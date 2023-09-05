DogTipper.com is reader-supported; if you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Do you have a shy dog? If you have recently adopted a quiet dog who doesn’t want to be the center of attention, you might be looking for shy dog names. We have our own shy dog so we know just the kind of personality you’re hoping to honor in a name.

Our Shy Dogs

We’ve always adopted one outgoing and one shy dog. In our previous generation of dogs, Irie was a very shy dog, and Tiki balanced her out and showed her how fun it was to interact with people.

In our new generation of dogs, Barli‘s our shy fellow, and Isla is our party girl!

Unisex Names for Shy Dogs

Many unisex shy dog names take their inspiration from the quiet stillness of nature, whether that’s from trees and weather to birds and flowers.

Blossom

Breeze

Calm

Cedar

Dandelion

Dewy

Dove

Ethereal

Feather

Fern

Fluffy

Foggy

Frost

Gossamer

Heather

Hush

Lilac

Mallow

Meadow

Misty

Murmur

Pebble

Petal

Pearl

Serene

Shadow

Silent

Skye

Softy

Sprinkle

Suede

Tender

Tranquil

Twinkle

Whisper

Willow

Wisp

Zephyr

Girls’ Names that Mean Shy or Gentle

These girls’ names for shy or gentle dogs highlight the quiet calmness of many shy dogs.

Alaia (Basque) – Joyful, Happy

(Basque) – Joyful, Happy Amara (Igbo) – Grace, Mercy

(Igbo) – Grace, Mercy Annis (Greek) – Pure, Chaste

(Greek) – Pure, Chaste Aponi (Native American) – Butterfly

(Native American) – Butterfly Aria (Hebrew, Italian) – Gentle music, emotional music

(Hebrew, Italian) – Gentle music, emotional music Calma (Spanish) – Calm, Tranquility

(Spanish) – Calm, Tranquility Carissa (Greek) – Grace

(Greek) – Grace Chasity (Latin) – Purity

(Latin) – Purity Coyah (Native American) – Quiet

(Native American) – Quiet Damara (Greek) – Gentle girl

(Greek) – Gentle girl Demia (Greek) – Gentle

(Greek) – Gentle Dolce (Italian) – Sweet, Gentle

(Italian) – Sweet, Gentle Eerin (Irish) – Ireland’s Quiet (specifically meaning quiet)

(Irish) – Ireland’s Quiet (specifically meaning quiet) Edda (Norse) – Great grandmother (symbolizing quiet wisdom; a good name for the senior dog you’ve just adopted or fostered)

(Norse) – Great grandmother (symbolizing quiet wisdom; a good name for the senior dog you’ve just adopted or fostered) Eirian (Welsh) – Bright, Beautiful

(Welsh) – Bright, Beautiful Eunice (Greek) – Good victory (reflecting quiet strength)

(Greek) – Good victory (reflecting quiet strength) Galena (Greek) – Calm, Healing

(Greek) – Calm, Healing Galina (Slavic) – Calm, Serene

(Slavic) – Calm, Serene Grace (Latin) – derived from the Latin word “gratia”, which means “favor” or “thanks”. In a broader sense, it signifies divine grace, which can refer to the elegant and dignified demeanor, as well as a kind and considerate nature.

(Latin) – derived from the Latin word “gratia”, which means “favor” or “thanks”. In a broader sense, it signifies divine grace, which can refer to the elegant and dignified demeanor, as well as a kind and considerate nature. Halima (Arabic) – Gentle, Forbearing

(Arabic) – Gentle, Forbearing Hilja (Finnish) – Quiet, Calm

(Finnish) – Quiet, Calm Isadora (Greek) – Gift of Isis

(Greek) – Gift of Isis Jelena (Slavic) – Calm, Bright

(Slavic) – Calm, Bright Kadence (Latin) – Rhythm (symbolizing the quiet rhythm of life)

(Latin) – Rhythm (symbolizing the quiet rhythm of life) Leda (Greek) – Woman (representing a woman of quiet strength). A good name for the mother dog you might adopt.

(Greek) – Woman (representing a woman of quiet strength). A good name for the mother dog you might adopt. Leena (Arabic) – Tender, Gentle

(Arabic) – Tender, Gentle Lullita (Latin) – Little song (representing a quiet, gentle song)

(Latin) – Little song (representing a quiet, gentle song) Luna (Latin) – Luna directly translates to “moon” in Latin, and it’s always on the list of most popular dog names.

Malina (Hawaiian, Inuit) – Calm, Soothing

(Hawaiian, Inuit) – Calm, Soothing Monisha (Indian) – Intellectual, Wise

(Indian) – Intellectual, Wise Nanette (Hebrew) – Grace

(Hebrew) – Grace Nehir (Turkish) – Stream, Creek

(Turkish) – Stream, Creek Nina (Native American) – Dreamer

(Native American) – Dreamer Nirali (Indian) – Different, Unique

(Indian) – Different, Unique Pacifica (Latin) – Peaceful

(Latin) – Peaceful Placida (Latin) – Calm, Placid

(Latin) – Calm, Placid Quieta (Latin) – Quiet

(Latin) – Quiet Quiteria (Portuguese) – Tranquil

(Portuguese) – Tranquil Ruhika (Indian) – Quiet, Soulful

(Indian) – Quiet, Soulful Sakina (Arabic) – Peace, Tranquility

(Arabic) – Peace, Tranquility Salama (African) – Peace

(African) – Peace Selima (Arabic) – Peace

(Arabic) – Peace Serena (Latin) – Serene, Tranquil

(Latin) – Serene, Tranquil Shaila (Hebrew) – Quiet Mountain (explicitly meaning quiet)

(Hebrew) – Quiet Mountain (explicitly meaning quiet) Shyama (Indian) – Dark, Black, Quiet (explicitly meaning quiet)

(Indian) – Dark, Black, Quiet (explicitly meaning quiet) Silencia (Latin) – Silent (explicitly meaning silent)

(Latin) – Silent (explicitly meaning silent) Tranquila (Spanish) – Calm, Tranquil

(Spanish) – Calm, Tranquil Tully (Irish) – Peaceful

Boys’ Names that Mean Shy or Gentle

Aarush (Indian) – First rays of the sun (symbolizing quiet beginnings)

(Indian) – First rays of the sun (symbolizing quiet beginnings) Arav (Hebrew) – Peaceful, Quiet

(Hebrew) – Peaceful, Quiet Arun (Cambodian) – Quiet dawn

(Cambodian) – Quiet dawn Benigno (Latin) – Kind, Well-born (reflecting a quiet grace)

(Latin) – Kind, Well-born (reflecting a quiet grace) Calmann (Old English) – The quiet man

Clem (Latin) – Gentle, Merciful

(Latin) – Gentle, Merciful Corwin (Latin) – Heart’s friend (symbolizing a quiet friendship)

(Latin) – Heart’s friend (symbolizing a quiet friendship) Dante (Italian) – Enduring (reflecting a quiet strength)

(Italian) – Enduring (reflecting a quiet strength) Dilan (Turkish) – Son of the sea (reflecting quiet contemplation)

(Turkish) – Son of the sea (reflecting quiet contemplation) Domingo (Spanish) – Of the Lord (reflecting quiet reverence)

(Spanish) – Of the Lord (reflecting quiet reverence) Eirian (Welsh) – Bright, Beautiful

(Welsh) – Bright, Beautiful Elio (Italian) – Sun (symbolizing quiet radiance)

(Italian) – Sun (symbolizing quiet radiance) Ezio (Italian) – Eagle (representing quiet strength)

(Italian) – Eagle (representing quiet strength) Felix (Latin) – Happy, Fortunate

(Latin) – Happy, Fortunate Galal (Arabic) – Gentle

(Arabic) – Gentle Galeno (Greek) – Tranquil

(Greek) – Tranquil Gentian (Albanian) – Gentle

(Albanian) – Gentle Jalen (American) – Tranquil

(American) – Tranquil Kitan (Yoruba) – The quiet one has arrived

(Yoruba) – The quiet one has arrived Lennan (Gaelic) – Little cloak (symbolizing quiet protection)

(Gaelic) – Little cloak (symbolizing quiet protection) Luca (Italian) – Light (reflecting quiet brightness)

(Italian) – Light (reflecting quiet brightness) Malo (Hawaiian) – Winner (reflecting quiet success)

(Hawaiian) – Winner (reflecting quiet success) Manfred (German) – Man of peace

(German) – Man of peace Munir (Arabic) – Luminous, Bright (reflecting quiet brightness)

(Arabic) – Luminous, Bright (reflecting quiet brightness) Nestor (Greek) – Homecoming

(Greek) – Homecoming Nirav (Indian) – Quiet, Calm

(Indian) – Quiet, Calm Odhran (Irish) – Pale green

(Irish) – Pale green Omar (Arabic) – Life, Flourishing

(Arabic) – Life, Flourishing Pax (Latin) – Peace. A good name for the older shelter dog who has found peace with you after a tough start.

(Latin) – Peace. A good name for the older shelter dog who has found peace with you after a tough start. Placido (Spanish) – Calm, Placid

(Spanish) – Calm, Placid Quietino (Latin) – Quiet

(Latin) – Quiet Raphael (Hebrew) – God has healed (reflecting quiet healing)

(Hebrew) – God has healed (reflecting quiet healing) Seth (Hebrew) – Appointed (reflecting quiet appointment)

(Hebrew) – Appointed (reflecting quiet appointment) Shalom (Hebrew) – Peace

(Hebrew) – Peace Solomon (Hebrew) – Peace

(Hebrew) – Peace Stellan (Swedish) – Calm, Peaceful

(Swedish) – Calm, Peaceful Tace (Latin) – Be silent

(Latin) – Be silent Tihalt (Berber) – Quiet, Calm

(Berber) – Quiet, Calm Tranquillo (Italian) – Calm, Tranquil

(Italian) – Calm, Tranquil Wilfred (English) – Desires peace

(English) – Desires peace Zuhair (Arabic) – Little flower (symbolizing shy growth)

Shy Characters

Let’s look at shy characters from TV, movies and literature. Do any of these names inspire a name for your new pup?

Amos Diggory (Harry Potter series) – A shy yet brave character in the series.

(Harry Potter series) – A shy yet brave character in the series. Bashful (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs) – One of the seven dwarfs who is notably shy.

(Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs) – One of the seven dwarfs who is notably shy. Bernard (The Rescuers) – A shy and nervous mouse who is one of the protagonists.

(The Rescuers) – A shy and nervous mouse who is one of the protagonists. Charlie Brown (Peanuts) – A character who often exhibits shy and introverted traits.

(Peanuts) – A character who often exhibits shy and introverted traits. Eeyore (Winnie the Pooh) – A generally quiet and reserved character.

(Winnie the Pooh) – A generally quiet and reserved character. Fermina Daza (Love in the Time of Cholera) – A reserved and shy character especially in her youth.

(Love in the Time of Cholera) – A reserved and shy character especially in her youth. Flik (A Bug’s Life) – A shy and innovative ant.

(A Bug’s Life) – A shy and innovative ant. Fluttershy (My Little Pony) – A character who epitomizes shyness and kindness.

(My Little Pony) – A character who epitomizes shyness and kindness. George McFly (Back to the Future) – Marty’s shy and nerdy father.

(Back to the Future) – Marty’s shy and nerdy father. Hiccup (How to Train Your Dragon) – Initially a shy and awkward character who grows over the series.

(How to Train Your Dragon) – Initially a shy and awkward character who grows over the series. Lenny (Shark Tale) – A kind and shy vegetarian shark.

(Shark Tale) – A kind and shy vegetarian shark. Marius Pontmercy (Les Misérables) – A somewhat shy and reserved character.

(Les Misérables) – A somewhat shy and reserved character. Morty Smith (Rick and Morty) – A nervous and often timid character.

(Rick and Morty) – A nervous and often timid character. Neville Longbottom (Harry Potter series) – A shy character, especially in the early books.

(Harry Potter series) – A shy character, especially in the early books. Oliver Twist (Oliver Twist) – A reserved and shy orphan boy.

Piglet (Winnie the Pooh) – A very timid and shy character.

(Winnie the Pooh) – A very timid and shy character. Raj Koothrappali (The Big Bang Theory) – A character with selective mutism around women, showcasing his shyness.

(The Big Bang Theory) – A character with selective mutism around women, showcasing his shyness. Simon (Lord of the Flies) – A shy and sensitive boy in the novel.

(Lord of the Flies) – A shy and sensitive boy in the novel. Sofia (The Color Purple) – A shy character who undergoes significant growth throughout the narrative.

(The Color Purple) – A shy character who undergoes significant growth throughout the narrative. Tina Belcher (Bob’s Burgers) – A somewhat shy and socially awkward character.

(Bob’s Burgers) – A somewhat shy and socially awkward character. Twilight Sparkle (My Little Pony) – Starts as a somewhat shy and introverted character.

(My Little Pony) – Starts as a somewhat shy and introverted character. Wallflower Blush (Equestria Girls) – A character who is shy and tends to blend into the background.

