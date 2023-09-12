A good teacher desk can make a huge difference in your school year. Finding something that suits your needs, fits your space, is within your budget, and is easy to assemble is a tall order—but we’ve got you! We’ve put together this list of some of the highest-rated, most-purchased desks teachers are using in their classrooms.

Best Teacher Desks

Aquzee Computer Desk With Hutch and Bookshelf

The open hutch and bookshelves provide a lot of storage without taking up any additional floor space. The desk is sturdy with a scratch-resistant surface to help keep it looking good for years.

Superjare L-Shaped Desk With Power Outlets

Always looking for extra plugs in your classroom? Look no further! This reversible L-shaped desk comes equipped with four standard plug outlets and two USB ports.

CubiCubi Computer Desk With Storage Shelves

This teacher desk offers multi-functional shelves on the left side to increase your storage options without taking up a lot of classroom space.

Engriy Writing Computer Desk

In addition to the open shelves, this teacher desk also comes with two storage hooks on the side that are perfect for backpacks, purses, or even headphones.

Sweetcrispy Small Mobile Rolling Standing Desk

Need a simple solution for your laptop? This mobile standing desk is adjustable so you can easily go from sitting to standing in seconds (or adjust to the height of your students!).

Classroom Select Teacher Desk, Double Pedestal

The pedestals on this teacher desk are of heavy-duty all-welded construction and offer three handy file drawers and two box drawers. The drawers include full-extension slides, making all of the drawers accessible (we need all the space we can get!). While this particular model measures 72 W x 24 D x 29 H inches, you’ll find more size options on the School Specialty site.

ODK Computer Desk With 3 Drawers and Large Storage Shelves

This low-profile desk is great for small spaces and includes an elevated shelf, storage hook, and three large-capacity fabric drawers. The legs are metal, but the desk’s foot pads will prevent scratches on the floor.

Homieasy Small L-Shaped Computer Desk

This L-shaped teacher desk is easy to fit snugly in a corner to maximize limited space. In addition to the ample work surface, this desk also provides shelving and a hanging bin for added storage space.

Catrimown Computer Desk With Drawers and Hutch

This cute teacher desk has a natural look that’s great if you have a country or rustic theme in your classroom decor. This desk has all kinds of hidden storage. In addition to four drawers, there’s a hutch (with cubbies!) and a shelf under the desk.

Coleshome L-Shaped Corner Computer Desk

Using a computer with a tower? This L-shaped desk offers plenty of workspace, legroom, a storage hook, and a CPU stand. The strong steel frame and diagonal braces provide durability and stability.

Classroom Select NeoClass Teacher’s Podium

This adjustable-height, tilting podium includes a lockable door with two adjustable interior shelves and a grommet for cord access. It’s great because it comes in several sizes and colors and can be used as a standalone piece or paired with desks.

Fezibo Adjustable-Height Electric Standing Desk

This standing desk features a quiet motor and three programmable memory height buttons. If the desk encounters obstacles when lifting, it will move 2 cm in the opposite direction to avoid possible damage or injury. Smart!

Lufeiya Small Computer Desk With Storage Bag Headphone Hook

This simple writing desk offers a modern, simple design with a scratch-resistant surface that’s perfect for small spaces. It also includes a storage bag and hook, which are both removable.

Laptop Caddy Presentation Cart

This practical presentation cart features four spacious shelves, built-in grommets for wire management, and rolling casters so you can easily navigate any flooring.

Klvied Stand-Up Desk on Wheels

This multipurpose laptop workstation comes with a huge clip-on drink holder that’s great for those days when you can’t get enough coffee. The heights of the standing table and tilting panel are independently adjustable to allow you to fully customize to your needs.

Insight Series Double-Pedestal L-Shaped Desk

This spacious teacher desk is chic but strong. It’s made with sturdy particleboard construction and has a beautiful melamine laminate finish (there are four color options!) that’s resistant to both scratches and stains. This desk can fit in a corner or be combined with other desks to create hubs. It also includes three grommets to help keep wires under control, as well as convenient file and box drawers for storage.

Seville Classics Rolling Laptop Cart

Here’s another option for a mobile laptop cart. This one must be adjusted manually with a twist-lock knob. The work surface is a single-piece wood desktop that should accommodate any laptop or tablet with a keyboard.

Edupod Lectern & Teacher’s Desk Combo

Whether you’re seated or standing, this teacher desk has you covered! It offers a desktop as well as a sturdy steel cabinet with an adjustable-height lectern. There’s even a metal book stop on the lectern to keep your materials or tablet firmly in place.

Tribesigns Reversible Industrial L-Shaped Desk With Storage Shelves

The all-white frame and desktop can really brighten up a space and is perfect for classrooms with an antique or rustic decor theme. This L-shaped desk features industrial wood grain with white metal accents and can be configured on the left- or right-hand side.

