomorrow. ― George S. Patton

Aim for the moon. If you miss, you may hit a star. ― W. Clement Stone

If you cannot do great things, do small things in a great way. ― Napoleon Hill

All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them. ― Walt Disney

If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door. ― Milton Berle

If you break it down into small jobs, absolutely nothing is particularly hard.

In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: It goes on. ― Robert Frost

Good Morning Quotes About Being You!

Don’t you ever let a soul in the world tell you that you can’t be exactly who you are. ― Lady Gaga

You were born to stand out. Stop trying to fit in. ― Roy T. Bennett

Make the most of yourself … for that is all there is of you. ― Ralph Waldo Emerson

Follow your heart, listen to your inner voice, stop caring about what others think. ― Roy T. Bennett

Follow your inner moonlight; don’t hide the madness. ― Allen Ginsberg

A girl should be two things: who and what she wants. ― Coco Chanel

Don’t compromise yourself―you’re all you have. ― John Grisham

You laugh at me because I’m different, I laugh at you because you’re all the same. ― Jonathan Davis

If life is a stage and you are your own agent, then don’t hesitate to play the character you wish to play. ― Richelle E. Goodrich

You’ll never know who you are unless you shed who you pretend to be. ― Vironika Tugaleva

Nobody is wired wrong because there’s no wrong and right in the way we are. ― Hannah Hart

I may be 1 in 7 billion but I am also 1 in 7 billion!

Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.

Be who you are and say what you feel, because those who mind don’t matter, and those who matter don’t mind. ― Bernard M. Baruch

You only live once, but if you work it right, once is enough. ― Joe E. Lewis

Be the change that you wish to see in the world. ― Mahatma Gandhi

I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel. ― Maya Angelou

A friend is someone who knows all about you and still loves you. ― Elbert Hubbard

Morning Greetings for Students

Morning sunshine! I hope you have a day as bright as you are.

You’re the reason I start my day off with a smile.

My days are brighter and happier with all of you around.

I used to need coffee in the morning, but now I have the excitement of seeing you later to get me out of bed!

I hope you have a fantastic morning and an even better day.

You make coming to work easy because you are even brighter than the sun!

I cannot believe how lucky I am to say good morning to students as amazing as you!

I wake up every morning grateful to know you!

Good morning―just wanted to wish you a great day.

Morning, rock star! It’s time to start the day!

Just your morning reminder that you’re the most amazing class I could ever ask for.

Woke up this morning so grateful to have you as a class. Let’s enjoy the day!

Good Morning Mantras

I am grateful for all the good in my life.

I am not afraid to be wrong.

Be brave and face the world.

I can show kindness to others.

Make yourself strong.

I am worthy of love and respect just as I am.

Hard work brings good luck.

I matter.

Knowledge is like a treasure.

I trust myself.

I have a purpose that I am fulfilling.

My mind is brilliant.

I am not afraid to be wrong.

I create my own path and walk it with joy.

My positive thoughts guide me to new heights.

I am conquering my fears and becoming stronger each day.

I will have a good day, because it’s my choice.

My body is a temple.

I have more than enough time to do everything I want to do today.

Today is my newest masterpiece.

I am on my own path, chosen by no one but me.

I decide what success for me should look like.

Inhale confidence and exhale doubt.

I refuse to give up because I haven’t tried all possible ways.

I can find peace through mindfulness and meditation.

Today, I will celebrate me.

I am strong.

My confidence is beautiful.

I will take the time to notice and be thankful for the little things.

I have the power to change the world.

Today, I will be courageous.

I can reach my goals, I am unstoppable.

I allow myself to take a break and do something I enjoy.

Alternatives to Saying Good Morning

Top of the morning to you!

Good day to you.

Have a great day.

Hello there!

Wishing you the best for the day ahead.

How are you this fine morning?

Isn’t it a beautiful day today?

Wakey, wakey, eggs and bakery.

Look alive!

Look at what the cat dragged in!

What a pleasant morning we are having.

How is your morning going so far?

Morning!

Say it like Yoda: Bad morning, it is not!

Good morning, it is.

Mornin’ mi amigo! (“Amiga” for your female friends.)

Good Morning Quotes From Songs

Here comes the sun / here comes the sun. / And I say / it’s alright. ― The Beatles

Sunrise, sunrise / looks like morning in your eyes. ― Norah Jones

It’s been a long dark night / and I’ve been a waitin’ for the morning. / It’s been a long hard fight / but I see a new day a dawning. ― Dolly Parton

Then I look at you

And the world’s alright with me

Just one look at you

And I know it’s gonna be

A lovely day

― Bill Withers

Rise up this morning, smiled with the rising sun

Three little birds pitch by my doorstep

Singing sweet songs of melodies pure and true

Saying, “This is my message to you-ou-ou”

― Bob Marley

Morning has broken like the first morning

Blackbird has spoken like the first bird

Praise for the singing, praise for the morning

Praise for them springing fresh from the world

― Cat Stevens

