The Meiji Gekken: 1874 Season 1 Episode 2 release date and time have been revealed. The episode will air on Crunchyroll. Set in Meiji-era Japan, this television series revolves around Shizuma Orikasa, a former samurai turned rickshaw driver. In his quest to find his fiancée, he unexpectedly becomes involved in stopping an assassination attempt. This leads Shizuma to join the newly established police department.

Here’s when the episode is coming out.

The Meiji Gekken: 1874 Season 1 Episode 2 release date is Sunday, January 21, 2024.

The Meiji Gekken: 1874 Season 1 Episode 2 release time has not yet been officially announced. However, Crunchyroll usually adds new content at 1:00 PM, Eastern Time (ET), so the estimated release time would be:

10:00 A.M. – Pacific Time (PT)

1:00 P.M. – Eastern Time (ET)

7:00 P.M. – British Summer Time (BST)

8:00 P.M. – Central European Summer Time (CEST)

Where to watch Meiji Gekken: 1874 Season 1 Episode 2

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Crunchyroll.

To watch Episode 2, you can buy a subscription plan for Crunchyroll streaming services. The three subscription plans offered by Crunchyroll are the Fan subscription plan priced at $7.99 a month, the Mega Fan subscription plan priced at $9.99 a month, and the Ultimate Fan subscription plan priced at $14.99 per month.

Season 1 premiered on January 14, 2024, and follows a weekly release schedule. This Japanese anime television series was created by Tsukasa Sakurai and Naoki Tozuka and brought to life through animation by Tsumugi Akita Anime Lab. It is directed by Jin Tamamura and written by Tozuka.

The official synopsis for Meiji Gekken: 1874 Season 1 reads:

“A former samurai, a yakuza bodyguard, a devious spy, and a geisha assassin try to find their place in the rapidly evolving Meiji-era while escaping the sins of their pasts.”